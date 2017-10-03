Food & Drink

Baconfest Tickets on Sale… TODAY!

Published On 02/16/2015
Shutterstock/Volodymyr Krasyuk

In Chicago, the hottest ticket in town is not Book of Mormon or even Pitchfork Music Fest. It’s Baconfest, taking place this year April 17-18 at UIC Forum. And guess what? TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! (And by now, we mean noon Monday.) The event has sold out every year since its 2009 formation, so you'd best be clicking on the ticket link if you want to go.

Colin Joliat/Thrillist

If you’re still not sold, here’s what you need to know: 1) there will be approximately four TONS of bacon being consumed in the form of specialty bacon-centric dishes served up by local chefs from a record 171 restaurants, including newbies like The Winchester and The Duck Inn.

hot dog
Colin Joliat/Thrillist

2) There will be booze (lots of it) in the form of Goose Island, Lakefront, Lagunitas, Revolution, Old Style, PBR, and Labatt’s beer, in addition to wine, a “bacon lounge,” a “cocktail station,” and the Wobble-Stopper, the official Bloody Mary of Baconfest. (Yes, there is an official Bloody Mary of Baconfest. Don’t question it.)

burger
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

3) There will be three Baconfest sessions, including a lunch session on Friday, and both a lunch and a dinner session Saturday. 4) You will not be disappointed. Just go and get your ticket already. Oh wait, did it sell out while you were reading this?

Jay Gentile is Thrillist’s Chicago Editor and, for a minute, he was wondering if four tons of bacon seemed a bit excessive. (That minute has passed.) Follow him @ThrillistChi.

