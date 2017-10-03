All the 24-hour restaurants in Chicago, sorted by neighborhood

While there's a last call for alcohol (Worst. Rule. Ever), there's totally not a last call for greasy eats in the dead of night/ early morning/ what time is it?! To wit: here's a list of 53 Chicago diners, taquerias, hot dog stands, and more that're all open when the bars let out (because they're 24-hour joints!).
Arturo's Tacos (address and info)
Bucktown
What to get at 4am: Al pastor tacos.
Lazo's Tacos (address and info)
Bucktown
What to get at 4am: Steak burrito.
Donald Duk's Red Hots (address and info)
Ukrainian Village
What to get at 4am: Cheese fries (and maybe some water?).
Clarke's (address and info)
Wicker Park
What to get at 4am: Bison burger and sweet potato fries.
Hollywood Grill (address and info)
Wicker Park
What to get at 4am: Tito bandito burger steak and eggs.
Deluxe Diner (address and info)
Edgewater
What to get at 4am: The meat lover's skillet.
Clarke's (address and info)
Lakeview
What to get at 4am: Bison burger and sweet potato fries.
Diner Grill (address and info)
Lakeview
What to get at 4am: The Slinger (two hamburger patties, two eggs, cheese, hash browns, and onions, covered with chili).
Golden Apple Grill & Breakfast House (address and info)
Lakeview
What to get at 4am: Cheese-covered hash browns and allllll of the girls' numbers.
Melrose Restaurant (address and info)
Lakeview
What to get at 4am: Santa Fe omelette.
Lindo Guadalajara (address and info)
Uptown
What to get at 4am: Al pastor tacos.
Ghareeb Nawaz (address and info)
West Ridge
What to get at 4am: Beef kabob plate.
Clarke's (address and info)
Lincoln Park
What to get at 4am: Bison burger and sweet potato fries.
El Presidente Restaurant (address and info)
Lincoln Park
What to get at 4am: Beef tostadas.
Elly's Pancake House (address and info)
Lincoln Park
What to get at 4am: Chocolate chip pancakes and Band-Aids for your friend who's bleeding (don't ask).
Taco & Burrito Express (address and info)
Lincoln Park
What to get at 4am: Chicken torta.
The Edge (address and info)
Lincoln Park
What to get at 4am: South of the Border eggs Benedict.
Shawarma Inn (address and info)
Lincoln Park
What to get at 4am: Falafel pita.
Mr Gyros (address and info)
Near North Side
What to get at 4am: Chicken shawarma.
Tabaq (address and info)
Near North Side
What to get at 4am: Chicken tikka.
Tempo Cafe (address and info)
Gold Coast
What to get at 4am: Poor Man's Skillet (four melted cheeses on hash browns, ham, eggs, peppers, and onions).
Flaming Wok 'n' Grill (address and info)
Goose Island
What to get at 4am: Chicken patties.
Eggsperience Cafe (address and info)
River North
What to get at 4am: Corned beef hash and eggs.
Taco Burrito King (address and info)
River North
What to get at 4am: Super king burrito.
Belmont Snack Shop (address and info)
Avondale
What to get at 4am: Southern special breakfast.
Golden Nugget Pancake House (address and info)
Avondale
What to get at 4am: Butter cream waffles and probably a cab?
El Charro (address and info)
Logan Square
What to get at 4am: Barbacoa tacos.
Golden Nugget Pancake House (address and info)
Logan Square
What to get at 4am: Butter cream waffles.
Cafe del Mundo (address and info)
Irving Park
What to get at 4am: Grand slam.
Golden Nugget Pancake House (address and info)
Irving Park
What to get at 4am: Butter cream waffles.
Susie's (address and info)
Irving Park
What to get at 4am: Chili cheese fries.
Jeri's Grill (address and info)
North Center
What to get at 4am: Biscuits and gravy and napkins for your date who's inexplicably crying.
Golden Nugget Pancake House (address and info)
Ravenswood
What to get at 4am: Butter cream waffles.
El Gallo Bravo (address and info)
Albany Park
What to get at 4am: Chile relleno tacos .
Markellos Baking Co (address and info)
Albany Park
What to get at 4am: Pork tamales.
Golden Nugget Pancake House (address and info)
Cragin
What to get at 4am: Butter cream waffles.
Taco Burrito King (address and info)
Norwood Park
What to get at 4am: Super king burrito and... you guys didn't happen to see my phone anywhere, did you?
Kevin's Hamburger Heaven (address and info)
Bridgeport
What to get at 4am: Double 1 and Only burger.
Maxwell Street Depot (address and info)
Bridgeport
What to get at 4am: Maxwell Street Polish and a premature apology for knocking everything off the counter.
Captain Hook's Fish & Chicken (address and info)
Chatham
What to get at 4am: Catfish combo.
Clarke's (address and info)
Hyde Park
What to get at 4am: Bison burger and sweet potato fries.
El Gallo De Oro (address and info)
Marquette Park
What to get at 4am: Steak burrito.
Huck Finn Restaurant (address and info)
McKinley Park
What to get at 4am: Donut delight.
Americana Submarine (address and info)
The Loop
What to get at 4am: Bomber sub and an honest opinion on your new lower-back butterfly tattoo.
Express Grill (address and info)
South Loop
What to get at 4am: Double hot dog.
Jim's Original Hot Dog (address and info)
South Loop
What to get at 4am: Polish sausage.
White Palace Grill (address and info)
South Loop
What to get at 4am: Pecan Belgium waffles.
Lawrence Fisheries (address and info)
Chinatown
What to get at 4am: Popcorn shrimp.
Three Happiness (address and info)
Chinatown
What to get at 4am: Crab rangoon and a selfie you'll post in the morning with a silly emoticon (whale, maybe?).
Steak 'n' Egger (address and info)
Pilsen
What to get at 4am: Steak 'n' Egger.
Express Grill (address and info)
University Village
What to get at 4am: Double hot dog.
Mr Greek Gyros (address and info)
West Loop
What to get at 4am: Gyros plate.
Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and Mikelle Street is an Editorial Intern. You should buy them both double hot dogs if you run into them at one of these places at 5am. Follow them on Twitter here and here.