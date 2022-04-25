The 11 Best Bagel Shops in Chicago

Get there at 5:55 am when the place opens if you want first dibs on the oven-fresh pumpernickel or blueberry bagels or perhaps a raisin stix bialy (pro tip: you want first dibs on all of those). And make sure to fill said homemade bagels with walnut-raisin or spinach-carrot cream cheese. A staple on the North Shore since the early '80s, this is one of the few tried-and-true places where you can still score a bagel for less than $1.50.

How to order: Order takeout online.