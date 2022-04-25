The 11 Best Bagel Shops in Chicago
Old-school Jewish delis, bold new bakeries, and everything in between.
Sure, everyone knows that the East Coast has good bagels, but what about Chicago? Just because we don’t have a coffee cart on every corner doesn’t mean we don’t know how to make ‘em. And if you think it’s all in the water, trust that the Croton Aqueduct has nothing on Lake Michigan’s crystal clear bounty.
It’s high time we extolled the underrepresented and unappreciated Midwestern bagel, especially since our humble bakers have been cranking out the circular breakfast treats for decades without a lick of validation. From old-school suburban delis to the freshest faces in the game, there’s plenty of chances to get your morning carbo-loading fix in the Windy City. Here are the 11 best bagel shops in the Chicagoland area.
Sam & Gertie’s Vegan Jewish Deli
When a Jewish deli goes vegan, you get Sam and Gertie’s. The modern outpost sells delish bagels (with wheat-free options, to boot), and their toasted creations are all worth trying. Looking for something sweet? The Boker Tov is loaded with almond butter, banana, thin apple slices, toasted seeds, raisins, and a smear of orange preserve, whereas your savory go-to is the Shalom, loaded with a vegan egg, cheddar, and cream cheese. In addition to bagels, they also sling classics like latkes and potato knishes—all vegan of course.
Steingold's of Chicago
A little slice of New York’s Lower East Side in the heart of Chicago, this contemporary Jewish-style deli promises “New York bagels, the Chicago way.” Their products are baked daily and though they uphold a traditional recipe, they also like to shake it up a bit from time to time. Take their current bagel of the month, for instance—a French fry-flavored bagel slathered with chocolate malt cream cheese, just like dipping a fast food fry into a chocolate milkshake. See what we mean? Even better, all monthly specials benefit a local charity.
How to order: Order takeout and delivery via Toast.
The Bagel
This long-standing family-run diner has all the homey comforts you might expect—Matzo Ball Soup, Corned Beef Sandwiches, Blintzes, Tuna Melts, Lox Platters, and, of course, some damn fine bagels. After 70 years in the business, they’ve got it all down: style, geniality, and flavor. Bringing old-world European recipes to their Chicago kitchen, you can literally taste the history loving baked into every chewy, crusty bite.
Tilly Bagel Shop
Hannah Tillet is behind this recently debuted takeout and delivery operation and, boy-oh-boy, are Chicagoans ever grateful. With a pastry chef pedigree and a stint working at renowned restaurants such as BOKA and Girl & The Goat, Tillet has now focused her attention on perfecting the art of the bagel. Her dough is naturally leavened with a sourdough starter and produced in small batches to ensure the utmost freshness. Pre-order online, ‘cause these suckers are in high demand.
How to order: Order takeout and delivery online.
The Daly Bagel
Originally launched out of Amanda Daly’s home kitchen, this Oak Park shop opened in 2020 and usually has a line of customers out front—a tell-tale sign that it’s good. Because the bagels are exceptional, you can’t go wrong with any order, but if you ask us, The Ultimate, a bagel filled with whitefish pate, pickled or raw red onions, and cucumbers, really hits the spot. With Dark Matter coffee, house-smoked fish, and fresh cream cheeses on the menu, it’s no question that this is one near-suburban outpost well worth the gas money.
How to order: Order takeout online.
Reno
With wood-fired vegan bagels, Dark Matter coffee, and a laid-back vibe, Reno is an excellent casual option for weekday lunch, weekend brunch, or any time the craving strikes. Go wild and choose artichoke, whipped feta, or berry cream cheese as your schmear atop an Old Bay, poppy seed, or olive-herb bagel. Then come back later for one of their wood-fired pizzas and really knock the food pyramid out of the park.
How to order: Order takeout via Toast.
New York Bagel & Bialy
You know it’s gotta be tasty when one bakery serves as a pipeline for dozens of other bagel shops around the city. Such is the case for NY Bagel & Bialy, which ships off its brilliant bready morsels—in varieties like garlic, pumpernickel rye, and onion poppyseed—to everyone from area stalwarts like Chicago Bagel Authority to hipster hubs like Humboldt Park’s Jeff & Judes. Get yours straight from the source by dropping by the OG Lincolnwood location.
How to order: Call 847-677-9388 for takeout.
The Bagelers Coffeehouse
While these bagels are boiled NYC-style, expect the final product to go down just a little bit sweeter thanks to its Chicago leanings. Try the Bageler Sandwich, a mess of bacon, egg, and your choice of any of their housemade spreads and sauces, and thank us later.
How to order: Order takeout online.
Once Upon A Bagel
Get there at 5:55 am when the place opens if you want first dibs on the oven-fresh pumpernickel or blueberry bagels or perhaps a raisin stix bialy (pro tip: you want first dibs on all of those). And make sure to fill said homemade bagels with walnut-raisin or spinach-carrot cream cheese. A staple on the North Shore since the early '80s, this is one of the few tried-and-true places where you can still score a bagel for less than $1.50.
How to order: Order takeout online.
NYC Bagel Deli
Showing respect to its name, NYC Bagel Deli makes its bagels the real-deal traditional New York way, by first bringing them to a raging boil in an 80-gallon kettle of hot water. The end result? A hard-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside, and endlessly soul-hugging kettle-boiled bagel. What’s not to love?
How to order: Order takeout online.
BroBagel
This spot from the owners of Piece Brewery and Pizzeria makes bagels from scratch with spread options like garlic confit, Sriracha, and caramelized onion, among others. Ready for blast-off? Opt for the Atomic Bagel Sandwich, a heaping helping of scrambled eggs, Hot Doug's Atomic Sausage, and spicy pepperjack cheese on a fluffy housemade bagel.