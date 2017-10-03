The 28 Best Bars & Restaurants Along the 606

Since the city has transformed the Bloomingdale Trail from an abandoned section of rail line into a brand-new 2.7-mile recreation path stretching through Bucktown, Wicker Park, Logan Square, and Humboldt Park, there’s one all-important question left to answer: where are the best spots to eat and drink along the way? Well, these 28 places along every access point on the path should make walking/jogging/biking (anything but roller blading) the 606 that much better.
Walsh Park
Hollywood Grill (address and info)
1601 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Countryside skillet
While you may not be used to setting foot in this place in daylight, it seems as good a place as any to power up with a breakfast-packed menu including the bacon/sausage/ham/country gravy skillet creation known as the Countryside. Or carbo-load on some fettuccine Alfredo, if that’s how you exercise.
Choppers (address and info)
1659 N Ashland Ave
What you’re getting: The Choppak
Sure, you could go for the FIVE-BEEF-PATTY monstrosity that is the Quad Burger (one of the many ways Chicago is trying to kill you), but let’s be honest, you’re not moving afterwards. The “adult happy meal” known as The Choppak, a double cheeseburger with fries and slaw, should be just about right.
Bucktown Pub (address and info)
1658 W Cortland St
What you’re getting: $5 PBR tallboy + a shot of Early Times
Nothing starts the day like a PBR and shot of that whiskey you used to steal from your old man’s liquor cabinet before you knew any better. Call it an eye opener. Or just relax in the chilled-out back patio with a $10 pizza, your call.
Louie’s Pub (address and info)
1659 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Daisy Cutter
Grab a Daisy Cutter from its craft brew selection and hit the stage for some karaoke if you know what’s good for you. Hey, you’ve earned it.
Wood St
Lillie’s Q (address and info)
1856 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Pulled pork sandwich
You can’t really go wrong with any of the fine BBQ creations on offer, ordered Southern-style and paired with some cornbread and pickles marinated in Kool-Aid. Cherry flavor, obviously.
Las Palmas (address and info)
1835 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Pollo en mole
Get a little more upscale at this romantic date spot. Split an order of French-cut polle en mole over a few mojitos and hit the trail together. There are definitely worse ways to get to know one another.
Damen Avenue
Lottie's Pub (address and info)
1925 W Cortland St
What you’re getting: Biscuit sandwich
Stop by on weekend and pregame for the trail, brunch-style, with a fried egg/bacon/cheese/jalapeño jam delight biscuit sandwich. Or stop by after dark and run into at least 15 people you know from college, who still party like it’s college.
Piece Brewery & Pizzeria (address and info)
1927 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Plain pizza
Go New Haven-style (Parmesan cheese, oregano, olive oil) with its famous pizza and down its Munich-style A Special Place In Helles from the tap. Come on Saturday nights for live band karaoke.
Mindy’s Hot Chocolate (address and info)
1747 N Damen Ave
What you’re getting: Cinnamon sugar donuts
Best known for sweets and hot chocolate, the Slagel Farm beef burger here is the best you’ll find in Bucktown and comes topped with a sunny-side-up fried egg. But you know you’re not leaving here without satisfying your sweet tooth with cinnamon sugar donuts dipped in hot fudge.
Lemming’s (address and info)
1850 N Damen Ave
What you’re getting: Booze
Lemming’s remains one of the neighborhood’s most underrated bars, and it likes it that way. One of the few regulars joints (along with The Map Room) in a constantly changing area, we’re hesitant to even mention it for fear you might ruin it. But you wouldn’t do that, would you?
Presidio (address and info)
1749 N Damen Ave
What you’re getting: 8 Track Mixtape
Across the underpass from Lemming’s lies a diametrically opposed drinking experience, but one that’s just as good. Only instead of beers in a can you’ll be sipping fancy cocktails like the whiskey and chocolate bitters-infused 8 Track Mixtape. Pinky out, if you must.
The Map Room (address and info)
1949 N Hoyne Ave
What you’re getting: Beer!
One of Chicago’s finest beer bars is also one of its finest establishments for trying to locate Kyrgyzstan on a map while leafing through bookshelves of old National Geographics (and yes, looking for nudie pics). Bonus points for properly identifying the Chilean flag on the wall.
Milwaukee Ave
Roxie's by the Slice (address and info)
1732 N Milwaukee Ave
What you’re getting: Cheeseburger
Brendan Sodikoff’s Roxie’s by the Slice is transitioning from serving Brooklyn-style pizza slices to classic stacked American cheeseburgers as a summer pop-up called Roxie’s Burger Shop. Stop in to experience a retro burger shack featuring cheeseburgers, fries, chocolate & malted vanilla shakes, plus artisanal condiments.
Irazu (address and info)
1865 N Milwaukee Ave
What you’re getting: El Tico
Ever look at your friends and say, “I feel like Costa Rican tonight?” If not, you’ve probably never been to this delightful hidden gem with a cool little patio and even cooler authentic Costa Rican eats. Try something new like the El Tico steak or chicken platter, or you can always trust the all-around great burrito.
Silom 12 (address and info)
1846 N Milwaukee Ave
What you’re getting: Thai Coon
Sure, you could get the pad Thai here. And while it’s good, it’s criminal to overlook the more creative offerings at this top-of-the-line Thai joint, including Osso Buco and the shrimp/crab meat/fried eggplant mouthgasm-inducer known at the Thai Coon.
Western Ave
Handlebar (address and info)
2311 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Catfish tacos
Handlebar is both a top hipster bar and top hipster restaurant, and the only thing cooler than this bar’s taste in music is its yard-style back patio, the perfect place to tell tall tales of your urban hiking adventures over craft beers and catfish tacos.
Belly Shack (address and info)
1912 N Western Ave
What you’re getting: Belly Dog
Don’t even think twice about it. Get the Belly Dog (all-beef hot dog topped with egg noodles, pickled green papaya & togarashi-spiced fries) and thank us later.
Green Eye Lounge (address and info)
2403 W Homer St
What you’re getting: Booze!
This cozy neighborhood joint under the El tracks claims to serve “cheap drinks for reasonable people.” Pretty much sums it up.
Rockwell St
90 Miles Cuban Café (address and info)
2540 W Armitage Ave
What you’re getting: Cubano
It’s hard to truly appreciate what a globe-spanning culinary experience cruising the 606 Trail really is until you set foot in this joint. Serving authentic Cuban cuisine (and therefore Cubano sandwiches!) in a bright, colorful setting with live jazz and flamenco, 90 Miles features a pig roast buffet on Thursdays, so stop by and consider yourself lucky.
California Ave
El Nuevo Borinquen (address and info)
1720 N California Ave
What you’re getting: Steak jibarito
One of Chicago’s top Puerto Rican restaurants is also one of its finest purveyors of the legendary steak jibarito with fried plantains for buns. The morcilla (blood sausage) fritters and Puerto Rican tamales are also must-trys.
Humboldt Blvd
Parson's Chicken & Fish (address and info)
2952 W Armitage Ave
What you’re getting: Parson’s Hot
With the Parson’s outdoor patio transforming into such a packed hipster scene in the summer months, it’s hard to imagine the food matching the hype. But it does, easily, with chicken so good they might as well call it crack. Skip the Negroni slushy and opt for the Stiegl-Radler-and-shot-of-Malort Raddy, instead. Consider it your Gatorade.
Dante's Pizzeria (address and info)
3028 W Armitage Ave
What you’re getting: Geryon Specialty Pie
If you’ve hiked all the way from Ashland, it might be time to call it quits. And after devouring a Geryon Specialty Pie (extra-large 20in with sausage, spinach, red sauce, and ricotta), the only movement you’ll have left in you is ordering up an Uber for the way back.
Spalding Ave
Scofflaw (address and info)
3201 W Armitage Ave
What you’re getting: One Way Ticket To Bangkok
One of the leading cocktail bars in the country is putting the gin back in your summer drink repertoire with enticing offerings like the One Way Ticket To Bangkok and Chattanooga Outlaw. Soak it up with a fried eggplant po-boy and s’mores.
Sink | Swim (address and info)
3213 W Armitage Ave
What you’re getting: Lobster
A date walk may call for some great seafood, like an order of lobster with hand-cut pappardelle from this new fish-focused spot from the Scofflaw crew. Or just booze with a light snack like the killer shrimp toast.
Roeser’s Bakery (address and info)
3216 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Strawberry donut
While best known for creative cakes from barber pole cakes to Wonder Woman since 1911, one of Chicago’s oldest restaurants is also one of its finest donut vendors. Opt for the actual strawberry-topped strawberry or the PB&J and coconut cake donuts.
Zoku Sushi (address and info)
1616 N Kedzie Ave
What you’re getting: New York maki
From BLT to sweet potato, the ridiculous variety of inventive sushi rolls here can be overwhelming. Stick to the “City Maki” section of the menu and you won’t be disappointed, with on-point rolls named after cities like the eel/cucumber/avocado/jalapeño sensation New York.
Drake Ave
La Encantada (address and info)
3437 W North Ave
What you’re getting: Chile Relleno de Queso
Expand your horizons beyond the taco truck at this artful neighborhood gem offering things like elote soup, flan, and banana enchiladas. For something new, try the Chile Relleno de Queso, a poblano pepper stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, deep fried in egg butter, and topped with tomato sauce.
Ridgeway Ave
Weegee's Lounge (address and info)
3659 W Armitage Ave
What you’re getting: A buzz on
One of the area’s more unsung cocktail spots is the perfect place to toast with a low-key martini and a game of shuffleboard. With the western end of the trail just a few blocks away, this place is about to be discovered.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor whose hiking adventures typically involve fried chicken and vodka tonics. Follow him on Twitter.
-
1. Hollywood Grill1601 W North Ave, Chicago
-
2. Choppers1659 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
-
3. Bucktown Pub1658 W Cortland Ave, Chicago
-
4. Louie's Pub1659 W North Ave, Chicago
-
5. Lillie's Q1856 W North Ave, Chicago
-
6. Las Palmas1835 W North Ave, Chicago
-
7. Lottie's Pub1925 W Cortland St, Chicago
-
8. Lemming's1850 N Damen, Chicago
-
9. Presidio1749 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
10. The Map Room1949 N Hoyne Ave, Chicago
-
11. Roxie's by the Slice1732 N Milwaukee, Chicago
-
12. Irazu1865 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
13. Silom 121846 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
14. The Handlebar2311 W North Ave, Chicago
-
15. Belly Shack1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
-
16. Green Eye Lounge2403 West Homer St, Chicago
-
17. 90 Miles Cuban Cafe2540 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
18. El Nuevo Borinquen1720 N California Ave, Chicago
-
19. Parson's Chicken & Fish2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
20. Dante's Pizzeria3028 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
21. Sink | Swim3213 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
22. Zoku Sushi1616 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
-
23. La Encantada3437 W North Ave, Chicago
-
24. Weegee's Lounge3659 W Armitage, Chicago
-
25. Scofflaw3201 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
26. Mindy's Hot Chocolate1747 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
27. Roeser's Bakery3216 W North Ave, Chicago
Open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, Hollywood Grill is for when late nights roll into early mornings, if you follow me. Like, you were out partying, and it got late, and now it’s morning. And you want a side of grilled chicken fettuccine Alfredo with your pancakes.
Choppers fills your belly with deliciously simple burgers, topped with basics like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and bacon. Get your authentic Chicago burger experience card punched with the Choppak, "The Happy Meal for Adults" -- a double cheeseburger with fries and homemade slaw.
Nothing starts the day like a PBR and shot of that whiskey you used to steal from your old man’s liquor cabinet before you knew any better. Call it an eye opener. Or just relax in the chilled-out back patio with a $10 pizza, your call.
Participating or people watching, it’ll be a good time so long as you have a table to call home base. Otherwise you’ll be swept up in a sea of Fugee crooners killing you softly.
LQ's a patio-abetted 60-seat temple of slow-n-low BBQ, decked with butcher's hooks outfitted with Edison bulbs, tables made from reclaimed barn boards, and seriously delicious barbecue-style smoked, fired-up meat. We think that Lillie's serves up the best BBQ in Chicago, and locals agree.
Go just a little more upscale at this romantic date spot. Split an order of French-cut polle en mole over a few mojitos and hit the trail together. There are definitely worse ways to get to know one another.
Born in 1934 as a destination for Chicago’s mobsters to gamble and indulge in prostitution, the modern-day Lottie’s promises its guests beer, bar snacks, and a little slice of history. The pub has, obviously, undergone renovations, but its exposed brick walls, wood paneling, and various memorabilia help maintain its old-time, neighborhood atmosphere. Now offering a full menu of bar food favorites -- chicken tenders, nachos, burgers, pizza, and the like -- and a large selection of cheap beer, the two-story dive draws a mixed demographic to its corner in Bucktown.
Lemming’s remains one of the neighborhood’s most underrated bars, and they like it that way. One of the few regulars joints (along with Map Room) in a constantly changing area, we’re hesitant to even mention it for fear you might ruin it. But you wouldn’t do that, would you?
This cocktail-focused lounge in the old Bluebird space keeps things California breezy with exposed brick walls, plush couches and chairs, and a West Coast-leaning beverage program. Pick your poison from a selection of CA wines, beers, and cocktails inspired by Bay Area classics such as the Tommy’s Margarita and Pisco Punch. The food menu (crafted by Chef Shaun Connolly) is similarly influenced, with California-grown ingredients like sunchokes, kumquats, and Meyer lemon adding interesting touches to dishes like scallops, wild salmon, and olive oil cake.
With flags and world maps decking the walls, Bucktown's The Map Room is a self-described "traveler's tavern." Appropriately so, it's a drinking destination for any beer geek passing through Chicago. Since opening in 1992, the bar has struck up deep ties in the brewing community, and the rare and varied brews on its insanely long beer list are proof of its status as a beer mecca. The Map Room takes tastings to the next level with "Beer School," a 20-plus year tradition hosted by various brewmasters that will teach you everything you need to know about beer.
Brendan Sodikoff checks "pizzeria" off his restaurateur bucket list with Roxie’s, a cozy, 56-seat, brick-fired ‘za mecca in the former Café Con Leche space, where Chefs Cameron Magee and Chad Anderson are slinging 28in Brooklyn-style pies by the slice. Toppings include hot coppa, serrano ham, pork salami rolled in black pepper, sweet peppers, and more. Thirsty? Snag a cold one from the shop’s selection of craft beers.
Irazu has a blend of surprises and reliable standards that make it a solid place to stop for eats. Dishing out mouth-watering pepito sandwiches (ribeye steak or chicken), a unique oatmeal shake (surprise!), and a number of delicious empanadas and burritos, this Bucktown Costa Rican spot is perfect for any occasion.
Sure, you could get the pad Thai at this trendy spot. And while it’s good, it’s criminal to overlook the more creative offerings at this top-of-the-line Thai joint including Osso Buco and the shrimp/crab meat/fried eggplant mouthgasm-inducer known at the Thai Coon.
This hipster-approved restaurant and bar in Wicker Park serves a vegan and vegetarian menu of American classics. Breakfast is served daily until 3pm (don't worry, there are plenty of egg dishes) but expect seitan sausage instead of bacon. The rest of the menu (it serves lunch and dinner too) is filled with meat-free bar bites like fried avocado tacos, chili cheese fries (available with vegan queso), soy-based sloppy Joes, all of which taste especially good when paired with a drink in the beer garden.
Opened by the Urban Belly folks, Belly Shack is Chicago's best (and possibly only) Korean-Puerto Rican restaurant, a cozy spot nestled underneath the Blue Line in Logan Square. Designed with industrial-feeling black and white graffiti'd murals adorning gray walls and a menu of options like lemongrass chicken sammies and hot & sour soup, it's no wonder Belly Shack has become a cult favorite amongst even the most chi-chi Logan Square foodies.
Conveniently located under the Western Blue line stop, this unassuming neighborhood joint has a retro fridge filled up with old school games like Uno, and a $5 shot-and-beer combo everyday. If you’re lucky, the tamale guy will show up.
There're plenty of reasons to love this easygoing Cuban cafe (with a sibling in Roscoe Village). You'll find tasty Cubano sandwiches and ropa vieja, hearty chicken and skirt steak, and really good seafood soups here. It's also BYO, and if you bring your own rum, you can get a pitcher of mojitos.
Home of the Jibarito, El Nuevo Borinquen is still regarded one of the best spots for authentic Puerto Rican cuisine. Even with a new look and management, patrons can still enjoy classics like the Jibarito and empanadas.
Parson's Chicken & Fish in Logan Square knows a thing or two about deep-frying -- the menu features chicken, fish, hush puppies, and cheese curds in all their breaded and battered goodness. Not everything is deep-fried though; there's a small raw bar selection and small plates to share. The spot is upscale for a quick-serve spot, and its large outdoor patio is one of the top summer hang spots in Chicago.
This Logan Square pizzeria -- with another location in Avondale -- serves New York-style pizza with a quirky punk rock/heavy metal-themed vibe. Available in extra-large 20" pies or by the slice, the pizzas are made with a notoriously strong and foldable crust ready to handle an abundance of toppings. Though cheese, sausage, and pepperoni pizzas are on the menu, Dante's speciality is unusual pies topped with anything from shrimp and prosciutto to sausage and broccoli rabe. Your best bet is to trust whatever the kitchen is cooking up and order the slice of the day. The spot is super laid-back and has some old-school arcade games to play while you wait for your pizza.
From the good people that brought you the gin-focused Scofflaw and the dance-ready Slippery Slope, nautical-themed Sink|Swim proves its seafood game is on point with affordable yet refreshingly inspired offerings like a shrimp toast tea sandwich and monkfish liver torchon. As for the digs? Charming, with whitewashed walls, teal tufted seats, and framed ocean-themed paintings hung along the perimeter.
From BLT to sweet potato, the ridiculous variety of inventive sushi rolls here can be overwhelming. Stick to the “city maki” section of the menu and you won’t be disappointed, with on-point rolls named after cities like the eel/cucumber/avocado/jalapeno sensation New York.
Expand your horizons beyond the taco truck at this artful neighborhood gem offering things like elote soup, flan, and banana enchiladas. For something new, try the Chile Relleno de Queso, a poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, deep fried in egg butter and topped with tomato sauce.
One of the area’s more unsung cocktail spots is the perfect place to toast with a low-key martini and a game of shuffleboard. With the western end of the trail just a few blocks away, this place is always on the verge of being discovered.
This classy bar in Logan Square will make a gin lover out of even the most gin-averse of clientele. It's one of Chicago's top cocktail bars because it proves that the versatility of gin extends far beyond the usual G&T and because it's outfitted with antique sofas that are palatial AND comfortable. Scofflaw also serves a menu of better-than-basic small bites, and the kitchen is open until 1am daily.
Pastry chef Mindy Segal's Bucktown restaurant is synonymous with comfort food from both the sweet and savory sides of the spectrum. Open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, Mindy's Hot Chocolate serves soul-warming dishes, like the Slagel Farm beef burger topped with a fried egg, creamy mac & cheese, and daily soups with crusty sourdough bread. Of course, a meal here isn't complete without dessert, which should include an order of the amazingly rich hot chocolate and a slice of the daily cake (or anything off the dessert menu -- it's all addictive).
This historic family-owned bakery is known for its ultra-creative custom cakes (ie. hot dog, barber pole, and Wonder Woman cakes). They also offer traditional wedding cakes, cookies, tortes, and low-glycemic options.