The Best Brunches in Chicago

Bad Hunter West Loop Don't let its vegetarian-friendly identity fool you: This Randolph spot might go light on its meat offerings, but it sacrifices nothing in the way of flavor. The always-on-menu veggie burger is a must for first-timers (trust us, this isn't your garden-variety meatless patty), and seasonally driven eats like honey-lavender scones with lemon curd, granola griddle cakes, and soft-scrambled eggs with a pumpernickel pretzel will satisfy even the most persnickety carnivores. If meat is a must, don't miss the bacon and radish cake Benedict drenched in miso hollandaise and the lemongrass breakfast sausage.

Dove's Luncheonette Wicker Park What this intimate all-day diner lacks in square footage, it makes up for with bold and hearty Tex-Mex fare. The buttermilk-fried chicken blanketed in punchy chorizo verde gravy is equal parts hangover cure and deep-fried bliss, and it pairs well with the Dark Matter Coffee house blend or a tequila cobbler, if a little hair of the dog strikes your fancy. And for the not-so-basic basic set: avocado toast topped with queso fresco, coppa, cilantro, and a green almond vinaigrette.

MAD Social West Loop MAD Social's pancakes might just be the best in Chicago, and you really aren't going to want to miss out on these airy, salted caramel whipped butter-topped babies. Chef Mariela Bolaños also cooks up an impressive lineup of savory eats, like Korean-style short rib Benedict, shakshuka, and an exceptionally photogenic chicken-and-waffles number made with a churro waffle.

Southport Grocery and Cafe Southport Corridor People-watch from the patio while brunching on cupcake pancakes and Cuban sandwiches at this casual neighborhood cafe. After you're finished, peruse the grocery shelves for an array of baked goods and locally sourced specialty items, like GrownUp KidStuff's Grand Marnier-infused chocolate sauce.

Lula Cafe Logan Square A perennial favorite among local chefs and everyday eaters alike, Lula Cafe has long been one of Chicago's brightest brunch stars. The coffee brioche French toast with chicory creme anglaise and frosted pecans provides a bit of stick-to-your-ribs satisfaction, while the ever-evolving "Royale" -- a baked egg with charred escarole, avocado, black lentils, provolone, and adobo verde -- tries to redefine the common breakfast sandwich. And succeeds.

The Publican West Loop The formula at The Publican is simple. Order some fresh oysters, the flavorful smoked Arctic char omelet (dill, crème fraiche, and salmon roe), and the wheat beer mimosa, or the bottomless coffee. You can't go wrong.

Fat Rice Logan Square Go for the namesake arroz gordo brimming with curried chicken, char siu, chili prawns, and clams, and stick around for the Malay-style omelet studded with sausage and shrimp, or the Hong Kong-style French toast with peanut butter and banana. And you should absolutely wash it all down with the house red sangria made with dragon and passion fruit liqueur, berry brandy, creme de cassis, and cinnamon, or the respectable Bloody Mary garnished with house-made pickles.

The Bongo Room Wicker Park, South Loop, Andersonville When the word "sinful" is emblazoned across the top of a menu, chances are good you're about to make a few bad-for-the-waistline decisions. At The Bongo Room, those decisions include a chocolate French toast tower, beef tenderloin Benedict, and a massive breakfast burrito.

Nana Bridgeport One of Chicago's most prominent organicstainable restaurants, Nana still manages to do epic brunch fare like huevos rancheros, grilled shrimp and fried oyster po-boys, and cinnamon-apple pancakes drenched in creme anglaise.

Dusek's Pilsen With a Michelin star in tow and the note-perfect brunch eats to prove it, this casual concept has anchored Pilsen's burgeoning dining scene. The menu changes regularly, but currently features a fried brioche French toast with compressed strawberries, lemon curd, malted vanilla, and basil; chilaquiles; and steak and eggs with grilled spring onion, salt-crusted potatoes, chermoula, natural jus, and two eggs. If you're more in the mood for lunch, don't miss the Juicy Lucy made with a thick Slagel Family Farm beef patty that's stuffed with American cheese.

Mindy's Hot Chocolate Wicker Park Mindy's is one of Damen Ave's brunch heavy-hitters. The rotating cocktail menu, which sometimes includes creations with cold-brew coffee and fresh-squeezed fruits, is perfect for quenching your booze thirst. And the standard brunch fare (French toast, steak and eggs, etc.) and unique seasonal dishes are perfect for quenching pretty much anything else.

Big Jones Andersonville BJ's brunch menu spans from baked goods using centuries-old recipes to crawfish-stuffed omelets and fried Alabama catfish, with plenty of charcuterie and sunny cocktail options in between.

Gather Lincoln Square This quiet hideaway offers classic brunch fare done right, with a Southern edge. Try the chicken-fried biscuit smothered in béchamel for a comfort food commingling, and wash it down with one of several creative cocktail options, coffee, juice, or a breakfast beer.

Flo West Town Four words: Fruity Pebbles French toast. Granted, it's an outlier on an otherwise Latin-influenced menu, but who cares! You can also get your brunch game on with three varieties of Bloody Marys, eight different mimosas, and a breakfast shot with house-made bacon-infused bourbon and butterscotch schnapps with an OJ chaser.

