The 20 Best Burger Joints in Chicago

Back in 2020, Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy began selling to-go burgers out of their ghost kitchen during the pandemic, and since they were such a big hit, he never stopped. Now, Reve’s take out and delivery window sits just around the corner from Ever, chef Duffy’s fine dining restaurant on Fulton Street. The sizable burgers are made up of double quarter pound patties smashed between a fluffy brioche bun and come with perfect BBQ-seasoned fries. In fact the burgers are so good, they made it on the best dishes we ate last year list. Better try for yourself.