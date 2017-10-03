The 9 best buffets in Chicago

House of Blues River North

There are exactly three things you need to know about HoB's Gospel Brunch: 1) traditional and contemporary gospel songs are personally selected by legendary gospel producer and artist Kirk Franklin, 2) there are carving stations, and 3) there are unlimited chicken and waffles.

Staropolska Restaurant Cragin

If you've ever wondered what Polish heaven might look like, stop by Staropolska and step through the Smorgasbord Buffet's pearly gates. This all-you-can-eat-ery will ply you with infinity potato pancakes, pierogi, Polish sausages, kraut, etc., all for under $10. Whatever you do, also order infinity Okocim Polish beers.

Fogo de Chão River North

You had to know there was going to be a Brazilian steakhouse on this list, and if you knew that, you had to know said Brazilian steakhouse was going to be Fogo de Chão. The buffet buffet here is mostly just salad, cheese, potatoes, and assorted cold cuts THAT YOU SHOULD UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCE WHATSOEVER EAT, but the actual buffet will be hand-delivered by dudes with crazy-good cuts of skewered meats that you should definitely under any circumstance eat.

Buffet City West Lawn

Seriously... the place is literally named Buffet City? Combine that with the fact that this is maybe the most comprehensive buffet in Chicago, and you've got yourself a "Best Buffet" winner. There's a Chinese station, a sushi bar, an American station, a Mexican station, and a zillion other stations that you can ransack for like $12. Bonus: it's in a K-Mart shopping center!

Aurelio's Pizza Addison

Did someone say pizza buffet?? You're damn right we did. You're getting six lunchtime pies made using decades-old family recipes, hot entree options, cold salad options, soups, desserts, and a drink on the house, all for under $10. Pro tip: get some of the house-made Caesar salad dressing for pizza-dipping.

Khan BBQ West Ridge

They don't normally offer a buffet line, but when it's iftar (the feast that follows Ramadan) and they do, you damn sure better be there. That's because it's like Pakistani food Christmas: chicken boti, chapli kabab, lamb biryani, sweet yellow rice, and crazy-good cold chickpeas, all from a spot that's best at what they do.

Pearl's Place Bronzeville

Ain't no party like an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet party, because an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet party don't stop (literally). But also because it includes omelets cooked to-order, morning meats galore (sausage links, bacon, salmon croquettes, Parker House spicy sausage), grits, French toast, scratch pancakes, and Pearl's famous buttermilk biscuits.

related This is the one hangover cure that works

Cumin Wicker Park

The basket of naan alone is probably worth the $12, but we won't blame you if you wanna get in on everything at this authentic Wicker Park 70-seater's Nepalese lunch buffet, where you'll likely get ridiculously good saag with corn or paneer, tender tandoori chicken, and allllllll the samosas.