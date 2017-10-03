The 9 best egg-topped burgers in Chicago

Which came first: the burger, or the egg-topped burger? And does anyone honestly care if that question just results in us rounding up the nine best egg-topped burgers in all of Chicago? Yeah, didn't think so.
Butcher & The Burger
Lincoln Park
On top of the infinitely customizable options at this butcher-fresh burger shop -- five buns, eight patties, nine spices -- you'll also have the choice of dropping a fried chicken egg on top or upgrading to an Amish duck egg. Rumspringa for all!
Grange Hall Burger Bar
West Loop
Grange Hall has your egg burger pangs covered morning, noon, and night between its open-faced breakfast burger on cinnamon-raisin French toast or the dinner menu's option to add a Michigan farm egg to any item (including, uh, the burger).
Kuma's Corner & Kuma's Too
Avondale/Lincoln Park
You've likely heard tales of Kuma's meaty conquests by now (see: the eponymous burger topped with bacon, cheddar, and a sunny side-up egg on a pretzel bun). But they've got a new eggy special this month, too: the Windhand, a burg topped with fried prosciutto, cheesy grits, bacon fat red-eye gravy, and chives with a toppings-crowning fried egg.
Mindy's Hot Chocolate
Bucktown
Standing out among Mindy Segal’s dynamite spread of cookies, pastries, and hot cocoa: this combination of Slagel Family Farms beef, bacon, house pickles, and a garlic-toasted sesame bun coated in cheddar. (Not actually) optional: adding a sunny side-up egg.
Au Cheval
West Loop
Double, single, bacon, egg -- nearly any way you order it, Au Cheval's burger can do no wrong.
DMK Burger Bar
Lakeview
The staple #4 on DMK's burger menu brings a fried egg, jack cheese, and smoked bacon, but the key ingredient is the roasted Hatch green chile, the second best thing to ever come out of Albuquerque (behind this, obviously).
Rockit Burger Bar
Lakeview
Rockit's take on huevos rancheros is the only take on huevos rancheros that should ever be allowed to be taken: it's a Black Angus beef burger topped with a fried egg, Chihuahua cheese, corn tortilla strips, roasted salsa roja, and jalapeño aioli accompanied by a side of curly fries.
Edzo's Burger Shop
Lincoln Park/Evanston, IL
The burger lab at Eddie Lakin's '70s-style greasy spoon is always in full swing, so you may catch a special egg-topped farm burger around Market Days, or you can build up a standard burger on your own, adding bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an over-easy egg.
Lockdown Bar & Grill
Ukrainian Village
The metal bar features a pair of egg-centric burgers in The Bootleg (bacon, kimchi, fried egg) and the (how-is-this-)brunch-only The Colonel (buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cinnamon sugar crepe, fried egg, and maple syrup).
Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor
B&TB is a 50% meat-monger & 50% 30-seat hamburger hawker outfitted with a custom zinc bar, a century-old farm table from the Allegheny mountains, and retro gear including a manually operated 1926 cuber designed for "minute steaks," and mid-19th century Dayton scales. Oh, and burgers (duh).
Because going back to the farm is great unless you play baseball, or just plugged in your electric at Newport and Pete Seeger is hanging around with an axe (dude is so folking angry!), Grange Hall channels its owner's pastoral Michigan past, with white, barn-style doors opening into airy digs outfitted with loads of reclaimed wood, antique communal tables set with mismatched vintage settings, all under the watchful gaze of a bovine wall hanging that's so big, you'll cow-er under it.
From the flames of hell that spawned Kuma’s Corner, Kuma’s Too has arisen at (of course) 666 W Diversey, nearly doubling the original's size while duplicating its metal-inspired, pretzel-bunned burger options like the Metallica (Buffalo sauce, bacon, bleu cheese dressing) and the Black Sabbath, made with blackening spice, chili, pepper jack.
Pastry chef Mindy Segal's Bucktown restaurant is synonymous with comfort food from both the sweet and savory sides of the spectrum. Open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, Mindy's Hot Chocolate serves soul-warming dishes, like the Slagel Farm beef burger topped with a fried egg, creamy mac & cheese, and daily soups with crusty sourdough bread. Of course, a meal here isn't complete without dessert, which should include an order of the amazingly rich hot chocolate and a slice of the daily cake (or anything off the dessert menu -- it's all addictive).
This upscale West Loop restaurant is known for its European flair and sophisticated American diner-style eats. Au Cheval usually has a wait out the door at peak dinner hours because it's home to iconic signature items like the fried house-made bologna sandwich and the so-called single burger, which actually comes with two thin patties and is topped with American cheese, house Dijonnaise, pickles, and if you know what's good for you, the optional bacon and fried egg add-ons. The brasserie-like space includes an open kitchen and a bar where local, domestic, and international beers are all on tap.
A collab between industry vets David Morton and Michael Kornick, DMK (get it?) is a 75-seat storefront neighborhood bar outfitted with reclaimed Wisconsin barn boards and exposed original brick that's turning out gourmet grass-fed beef burgers.
This is the only time you'll hear "Come see what's between our buns," and not be freaked out. Rockit Burger Bar offers some badass burgers, including gems like the huevos rancheros burger and a chicken breast patty aptly named "The Motherclucker." If you're craycray and burgers aren't your thing, flatbreads and small bites are also served.
Edzo isn't the name of a creepy clown but of an awesome burger joint with a serious '70s vibe. The patties are made from house-ground chuck that's pressed, griddled, then topped with extras like fried egg or giardiniera relish. The menu includes elevated French fry options -- order them "Crazy" to get a topping of chili, cheese, and chopped onion or "Angry" with four kinds of spices. Edzo's is also known for its milkshakes, which are made the old-fashioned way -- on a slow-mixing spindle machine -- to yield an extra-smooth and creamy texture.
Lockdown's a compact, steel caged, prison-themed temple to hard rock, outfitted with metal bars, smoke machines, skulls, and wall-to-wall flat-screens billing itself as a "virtual venue".