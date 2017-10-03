Food & Drink

11 reasons why Mariano's should be your go-to grocery store

By Published On 04/28/2014 By Published On 04/28/2014
Sean Cooley

Trending

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

related

Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

With the death of Dominick's comes the rise of more Mariano's, a Milwaukee-based supermarket franchise that has recently spread to Edgewater, Ravenswood, and Ukrainian Village. We camped out in Mariano's Ravenswood location -- at 80,000sqft, it's the biggest in the city -- to see what this everyman's-version of Eataly has to offer.

Related

related

13 reasons Green Street Smoked Meats is now the coolest spot in Chicago

related

The 9 best sausages in Chicago

related

How to get groceries when you're too lazy to shop

related

13 reasons Green Street Smoked Meats is now the coolest spot in Chicago
best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

1. A pianist will play you in
The wine bar by the second floor entrance naturally features a stage with a Baby Grand, where a pianist will be tickling the ivories on weeknights and weekends (a jazz trio comes in for special events. Can you say... grocery store Bar Mitzvah???).

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

2. You can booze while you shop
The first item on any grocery list should be "start drinking". Grab a draft beer, wine, or cocktail at the upstairs bar, then get ready to throw allllllllll the impulse buys into your cart ("we totally DO need 10 boxes of cinnamon French toast sticks").

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

3. There's BBQ
They've got all kinds of ready-to-eat stuff (pizza, sushi, a salad bar, deli sandwiches), but you'll wanna zombie-walk past all of them and beeline to the Southern Pride hickory smoker at Todd's BBQ. Meats are smoked overnight and served with Midwest, Texas, or Carolina BBQ, plus there's pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends, rotisserie chicken, and ribs that you can buy by the bone, if you're not up for a full slab (for some reason).

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

4. You can make your own six-pack
Next to the liquor shelves is the walk-in beer cooler, where you can mix-and-match your own sixer with local brews, including Revolution, Lagunitas, and Goose Island.

related

13 reasons you should be eating at Eataly right now

related

The 9 best sausages in Chicago
best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

5. There's a quick bottle-chilling machine
Pluck a bottle off a wall that's 1,000 wines deep, and dip it in the Wine Well to get it ice-cold in minutes.

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

6. They've got the freshest possible orange juice
In the produce section, you'll likely catch one the 600 store employees manning the giant juicer pumping out orange, watermelon, and vegetable juices that're both fresh and nicely priced.

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

7. You'll finally get to eat python fillets
In the wild game section, you'll find alligator, python, boar, quail, ostrich, and whole pheasant meat (with giblets!).

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

8. Buy only the amount of ingredients you actually need
Their spice shop has all of the weird spices you're gonna need for whatever random recipe you found online, and they're all available in custom-sized baggies (meaning you'll never end up with an entire Mason jar of cumin again). Also important: they're planning to install a peanut butter grinder.

related

How to get groceries when you're too lazy to shop
best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

9. They've got a gelato-stocked cafe and work space
The ground floor's Vero Cafe has coffee, beer, smoothies, and a dozen gelato flavors, including coconut and peanut butter cup. Remember: there's no wrong way to eat a peanut butter cup smoothie.

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

10. They'll grill anything in the store (within reason)
There're two free grill stations available for cooking any meat and seafood to-order (should you have a hankering for charred, in-house Italian sausage or ahi tuna), plus daily lunch and dinner grill specials.

best grocery store chicago
Sean Cooley

11. Expect some free samples
The samples of Chicago-style popcorn alone -- which pop up between the sweet shop (fresh fudge, candied apples, chocolate-covered fruit) and cheese shop (300+ cheeses) -- put other stores' "thing with a toothpick in it"-samples to shame. TO SHAME.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and he will never again shop for groceries without a draft beer. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. Mariano's Fresh Market 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 (Ravenswood)

With locations all across the Chicago area, Mariano's is much more than a solid spot to pick up all the groceries you need. It's a massive specialty store featuring thousands of unique items, as well as prepared food, a flower shop, grilling station, oyster and sushi bars, and more.

Stuff You'll Like