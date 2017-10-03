The 5 lobster rolls you need to eat right now

Chicago It's beach season, which means it's time to seriously hit the gym... hahaha, we kid, we kid. No, it's time to grab a buttery roll filled with mayo-drenched lobster goodness. Here are five restaurants serving the best lobster rolls in Chicago.
Acadia: This flawlessly executed, classically classic lobstah roll is so New England, it's wearing a Rob Gronkowski jersey. No, dude, not really, but still: it comes with a heap of fresh lobster meat mixed with house-made chive mayo, a sprinkling of paprika for a delicate kick, a toasty, buttered bun, and tangy salt and vinegar chips on the side. Continue Reading
Stout Barrelhouse and Galley: For $19, you’ll get a trio of mini-Maine lobster rolls loaded with creamy lobster salad and served on an iconic New England bun. It’s made for sharing (as if!), and goes well alongside a frosty glass of Goose Island Sofie. Or really, any beer.
Sable: Chef Heather Terhune’s delicate L-rolls are light and refreshing, thanks to just the slightest amount of mayonnaise, a fairy dust-sprinkling of freshly grated lemon zest (for just the right amount of citrus-y zing), and sprigs of micro-celery for a bit of color and crunch.
Joe Fish: New from the folks behind Rosebud Restaurants, Joe Fish is already making an impact on the Downtown seafood scene, and its New England lobster roll is no exception. Get your Sebastian (he was a lobster, right?) fix along with house-made pickles and slaw, and follow it up with a 24oz prime rib eye. Because this is America.
Da Lobsta: This BYOB, all-things-lobster joint offers a killer traditional roll coated in tarragon mayo and garlic butter, as well as creative variations like the Asian with soy mayo, Asian slaw, Szechwan sauce & scallions, and the Mexican with salsa, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, and lettuce.
Tucked away in a nondescript South Loop building, this Michelin-starred restaurant showcases chef Ryan McCaskey's contemporary take on classic American fare. Inspired by Maine, Acadia is unique for pulling off a sophisticated multi-course tasting menu (available in five or ten courses) and an à la carte bar menu that sports an aggressively indulgent burger. Whether you're there for the complete prix-fixe experience or for a cocktail and oysters at the bar, Acadia is definitely a special occasion spot.
Serving Southern hospitality in the heart of River North, Stout Barrel House & Galley serves up adventurous comfort food in an inviting, communal environment. A wealth of craft and draft beers assures that your stiff drink is as gustatorily satisfying as the exquisite food.
Sable's a 153-seat dark-hued, brightly lit, open-kitchened dining room and lounge whose haute cuisine-meets-comfort menu is designed to marry with a cocktail program crafted by a Violet Hour alum, who can in turn help you graduate beyond your usual schnapps and soda.
Joe Fish flies fresh seafood in daily and pairs it with craft beers, fine wines, and signature cocktails. This Italian-inspired seafood joint has amazing clams, but the lobster rolls are a must-try dish.
Da Lobsta specializes in classic lobsta rolls but this resto also offers some international variations, such as a Greek and Indian version. New England clam chowder is of course served up, as are house made whoopie pies.