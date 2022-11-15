The Best Chicago Comfort Foods to Enjoy from Home

Winter is coming, and you’re going to need all the joy you can muster to make it through. That’s why we asked Chicago’s movers and shakers to shout-out their favorite places—the comfort food that keeps them fueled during the Windy City’s brutal cold months. The first meal that comes to mind is the shepherd's pie from Wilde in Lakeview, a savory dish that's topped with mashed potatoes and lies in a bed of Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, and beef gravy, which sits on a parmesan cheese crust. But that’s just the beginning of the heart-warming cuisine on offer in the Windy City.

Meatballs at Ascioni Bistro Hyde Park

“Pound-for-pound Ascioni might be the best uncelebrated restaurant in the city,” says Scoop Jackson, author and writer for ESPN. “It low-key, from a food standpoint, can hold its own with any of its James Beard Award-winning neighbors any day of the month.” Jackson’s go-to order are the house meatballs served with mozzarella cheese and garlic crostini.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

The Bajo Taco at Penelope’s Vegan Taqueria River North

“Penelope’s Taqueria’s is the perfect place to enjoy fantastic, veganized Mexican dishes,” says Cristina Hernandez, founder of Tart Pie. “The Baja Taco is one of my favorites! The combination of the beer battered avocado topped with a mango habanero pico de gallo, pickled onions, and red cabbage makes this taco extremely refreshing with the right amount of crunch and acidity.”

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Chicken Rice Soup at DAO Streeterville

“The Chicken Rice Soup at DAO is light and warming,” says Afua S. Owusu, director of news and local content for CW26 Chicago and The U. “It features celery, green onion, rice and chicken—a simple yet effective combination for a filling lunch or dinner. During the cold winter months, it feels like a comforting hug.”

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Kitfo at Ethiopian Diamond Edgewater

“This is by far the best Ethiopian Spot in town!” says Southsider Lisa Laws. “Kitfo is seasoned to perfection, and when mixed with the cabbage and cheese is insane! Diners should just dive in and enjoy the culinary rollercoaster!” Executive Chef and Owner Almaz Yigizaw (whose name means diamond in Amharic) opened the restaurant in 1996. It has since become a staple of the city.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Chicken and Waffles at The Mesler in Sophy Hotel Hyde Park

“After a busy week, I’ll indulge in brunch at one of my fave spots,” says Emerald-Jane Hunter, ringleader at myWHY Agency. ”As a Southsider I like to keep supporting neighborhood spots and The Mesler’s chicken and pearl sugar waffles hit the spot for me every single time. Chicken is moist and tender and well seasoned and the waffles with the slight hint of sweet melts in your mouth. The combination of sweet and savory in your mouth is heavenly. Dip the combo into the hot Fresno pepper jam that comes with it along with a bite of the pickled okra and your life is complete.”

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Chicken Rice Combo at Phodega Wicker Park

“This tiny space combines many lovable things under one roof,” says John Daley, lobbyist and radio host. The Asian American noodle shop, owned by Nathan Hoops and Anthony Ngo, also doubles as a convenience store. Not only will you find Vietnamese staples such as eggs rolls, pho and banh mis on the menu, but there’s also pizza puffs, wings and fries loaded up with sliced ribeye.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Fried Goat Cheese Curds at All Together Now Ukrainian Village

“All Together Now is a neighborhood spot in Ukrainian Village with one of the best natural wine selections in the city,” says Abby Pucker, founder of Gertie Chicago. “While the wine drew me in, the food and the people kept me there and the fried goat cheese curds keep me coming back!”

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

BBQ Cauliflower at Majani South Shore

“Whoever came up with doing a barbecuing cauliflower and calling it vegan is a… genius!” says Jackson. Tsadakeeyah and Nasya Emmanuel are the husband and wife chef team behind this fast-casual restaurant serving up vegan soul food. Their plant-based menu combines Southern cuisine with their African heritage and they use local ingredients to make items such as their oyster mushroom tacos, jerk tofu, and vegetable gumbo.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Shrimp Tacos at Antique Taco Bridgeport and Wicker Park

“For the sheer number of times I've ordered Antique Taco, and their addictively good shrimp tacos, I might as well work there,” says Rachel Rischall, founder of Three PR. The woman and minority-owned restaurant serves up made-from-scratch tacos. As its namesake as implies, tacos are what they do best.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub. Chorizo Roll at Saucy Porka Hyde Park and South Loop

“For under $2.50 a roll, this is by far the best cheap, amazing, order-ten-at-a-time takeout delicacy in the city,” says Jackson. While pork is a staple of founder and chef Amy Le’s Latin-Asian fusion quick service restaurant, there are a number of non-pork options for plant-based eaters.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.