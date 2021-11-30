The 9 Most Romantic Date Night Spots in Lincoln Park
From corner bistros to Michelin-starred gems, the sparks will fly.
Known for its tree-lined streets, verdant city parks, and glittering lakefront, Lincoln Park may just be the perfect place to fall (and stay) in love. Throw in an impressive array of restaurants on top of that, and you’re looking at a neighborhood that knows a few things about keeping romance alive and well.
From low-key bistros to tasting menu stunners, here are some of the area’s best bets for your next date night—whether it’s hangout number one or 1001.
Range
Seasonal comfort fare is the specialty at this neighborhood spot, where the kitchen relies on relationships with farmers throughout the Midwest to inform their frequently changing menu. With abundant options and compelling flavor combinations (think Apple Flatbread, Pumpkin and Parmesan Bites, Ginger Cakes), chances are you’ll want to share—all the more reason to get close to your dining companion.
How to book: Call at 773-549-5747 to reserve.
mfk.
Partner up, pack your (evening) bag, and head overseas—or, at least, across town to this gem of a dining institution. Inspired by the coastal cuisines and laid-back lifestyles of the Catalonia and Basque regions of Spain, mfk. (named after the one and only MFK Fisher) features fresh, ingredient-focused cooking in environs that are bound to transport. Chef Matt Ginsburg serves up several signature plates, including Cantabrian Anchovies (on toasted baguette with lemon zest), Spanish Tortilla with salted cod, and Seafood Fideos in saffron cream. Pair it all with drinks from bar manager Archie Powell, who is known for crowd-pleasers like Pisco Punch and Sangria.
How to book: Reserve via Resy.
North Pond
Located on a pond in the heart of Lincoln Park proper, this longtime neighborhood favorite is housed in a former ice-skating warming retreat overlooking the city’s twinkling skyline. After a thoughtful redesign, the space is now a de facto date night destination, ushering in celebrations ranging from proposals to anniversaries on the regular. Chef César Murillo (who spent three years at Grace) applies fine dining technique to a range of hyper seasonal products, resulting in orders like Squab with celery root “risotto” or Braised Beef Cheeks ladled with sunchoke cheddar puree.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Esmé
For an Alinea-esque experience with the anticipatory buzz of a newly opened venture, book it to Esmé, Next chef Jenner Tomaska’s stunning debut. He and Katrina Bravo teamed up to offer guests an elevated dining experience that shines a light on art, community, and the convergence of the two. A tasting menu features 12 to 16 decadent courses, but if you’re looking for something a little bit lower key, head to Bar Esmé, where a la carte options await.
How to book: Reserve via Resy.
Sushi Suite 202
Expect high-caliber sushi at this hotel room-turned-restaurant within the popular Hotel Lincoln. Chef Jordan Dominguez offers guests a 17-course omakase spanning luxe fixings like Uni, A5 Wagyu, Otoro, and Spotted Prawn. Be sure to book well in advance—clocking in at just 500-square-feet and featuring six coveted counter seats, this joint fills up fast.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Willow Room
Lean into the inviting, upscale vibes at this area fixture, where tufted velvet banquettes, exposed brick walls, and ample Impressionist artwork greets diners. Peruse a menu of American bistro-inspired fare, then land on some of the house favorites—think Beef Wellington with prosciutto and pommes puree or Lobster Ravioli with ricotta and asparagus. Cocktails here are on point, but the wine list is also a solid bet, with a bottle selection that touches upon multiple continents.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Gemini
The team from Old Pueblo Cantina, Coda di Volpe, and Andros Taverna is behind this corner staple, which has gained a loyal following thanks to its brunch and dinner services alike. Book for the former for filling classics like Steak and Eggs, Waffles and Berries, and gooey Cinnamon Buns. Come evening, make date night extra dreamy with the seasonal Zoo Lights Menu, a three-course meal capped off with cookies and a hot to-go drink fit for taking in the epic holiday spectacle, which conveniently sits just footsteps away.
How to book: Reserve via Resy.
Boka
Take in lush living walls and striking modern art at this restaurant, where chef Lee Wolen puts forth impressive New American fare for an endless strain of two-tops late into the night. Begin with show-stopping starters like Cured Kampachi or Seared Foie Gras, then proceed to entrees that are just as elegant (i.e. Roasted Chicken with chanterelle and sage; Arctic Char with turnip and tarragon). Dial up the romance with the Dry Aged Duck for Two, or go big with the tasting menu, an eight-course medley showcasing the season’s best.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Alinea
For the all-out splurge, make a beeline for Alinea, Chicago’s only three-Michelin-star restaurant. Mastermind Grant Achatz continues to exhibit groundbreaking culinary prowess in the form of ever-evolving tasting menus (ranging from 10 to 18 courses), leaving you and your date plenty to talk about in between bites—especially with moves like the famously playful edible balloon or curious “paint-your-table” spread.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.