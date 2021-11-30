The 9 Most Romantic Date Night Spots in Lincoln Park

Known for its tree-lined streets, verdant city parks, and glittering lakefront, Lincoln Park may just be the perfect place to fall (and stay) in love. Throw in an impressive array of restaurants on top of that, and you’re looking at a neighborhood that knows a few things about keeping romance alive and well.

From low-key bistros to tasting menu stunners, here are some of the area’s best bets for your next date night—whether it’s hangout number one or 1001.