The Best Deep Dish Pizza in Chicago

To a New Yorker, folding a slice of pizza like a taco is the most regal way to eat it, but consider carving into a slow-cooked, thick, cheesy, and sauce-smothered pie with a knife and a fork… now that’s class. Deep dish pizza: It might be one of the most controversial items in Chicago’s culinary repertoire, and since everyone seems to have an opinion about it, ours is that no two deep dish pies are created equal, so you might as well try them all.

If reading this doesn't make the deep dish lovers out there fall even deeper in love, at the very least it might convince the haters to give the venerable ckasserole-like discs a second chance—because no one does deep dish quite like Chicago. Here are the very best purveyors of deep dish pizza to try right now.