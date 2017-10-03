40 Dog-Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Chicago

Even when your human friends won’t join you for a drink because they’re doing totally lame stuff like “going to work” or “not joining you for a drink,” your canine friend is always down for a visit to a neighborhood bar or outdoor patio. So grab a leash and take your pooch to any of these 40 dog-friendly establishments in town.
Bucktown
Bucktown Pub
1658 W Cortland Ave
A cozy old-school watering hole, Bucktown Pub has plenty of outdoor patio seating in the summer and also welcomes pooches to hang out inside with the patrons.
The Corner Bar
2224 N Leavitt St
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if The Corner Bar wasn’t actually located on a corner? Yes, it would. Buuuut, it also totally is. And it serves really cheap beers (as low as $1.75) while you hang out with your dog inside.
Jack and Ginger’s
2048 W Armitage Ave
The underrated beer garden here is a great spot to catch a game in the summer, and the friendly waitstaff is quick to bring out a water bowl for Fido.
Edgewater
Waterfront Café
6219 N Sheridan Rd
A seasonal outdoor café offering excellent views of the lake, the aptly named Waterfront Café looks like a Key West joint if you down enough margaritas and maybe squint a bit.
Gold Coast
Bistronomic
840 N Wabash Ave
Doesn’t it kind of seem like everyone in Gold Coast is walking a small dog at all times? It does, and they’re probably going to hang out at Bistronomic, which has sidewalk seating where dogs are welcome to hang.
Humboldt Park
Archie’s Iowa Rockwell Tavern
2600 W Iowa St
One of Chicago’s most beloved dives, Archie’s welcomes your pooch to hang out inside the bar until about 11 pm. Just don’t feed it too many cheese balls.
Hyde Park
The Promontory
5311 S Lake Park Ave
One of the South Side’s trending hangouts, The Promontory has outdoor seating where your dog is more than welcome to chillax.
Irving Park
Lizard’s Liquid Lounge
3058 W Irving Park Rd
This Irving Park spot is dog-friendly inasmuch as the Insane Clown Posse loves Faygo and hates magnets. Don’t be surprised to find a dog or two sitting on a stool next to the bar here.
Lakeview
Ten Cat Tavern
3931 N Ashland Ave
You won’t find cats hanging out at Ten Cat Tavern, let alone 10 of them, because that would be ridiculous. However, you will find dogs because that’s awesome, and they’re allowed to hang out inside the bar.
Crosby’s Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave
Offering solid Bloody Marys and tasty comfort foods such as skillet cornbread and lobster deviled eggs, Crosby’s Kitchen is a great spot to do dinner with your pooch on the outdoor seating.
Jake’s Pub
2932 N Clark St
At Jake’s Pub you’ll find pool, darts, a jukebox, and probably other dogs that will keep yours company inside the bar.
Keenan O’Reilly’s
3916 N Ashland Ave
Ping-pong, pool, cold beer, and dogs hanging out inside. What else would you want from a local dive?
Murphy’s Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield Ave
A solid spot for people-watching on game day as you hang out with your dog on the outdoor patio.
Schoolyard Tavern
3258 N Southport Ave
Sure, you can hang out on your porch with your dog and a paper-bagged 40 in hand, or you can do the same on Schoolyard Tavern’s sidewalk patio.
Temple Bar
3001 N Ashland Ave
Come for the curry chips and craft beers. Stay to chill out with your pup on the sidewalk seating.
Lincoln Park
Perennial Virant
1800 N Lincoln Ave
Perennial Virant’s outdoor patio is a great spot to grab some upscale eats and hang out with your dog before/after a visit to nearby Lincoln Park.
Harry’s Velvet Room
1480 W Webster Ave
This retro-styled lounge has charm to spare, and it welcomes patrons to enjoy a classic cocktail while hanging out with their pup on the sidewalk patio.
River Shannon
425 W Armitage Ave
An old-school pub that’s purportedly been around since 1946, River Shannon is a great spot to hang out with Fido inside the bar while munching on popcorn and playing giant Jenga.
Wrightwood Tap
1059 W Wrightwood Ave
This neighborhood bar will let your pooch inside, and you can also wash down a cold beer or 12 with free pretzel rods.
Logan Square
Parson’s Chicken & Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave
Boasting one of the liveliest outdoor patios in town, Parson’s has plenty of room for dogs and spirited games of ping-pong.
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave
There aren’t many Michelin-starred restaurants that welcome dogs, but you can bring yours to the partially outdoor Off Site Bar in the back.
Loop
312 Chicago
136 N LaSalle St
There aren’t too many establishments to take your dog to in the Loop, but the staff at 312 Chicago are happy to hook your pooch up with a bowl of water while you lounge on the outdoor patio.
North Center
Grace Street Tap
3759 N Western Ave
Take advantage of cheap beer, pool, and a jukebox while your dog also hangs out inside the bar at Grace Street Tap.
The Bad Apple
4300 N Lincoln Ave
Grab a seat on the outdoor patio, order up one of Chicago’s best burgers and some Old Bay fries, and sneak some bites to your four-legged amigo.
River North
Clark Street Ale House
742 N Clark St
Besides boasting one of the best whiskey selections in Chicago, Clark Street Ale House lets you hang out inside with your pooch.
Pierrot Gourmet
108 E Superior St
If your pup is used to the lavish lifestyle, it’ll probably appreciate hanging out on the dog-friendly Pierrot Gourmet patio, which is located at The Peninsula hotel. Orrrr not, because it’s a dog and just wants to chase tennis balls.
Roscoe Village
Four Treys Tavern
3333 N Damen Ave
Stop in for the pool table and karaoke, and stick around because the drinks are cheap and your dog can hang out inside.
Frasca
3358 N Paulina St
Offering solid Italian eats and a corner location that’s great for people-watching, Frasca has a nice sidewalk patio where you can hang with Fido.
South Loop
Kasey’s Tavern
701 S Dearborn St
One of the most-inviting bars in the South Loop, Kasey’s offers a decent beer list and also lets dogs party it up inside.
Square One
1400 S Michigan Ave
Square One offers wine, cheese, and outdoor dining alongside Michigan Avenue. And Fido is welcome to join.
Streeterville
Howells & Hood
435 N Michigan Ave
Howells & Hood’s taps pour more than 100 beers (and a few wines), while the big outdoor patio has plenty of room for your pooch.
West Loop
Tête Charcuterie
1114 W Randolph St
Just because you want to dine at one of Chicago’s best new restaurants doesn’t mean you have to leave your dog at home. Also, hope you like meat.
West Town
Sportsman’s Club
948 N Western Ave
The scenic backyard patio is a great place to hang out with your dog while knocking back solid cocktails.
Fatpour Tap Works
2005 W Division St
Fatpour has one of the biggest beer selections in town, fried cheese curds, and a spacious sidewalk patio where your dog can hang out.
Gold Star Bar
1755 W Division St
It’s only appropriate that one of the diviest dives in Chicago also lets dogs inside the bar. Shoot some stick, down a few $5 shot-and-beer combos, and let your pooch drag you home.
Happy Village
1059 N Wolcott Ave
The tent-topped outdoor patio here really is one of the most coveted in the area, so arrive with your pooch early on summer evenings if you want to snag a spot.
Innertown Pub
1935 W Thomas St
A classic dive, Innertown Pub has plenty of goofy stuff on the walls, a pool table, and a lenient policy towards letting dogs inside.
Rainbo Club
1150 N Damen Ave
This historic dive isn’t exactly the most-spacious watering hole around, but it'll still let Fido in until about 11pm.
Wicker Park
Big Star
1531 N Damen Ave
You know about it. Your mom knows about it. Your dog knows about it. (Everyone knows about it.) It’s one of the trendiest outdoor patios in Chicago.
The Boundary
1932 W Division St
Your dog probably won’t be the only one hanging out on The Boundary’s popular outdoor patio, and you can also sample more than 120 beers. Not in one visit though. BAD IDEA.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Raf doesn’t have a dog, but he’ll totally take yours to a bar. Book an appointment: @RafFoSho.
-
1. Bucktown Pub1658 W Cortland Ave, Chicago
-
2. The Corner Bar2224 N Leavitt St, Chicago
-
3. Jack & Ginger's2048 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
4. Waterfront Café6219 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
-
5. Archie's Iowa & Rockwell Tavern2600 W Iowa St, Chicago
-
6. The Promontory5311 S Lake Park West, Chicago
-
7. Lizard's Liquid Lounge3058 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
-
8. Ten Cat Tavern3931 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
-
9. Crosby's Kitchen3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
-
10. Jake's Pub2932 North Clark St, Chicago
-
11. Keenan O'Reilly's Pub3916 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
-
12. Murphy's Bleachers3655 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
-
13. Schoolyard Tavern & Grill3258 N Southport Ave, Chicago
-
14. The Temple Bar3001 N Ashland, Chicago
-
15. Perennial Virant1800 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
16. Harry's Velvet Room1480 W Webster Ave, Chicago
-
17. River Shannon425 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
18. Wrightwood Tap1059 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago
-
19. Parson's Chicken & Fish2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
-
20. Longman & Eagle2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
-
21. 312 Chicago136 N LaSalle St, Chicago
-
22. Grace Street Tap3759 N Western Ave, Chicago
-
23. The Bad Apple4300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
-
24. Clark Street Ale House742 N Clark St, Chicago
-
25. Pierrot Gourmet108 E Superior St, Chicago
-
26. Four Treys Tavern3333 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
27. Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar3358 N Paulina St, Chicago
-
28. Kasey's Tavern701 S Dearborn St, Chicago
-
29. Square One1400 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
-
30. Howells & Hood435 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
-
31. TÊTE Charcuterie1114 W Randolph St, Chicago
-
32. Fatpour Tap Works2005 W Division St, Chicago
-
33. Gold Star Bar1755 W Division St, Chicago
-
34. Happy Village1059 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago
-
35. Innertown Pub1935 W Thomas St, Chicago
-
36. Rainbo Club1150 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
37. Big Star1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
38. The Boundary1932 W Division St, Chicago
-
39. Bistronomic840 N Wabash Ave, Chicago
-
40. Sportsman's Club948 N Western Ave, Chicago
Nothing starts the day like a PBR and shot of that whiskey you used to steal from your old man’s liquor cabinet before you knew any better. Call it an eye opener. Or just relax in the chilled-out back patio with a $10 pizza, your call.
This Bucktown watering hole bills itself as a "true Chicago tavern" with cheap drinks, a friendly atmosphere, and special events happening sporadically throughout the year.
This is Bucktown’s ultimate sports bar. Featuring a 3,000+ square-foot dog-friendly outdoor patio and over 50 different beers, this is the place to watch the big game (regardless of what game that is). Jack & Ginger’s is spacious and welcoming, pairing their drink selection with a classic bar menu (think pizza and sandwiches) that will satisfy everyone, including the dog.
This super-chill spot is one of the city's best kept secrets. It's great for kicking back with a Cuba Libre and listening to live music. The craft beers and caipirinhas don’t make for a bad afternoon outing either.
Boasting free pool tables, board games, and a jukebox this dive is supremely popular with locals. It's also dog friendly, so the crowd often includes some four legged friends.
The Michelin-lauded team behind Longman & Eagle started this South Side gem, which's an innovative restaurant, bar, and performance space across two floors. Wood-burning hearths scorch spreads of meat, seafood, and virtually everything else on the menu.
The frequent drink specials include $4 Bloody Mary Pints & $3 Mimosas on Sundays, $5 Martinis on Wednesdays, and $4 Margaritas on Thursdays -- plus others every other night of the week. So if your looking for a reasonable drink prices, plus maybe some pool or live music, and even if you want to bring your dog along, this is the place.
Fact: There are not, in fact, 10 cats that frequent this bar. However, dogs are welcome so you will find some of them.
This classy eatery's rotisserie-equipped open kitchen cranks out dishes like pepper-crusted Angus prime rib and piquillo pepper-sauced leg of lamb while the wine list, drafts, and cocktails keep you hydrated (or you know, not).
In the same location, under the same name, for 70 years, this dog-friendly corner classic doesn't have much when compared to the other, more party-equipped places in the area, but it does have a seriously extensive bottle collection and standard stuff on tap.
Between the pool tables, ping pong tables, beers, and dogs in this bar, it is basically a man-cave-away-from-home.
This historic sports bar is nothing short of quintessential; with celebrity visitors (John Cusack!!), endless jukebox tunes, and proximity to Wrigley, it's no wonder people just keep going back for more.
The self-expressed life motto at this Lakeview tavern is "Sorry we party," so it's easy to say you can expect a good time and good food and drink. The nineteen plasma TVs are always playing the game, and you can reserve space for your own Schoolyard party.
Taking the place of Fearon's is an even more Irish'd up homage to the landmark Dublin original (hence the bright red paint job outside), serving up six different whisky flights (four Irish, one Scotch, one variety pack) and grub options like corned beef s
Taking the title of its Green City Market-neighboring predecessor and tacking on the last name of the Michelin-starred, farm-to-table-fixated chef now manning the kitchen, PV's an "urban garden" thanks to copious greenery interspersed amongst tables of aged oak, which explains why he was so easy to rough up in Vegas.
This bar and lounge offers all the charm and warmth of a classic spot, with a comfortable bar and retro decor plus a sidewalk patio. The food menu is full of light bites like oysters, burrata, and a simple baguette with "not-so-simple" mustard.
This Irish pub has allegedly been open in Lincoln Park since around 1946. They boast a menu with plenty of beer and Irish whiskeys, and have a giant Jenga set in the back.
This bar has a definite neighborhood vibe, with lots of TVs and leather couches so you can watch a game comfortably while enjoying a few beers and complimentary pretzels.
Parson's Chicken & Fish in Logan Square knows a thing or two about deep-frying -- the menu features chicken, fish, hush puppies, and cheese curds in all their breaded and battered goodness. Not everything is deep-fried though; there's a small raw bar selection and small plates to share. The spot is upscale for a quick-serve spot, and its large outdoor patio is one of the top summer hang spots in Chicago.
Longman & Eagle, the Michelin-starred gastropub in Logan Square, has an exclusive whiskey selection (clocking in at over 400 labels), a craft cocktail menu, and an extensive beer list all fit for the most pretentious of drinkers, in the least pretentious of atmospheres. Longman takes a flavor-forward, honest approach to eating and drinking, and because it doesn’t accept reservations, there is always a wait for brunch, happy hour, and dinner alike. (And it is always worth it.) While whiskey may be king, the regional American fare has just as much to offer, hence the Michelin star. The menu changes often, but expect anything from beef tallow beignets and veal brains to wild boar sloppy joes, chicken and waffles, and a burger that, if you know what's good for you, you will order.
Because of its location in the Loop, 312 Chicago has become popular for pre-show meals. The contemporary Italian food is offered in seasonal menus and provides options for all dietary restrictions and preferences.
Grace Street Tap is a neighborhood favorite for a night out thanks to its beer selection and friendly bartenders. The laid-back atmosphere also includes TVs for the game, pool tables, and occasional live music.
The Bad Apple is a comfortable neighborhood tavern with a full menu of stacked burgers, sandwiches, and bar-appropriate snacks like fried cheese curds and poutine. The beer menu features a helluva -- almost 200 -- options of domestic and international craft beers.
The fun and relaxed atmosphere inside this bar continues outside to their 1,000 square foot beer garden patio. They offer 24 microbrews on tap and over a hundred bottled beers, and feature a Caske Ale that they serve using a hang pump to give a more hop-y flavor and less carbonation.
This European-style bistro is located at the Peninsula Hotel, and is equally high end as the hotel. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, they often feature seasonal specials and unique pastries.
This long-time family owned bar features comfy furniture, pool tables, good prices, is dog friendly, and they keep delivery menus for food on hand. Outsourcing at its best.
Stop into this Lakeview pizzeria hotspot for their Saturday morning hangover-curing Benedict pie -- and then do it all over again.
This South Loop neighborhood joint takes a rather low-key approach to its storied history, simply stating on its website that: “A bar of one sort or another has occupied the current location for over 100 years." The sort of bar you can expect now is one with a huge range of taps pouring delicious craft brews.
This corner bar specializes in wine, local beers, and exceptional signature cocktails, straying away from big brand liquors and beers. Got the drinking munchies? Nibble on cheese pairings, meat plates, in-house pickled items, and other small bites that are all prepared at the bar.
From the folks behind Old Town Pour House and Sweetwater, Howells & Hood is an epic beer hall in the Trib Tower, equipped with 114 beers on tap springing from 360 draft faucets spread across the 23,000sqft venue. With copper-topped bars and inscriptions on the travertine-tiled walls, the restaurant replicates the epic neo-Gothic design of the landmark space credited to John Howells and Raymond Hood, who thankfully weren't name Lipschitz and McDingleberry.
TÊTE has that something extra -- actually, multiple somethings extra. There's a dedication to making sure all the selections -- peppery coppa, rich fromage de tête, silky duck rillette -- are all given the proper attention. There're also international encased meats from French boudin blanc to Moroccan merguez that'll push you further toward your meat coma, plus dishes like Peking duck with white miso and rutabaga mostarda that don't seem to really fit the concept, but are too tasty for anyone to get upset.
Fatpour Tap Works is a two-storied shrine to good, straightforward American food and beer. When you aren't ogling (and panting) at their enormous list of draft beers, you're stumbling over yourself trying to take full advantage of their Build Your Own Burger option. Wins all around.
Gold Star's got something for every dive-lover; they've got free popcorn, cheap booze, and a jukebox.
Happy Village is a neighborhood bar located in Ukrainian Village. While it may be unassuming from the outside, the interior is sleek and lively, and there’s a back room housing two ping pong tables. The backyard beer garden -- fully equipped with a pond and goldfish -- is open year-round, though let’s face it, this is Chicago. The neighborhood bar is cash only, but with daily specials, perpetually cheap beers (Old Styles for just $2… again, the Chicago thing), and free ping pong, a visit to happy village will leave your wallet happy, too.
Innertown Pub is home to one of the best hipster dives in Chi. Sidle up with a cold brew, cheap 'tail, or hit some pool and darts in the back.
Around since the 1930's, this Wicker Park dive is notorious for its crowd of beanie-clad, PBR-guzzling hipsters, engrossed in competitive games of pinball. Once home to a series of burlesque shows, the dimly-lit space is now a stomping grounds for Chicago's young and fashionable (and arguably pretentious) imbibers, gathering around the island-like, shamrock-shaped bar to order well-drinks and remarkably cheap draft beers. The place is hard to miss with an enormous L-shaped neon sign hanging above the ramshackle facade, and the interior features an equally retro juke box, red vinyl booths, and a fully functional photo booth (much to the delight of many-a-hipster). With an eclectic soundtrack, a constantly rotating selection of art work on display, and a bar that serves until 4 am, the places rarely has open seats.
A lot of things about Wicker Park's Big Star will make you feel like you're in Texas. First, there's the taco-centric menu that features a dozen taco varieties and necessary sides like guacamole and queso. Then there's the drink selection, which is heavy on whiskey, tequila, and craft beer. The massive outdoor patio begs for you to order a margarita and drink the day away, especially during the summer when the seasonal music series is in full swing.
Contrary to its name, The Boundary is actually a very welcoming neighborhood spot. They serve lunch and dinner, and have a beer menu with over 120 options.
This Gold Coast bistro makes French food approachable by incorporating Midwestern elements into every dish. Take the cheese selection, which draws on a classic French tradition but instead of camembert, features cheese from Iowa and Indiana. The menu is filled with a mix of seafood, steak, and poultry entrees plus daily specials. The interior dining room is large and intentionally rustic, with wooden chairs and chalkboard menus.
Sportman's Club is dedicated to highlighting the best of lesser-known spirits, and to do that, it offers four different cocktails each day, whose ingredients are decided upon by whichever bartenders are manning the bar that night. What you drink one night probably won't be available the next, but that's what makes drinking here such a unique experience. Aside from cocktails, there's a well-curated selection of wine and beer, the latter of which includes Polish varieties that pay homage to the bar that formerly occupied the Ukrainian Village space.