The 17 Best Donut Shops in Chicago

Can we collectively and respectfully rid the world of that awful phrase “guilty pleasure?” We’re only accepting pleasures from here on out—or, at least until winter ends. So the next time you’re in the mood to indulge in that little extra something sweet, shed the shame, and chow down on fluffy, fried, and glazed rings of dough whose only purpose is to inject your body with sugary goodness. From strawberry filled, chocolate covered, vanilla glazed, candy sprinkled, and cinnamon dusted, the variations really are endless. And so, with a big endorsement from us, and zero endorsements from dentists everywhere, here are our favorite donut slingers in Chicago, whether you're gearing up for Fat Tuesday (that’s New Orleans talk for Paczki Day, by the way) or simply trying to make it through a regular old Thursday.