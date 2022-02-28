The 17 Best Donut Shops in Chicago
Satisfy your sweet tooth with all things glazed, raised, dipped, jelly-filled, and twisted—for Paczki Day and beyond.
Can we collectively and respectfully rid the world of that awful phrase “guilty pleasure?” We’re only accepting pleasures from here on out—or, at least until winter ends. So the next time you’re in the mood to indulge in that little extra something sweet, shed the shame, and chow down on fluffy, fried, and glazed rings of dough whose only purpose is to inject your body with sugary goodness. From strawberry filled, chocolate covered, vanilla glazed, candy sprinkled, and cinnamon dusted, the variations really are endless. And so, with a big endorsement from us, and zero endorsements from dentists everywhere, here are our favorite donut slingers in Chicago, whether you're gearing up for Fat Tuesday (that’s New Orleans talk for Paczki Day, by the way) or simply trying to make it through a regular old Thursday.
Beacon Doughnuts
If you’re lucky enough to snag a decorated vegan donut from Beacon Donut’s Armitage alleyway outpost, you’ll know exactly why this newcomer has made quite the splash since opening their doors in April, 2020. Unusual yet intriguing flavors grace the menu, like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, French Toast Brioche, Blueberry Pancake, and Lavender Vanilla, along with new creations hitting the shelves each weekend. Pro tip: Don’t risk a sell-out by placing an order ahead of time.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout via Toast.
Somethin' Sweet Donuts
This year marks a decade since this family-owned establishment has been churning out California-style donuts. Their mission? To make your day a little sweeter, and they've definitely hit the mark. Party-planners will be happy to know that Somethin’ Sweet is ready to make their donut dreams come true, no matter how outlandish—think donuts wearing stately crowns or shaped like martinis. In addition to excelling at all things fried dough, the shop also whips up some darn good coffee, fruit smoothies, and boba teas.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Delightful Pastries
Delightful Pastries is the go-to when it comes to pączki, traditional Polish donuts (FYI, it’s pronounced pownch-keys, not pots-keys). And yes, to some, equating pączki with donuts is teetering on blasphemy, but pączki are really just denser, richer donuts. Serving Chicago since the late ‘90s, this Eastern European bakery specializes not only in pączki, but in a variety of baked goods, like breakfast pastries, cakes, and breads, and each bite reflects an old-school delightfulness. The pączki are airy and bright, filled with an array of fruity and decadent ingredients like salted caramel, German chocolate, plum butter, and raspberry jelly. While you're there, consider the tempting Drunken Pączki, doused with Jameson whiskey and chocolate custard, or the Moonshine & Lemon—because why not get more than one buzz all in one bite?
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, and get delivery via Uber Eats.
The Doughnut Vault
This sugary offering from Hogsalt Hospitality (Au Cheval, Bavette's) fits right into the restaurant group’s all-star lineup. Expect a mix of intriguing specials like glazed chestnut and an old fashioned-style pistachio number sprinkled with crunchy nuts alongside tasty standards. Make sure to get yours while they’re hot—once this joint sells out of treats, they close up shop.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout via Tock, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
This crave-worthy LA-transplant arrived in Wicker Park back in 2014 and has since managed to stage a total citywide takeover with shops multiplying like wet gremlins from the Gold Coast to the ‘burbs. And for good reason—their menu is both extensive and inventive, running the gamut from classic glazed, cake, cruller, and old-fashioned selections to newfangled creations like red velvet, glazed pretzel twists, and their signature stuffed pockets, plump squares of dough injected with hearty fillings like Nutella, peanut butter, or banana cream. To boot, there’s always a handful vegan and gluten-free options and some locations even serve breakfast “stanwiches” to satisfy the savory set.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout via Aloha, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
BomboBar
“Eat dessert first” is the mantra at this walk-up Bar Siena offshoot, where starry-eyed West Loopers line up for Italian-style bomboloni served up by the half- or full-dozen. The holeless donuts come loaded with fillings ranging from classic (salted caramel, raspberry, vanilla bean custard, Nutella) to “over the top” (s’mores, cherry cheesecake, Fruity Pebbles). Pair yours with a scoop of housemade gelato and a fanciful hot chocolate bomb and deal with that pesky dentist bill another day.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery online.
D&D's Place
Old Fashioned Donuts protegee Devell Brittman and his wife Lolita are behind this South Side multi-award-winner. It’s praised the city over for their pillowy, devilishly-sticky glazed originals as well as their legendary Texas-sized apple fritters, served as big as a funnel cake and 10 times as delicious.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Firecakes
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout via Toast.
Weber's Bakery
Another South Side gem, this treasure dates back to 1930 and stands proudly as one of the city’s oldest continually operating bakeries. Today it remains as mom-and-pop as ever, filled with friendly chatter and a maze of illuminated display cases crammed full of tempting confections. Go with the iconic chocolate cake donut, its shockingly delicate doughy center crowned with a thick slab of fragrant fudge, or a chocolate-frosted bismarck overflowing with creamy, eggy custard.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout online.
Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken
Perfectly crisp and pristinely brined Southern fried chicken? Check. Sinfully decadent donuts smothered in gooey glazes and topped with salty-sweet bacon strips or rich swirls of chocolate ganache? Double check. Perfectly crisp and pristinely brined Southern fried chicken stuffed inside a sinfully decadent donut and layered with cheddar, bacon, and ranch? Let’s just say you have to see it to believe it.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Dinkel's Bakery
This OG scratch-made purveyor has been slapping smiles on the faces of northsiders since your granddaddy was in short pants. Nothing fancy hare, just a time-honored bounty of chocolate fudge donuts, crunchy old fashioneds, fruit-laden fritters, and more, boxed up with a generous side of neighborly affection.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery via
Dat Donut
Founded by South Side Donut King Buritt “Mr. B” Bulloch back in 1972, this endearingly no-frills outpost doesn’t mess around when it comes to fresh pastries. Bismarcks bursting with tangy strawberry preserves beneath a snowfall of powdered sugar, yeast-raised caramel donuts as fluffy as afternoon clouds, Devil’s Food cake engulfed in a thick ocean of chocolate icing, apple fritters the size of a small spaceship—that right there is a recipe for eternal success.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Liberation Donuts
Attention Chi-town vegans: Your donuts has arrived. Sharing a space with similarly veggie-friendly cafe Upton's Breakroom, this 100% animal product-free venture fries up revolutionary-minded concoctions on the daily, tickling the senses and fueling the good fight with options like rabble-rousing Balaclava, a plain cake donut hidden beneath a mask of sweet tahini glaze and topped with pumpkin seed baklava.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery via Tock.
Brite
Ex-Publican chefs Erika Chan and Sieger Bayer are the culinary dream team behind this colorful West Town slinger stashed inside Metric’s sleek West Town headquarters. The savvy pair quickly made a name for themselves by cranking out exceptional pies, enticing savory pastries, and, most importantly, some of Chicago’s most inspired donuts. Anyone up for a yeasted number teeming with nutty Emperor's Genmaicha tea and finished with caramel-lemon icing and crisp puffed grains? How about a spiced carrot cake version, layered with pineapple cream cheese icing, elegant carrot pâte de fruit, and candied walnuts? Thought so.
How to order: Stop by Metric Coffee’s West Fulton cafe for counter service or order takeout and delivery via Tock.
Dip and Sip Donuts
From the cheery retro design to the melt-in-your-mouth treats, this modern throwback buzzes with neighborhood charm. Stock up on feisty best-sellers like chili-flecked Mexican hot chocolate and vanilla tie-dye marble with rainbow sprinkles—each available with or without gluten, by the way—or take matters into your own hands with a customized batch prepared with the glaze, drizzle, and toppings of your choice.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout via Ritual, or get delivery via
Downstate Donuts
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order weekend delivery online.