Where to Find the Best Dumplings in Chicago

Whether you’re looking to take it home, have it delivered, or devour it in person, fewer dishes are more satisfying than a piping hot tower of chewy Asian-style dumplings, crammed full of molten fillings and served alongside zesty dipping sauces. Siu Mai, Xiao Long Bao, pan-fried potstickers, or straightforward steamed creations—no matter how you spell it, they’re an essential addition to any dim sum spread, Himalayan lunchtime feast, or family-style Chinese banquet. And that goes double here in Chicago, where nothing quells the Windy City’s wintery bite like nipping into that first palate-scorching soup dumpling and breathing in all its pork-stuffed, heavenly spiced essence.

From brothy newcomer Lao Peng You to age-old Chinatown standbys and irresistible Nepalese street food stands, these are the top dumpling shops for Lunar New Year and beyond.