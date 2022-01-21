Where to Find the Best Dumplings in Chicago
Whether you’re looking to take it home, have it delivered, or devour it in person, fewer dishes are more satisfying than a piping hot tower of chewy Asian-style dumplings, crammed full of molten fillings and served alongside zesty dipping sauces. Siu Mai, Xiao Long Bao, pan-fried potstickers, or straightforward steamed creations—no matter how you spell it, they’re an essential addition to any dim sum spread, Himalayan lunchtime feast, or family-style Chinese banquet. And that goes double here in Chicago, where nothing quells the Windy City’s wintery bite like nipping into that first palate-scorching soup dumpling and breathing in all its pork-stuffed, heavenly spiced essence.
From brothy newcomer Lao Peng You to age-old Chinatown standbys and irresistible Nepalese street food stands, these are the top dumpling shops for Lunar New Year and beyond.
Lao Peng You
Hipster-certified new(ish) West Town storefront debuted with a bang just before the pandemic swept through town, enticing dumpling fans the city over with its lineup of handmade regional Chinese wonders crafted from brothers Daniel and Eric “Chops” Wat’s family recipes. Defying local expectations, the meat- and veggie-stuffed gems are served submerged in a warm, piquant broth, with flavors spanning pork and dill, mushroom and chive, beef and green onion, and more. Bing Bread, Dan Dan Noodles, and cheffy sides round out the offerings.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Upserve.
D Cuisine
It’s all about all-day dim sum inside this Lincoln Park Cantonese staple, where tender steamed dumplings arrive stuffed with shrimp, green chives, or pork alongside pan-fried pot stickers, barbecue buns, and other snackable classics. Straightforward, reliable, and always delicious, it’s a no-brainer for weeknight takeaway or friendly—not to mention BYOB—dine-in service.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating
Chengdu Impression
This newly expanded Northside institution lives up to its namesake city’s reputation as UNESCO's first City of Gastronomy in Asia. Zesty Sichuan flare rises to the surface in every dish, from fiery Dry Chili Chicken to, most importantly, a handful of housemade dumplings. The spot’s signature Zhong’s Dumplings, pillowy pork wontons swimming in a sweet-and-savory red-flecked sauce, lead the way, followed by pork-stuffed Peking Dumplings, veggie-laden pan-fried dumplings, thick-skinned pork potstickers, and, finally, melt-in-your-mouth Xiao Long Bao served with a tangy ginger-vinegar sauce.
How to book: Reserve via Google
Qing Xiang Yuan Dumpling
The dumpling maestros behind this Chinatown original has been introducing Chicagoans to the belly-warming magic of soup dumplings since October, 2014. The expansive menu covers all the hits, from inventive standards like pork and cabbage and lamb and coriander to lesser-known additions like beef and celery, crab roe, and sea urchin, leek, and egg, offered both in frozen and freshly steamed form. In recent years, fast-casual outpost JIAO has joined the family, bagging up the same tasty morsels to-go from its downtown location.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating
Furama
This Cantonese- and Mandarin-influenced staple is dim sum HQ for hungry northsiders. Glossy steamed pork dumplings top the dozen-strong list, buttressed by a fist-sizede scallop and shrimp number and particularly alluring pan-fried dumplings patted into plump squares and bursting with shrimp and chives.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating
Duck Duck Goat
Top Chef champ Stephanie Izard helms this fun and festive Restaurant Row dim sum emporium from Boka Restaurant Group, so you know it’s going to be good. Dumplings come two ways here: potstickers oozing with beef short rib and bone marrow (or mushroom and leek for the vegetarian set), or Duck and Goat Xiao Long Bao brimming with a fragrant, unctuous broth. Pair either with a creative cocktail like the Water Dragon (Lunazul Tequila, Cointreau, cucumber, ginger, fresno peppers) and buckle up for a meal to remember.
MOMO Factory
Switch up your normal dumpling routine with an order of top-notch momos from this fast-casual Nepalese mainstay. The pockets of perfection in question arrive in several forms, from simple steamed noodle shells packed with chicken, pork, lamb, fish, paneer, or vegetables to more elaborate presentations like momos simmered in house chili sauce and littered with bell peppers and onions, melt-in-your-mouth Butter-toasted Momos, and deep fried Northeast Manchurian Momos engulfed in a tangy sauce.
How to book: Stop by for counter service
Hing Kee
Dating to 2007, Hing Kee has made a name for itself with a bounty of deceptively simple soup dumplings, all hand-rolled with love and precision inside the Chinatown kitchen. The list is long and plentiful, ranging from velvety ground pork to steamy chicken and cabbage before landing on show-stopping Shrimp and Pork Wontons doused with Szechuan red chili oil.
How to book: Call 312-808-9538 to reserve
MingHin Cuisine
This local chain operates six dim sum operations throughout the Chicagoland area, each stocked with a host of dumpling styles for your popping pleasure. Cabbage and Pork Potstickers set off with a hint of ginger come up big, as do crispy deep fried wontons loaded with shrimp and ground pork, traditional Siu Mai, loosely formed Country-style Dumplings, and tender, crimped Chaozhou-style buttons.
How to book: Reserve online
Northern City
No-frills, family-style dishes prepared with age-old techniques top the menu inside this Southside Dongbei specialist. Handmade options span hearty wonders like boiled lamb and cilantro, seafood, and celery dumplings, while crunchy-fried beef potstickers hold their own and Northern-style Steamed Dumplings serve as a solid stand-in for xiao long bao.
Lao Sze Chuan
Lao Sze Chuan has been synonymous with Chicago Chinese cuisine since opening its lauded doors back in 1998. They’ve also built up a small but mighty arsenal of quality dumplings imbued with their signature Szechuan bite, including crescent-shaped pork potstickers, aromatic Chengdu Dumplings, meaty Peking Dumplings, steamed pork dumplings, and fiery Szechuan Wontons.
MCCB
This Szechuan-inflected Chinatown gem applies a modern hand to every dish on its smart menu—hence the name, Modern Chinese Cook Book. Expect spicy, saucy heaps of Chengdu-style dumplings and wontons that clearly warrant the joint’s multi-year Michelin Guide designation.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating
The Momo World
It’s raining momos at this Himalayan street food go-to. Nepalese dumplings run the gamut here, with hand-formed steamed options bursting with marinated fish, chicken, vegetables, pork, or creamy paneer giving way to specials like inventive Orange Chicken Momos, richly hued steamed and smoked Tandoori Momos, and Jhol Momos doused in a bold regional soup.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating
Dolo Restaurant
Dim sum made fresh is the name of the game inside this polished Cantonese fixture. Steamed pork and shrimp dumplings share menu space with specialties like Shanghai Soup Dumplings, perfectly browned shrimp and corn medallions, shrimp and leek dumplings cradled in a fried wonton crust, and a beautifully translucent Chiu Chow-style option.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp
Da Mao Jia
Fiery Chengdu-style cuisine takes center stage inside this clean cut Bridgeport hideaway, with snackable additions like red chili-laden handmade Zhong Dumplings and wontons swimming in “volcano” broth complementing hyper-regional mains like Spicy Rabbit Shreds and Hot and Sour Fern Root Noodles. Cheeky sweets like their Insta-famous coconut milk jelly rabbits are on hand to cool things off.