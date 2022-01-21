Where to Find the Best Dumplings in Chicago

From brothy newcomer Lao Peng You to age-old Chinatown standbys, these are the top dumpling shops for Lunar New Year and beyond.

By Meredith Heil

Published on 1/21/2022 at 5:57 PM

Lao Peng You
Lao Peng You

Whether you’re looking to take it home, have it delivered, or devour it in person, fewer dishes are more satisfying than a piping hot tower of chewy Asian-style dumplings, crammed full of molten fillings and served alongside zesty dipping sauces. Siu Mai, Xiao Long Bao, pan-fried potstickers, or straightforward steamed creations—no matter how you spell it, they’re an essential addition to any dim sum spread, Himalayan lunchtime feast, or family-style Chinese banquet. And that goes double here in Chicago, where nothing quells the Windy City’s wintery bite like nipping into that first palate-scorching soup dumpling and breathing in all its pork-stuffed, heavenly spiced essence.

From brothy newcomer Lao Peng You to age-old Chinatown standbys and irresistible Nepalese street food stands, these are the top dumpling shops for Lunar New Year and beyond.

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.
Lao Peng You
Lao Peng You

Lao Peng You

West Town
$$$$

Hipster-certified new(ish) West Town storefront debuted with a bang just before the pandemic swept through town, enticing dumpling fans the city over with its lineup of handmade regional Chinese wonders crafted from brothers Daniel and Eric “Chops” Wat’s family recipes. Defying local expectations, the meat- and veggie-stuffed gems are served submerged in a warm, piquant broth, with flavors spanning pork and dill, mushroom and chive, beef and green onion, and more. Bing Bread, Dan Dan Noodles, and cheffy sides round out the offerings.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Upserve.

D Cuisine
D Cuisine

D Cuisine

Lincoln Park
$$$$

It’s all about all-day dim sum inside this Lincoln Park Cantonese staple, where tender steamed dumplings arrive stuffed with shrimp, green chives, or pork alongside pan-fried pot stickers, barbecue buns, and other snackable classics. Straightforward, reliable, and always delicious, it’s a no-brainer for weeknight takeaway or friendly—not to mention BYOB—dine-in service.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Chengdu Impression
Artorn Thongtukit/Shutterstock

Chengdu Impression

Various locations
$$$$

This newly expanded Northside institution lives up to its namesake city’s reputation as UNESCO's first City of Gastronomy in Asia. Zesty Sichuan flare rises to the surface in every dish, from fiery Dry Chili Chicken to, most importantly, a handful of housemade dumplings. The spot’s signature Zhong’s Dumplings, pillowy pork wontons swimming in a sweet-and-savory red-flecked sauce, lead the way, followed by pork-stuffed Peking Dumplings, veggie-laden pan-fried dumplings, thick-skinned pork potstickers, and, finally, melt-in-your-mouth Xiao Long Bao served with a tangy ginger-vinegar sauce.
How to book: Reserve via Google

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Qing Xiang Yuan Dumpling
Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings

Qing Xiang Yuan Dumpling

Chinatown
$$$$

The dumpling maestros behind this Chinatown original has been introducing Chicagoans to the belly-warming magic of soup dumplings since October, 2014. The expansive menu covers all the hits, from inventive standards like pork and cabbage and lamb and coriander to lesser-known additions like beef and celery, crab roe, and sea urchin, leek, and egg, offered both in frozen and freshly steamed form. In recent years, fast-casual outpost JIAO has joined the family, bagging up the same tasty morsels to-go from its downtown location.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Furama
Furama Chicago

Furama

Uptown
$$$$

This Cantonese- and Mandarin-influenced staple is dim sum HQ for hungry northsiders. Glossy steamed pork dumplings top the dozen-strong list, buttressed by a fist-sizede scallop and shrimp number and particularly alluring pan-fried dumplings patted into plump squares and bursting with shrimp and chives.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Duck Duck Goat
Duck Duck Goat

Duck Duck Goat

Fulton Market
$$$$

Top Chef champ Stephanie Izard helms this fun and festive Restaurant Row dim sum emporium from Boka Restaurant Group, so you know it’s going to be good. Dumplings come two ways here: potstickers oozing with beef short rib and bone marrow (or mushroom and leek for the vegetarian set), or Duck and Goat Xiao Long Bao brimming with a fragrant, unctuous broth. Pair either with a creative cocktail like the Water Dragon (Lunazul Tequila, Cointreau, cucumber, ginger, fresno peppers) and buckle up for a meal to remember.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Available for Reservations
MOMO Factory
Momo factory

MOMO Factory

Lakeview
$$$$

Switch up your normal dumpling routine with an order of top-notch momos from this fast-casual Nepalese mainstay. The pockets of perfection in question arrive in several forms, from simple steamed noodle shells packed with chicken, pork, lamb, fish, paneer, or vegetables to more elaborate presentations like momos simmered in house chili sauce and littered with bell peppers and onions, melt-in-your-mouth Butter-toasted Momos, and deep fried Northeast Manchurian Momos engulfed in a tangy sauce.
How to book: Stop by for counter service

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Hing Kee
Photo courtesy of Hing Kee

Hing Kee

Chinatown
$$$$

Dating to 2007, Hing Kee has made a name for itself with a bounty of deceptively simple soup dumplings, all hand-rolled with love and precision inside the Chinatown kitchen. The list is long and plentiful, ranging from velvety ground pork to steamy chicken and cabbage before landing on show-stopping Shrimp and Pork Wontons doused with Szechuan red chili oil.
How to book: Call 312-808-9538 to reserve

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
MingHin Cuisine
Minghin Cuisine

MingHin Cuisine

Multiple locations
$$$$

This local chain operates six dim sum operations throughout the Chicagoland area, each stocked with a host of dumpling styles for your popping pleasure. Cabbage and Pork Potstickers set off with a hint of ginger come up big, as do crispy deep fried wontons loaded with shrimp and ground pork, traditional Siu Mai, loosely formed Country-style Dumplings, and tender, crimped Chaozhou-style buttons.
How to book: Reserve online

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Northern City
Northern City

Northern City

Bridgeport
$$$$

No-frills, family-style dishes prepared with age-old techniques top the menu inside this Southside Dongbei specialist. Handmade options span hearty wonders like boiled lamb and cilantro, seafood, and celery dumplings, while crunchy-fried beef potstickers hold their own and Northern-style Steamed Dumplings serve as a solid stand-in for xiao long bao.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Lao Sze Chuan
Lao Sze Chuan

Lao Sze Chuan

Multiple locations
$$$$

Lao Sze Chuan has been synonymous with Chicago Chinese cuisine since opening its lauded doors back in 1998. They’ve also built up a small but mighty arsenal of quality dumplings imbued with their signature Szechuan bite, including crescent-shaped pork potstickers, aromatic Chengdu Dumplings, meaty Peking Dumplings, steamed pork dumplings, and fiery Szechuan Wontons.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Available for Reservations
MCCB
MCCB 时尚食谱

MCCB

Chinatown
$$$$

This Szechuan-inflected Chinatown gem applies a modern hand to every dish on its smart menu—hence the name, Modern Chinese Cook Book. Expect spicy, saucy heaps of Chengdu-style dumplings and wontons that clearly warrant the joint’s multi-year Michelin Guide designation.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
The Momo World
The Momo World

The Momo World

University Village
$$$$

It’s raining momos at this Himalayan street food go-to. Nepalese dumplings run the gamut here, with hand-formed steamed options bursting with marinated fish, chicken, vegetables, pork, or creamy paneer giving way to specials like inventive Orange Chicken Momos, richly hued steamed and smoked Tandoori Momos, and Jhol Momos doused in a bold regional soup.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Dolo Restaurant
Dolo Restaurant

Dolo Restaurant

Chinatown
$$$$

Dim sum made fresh is the name of the game inside this polished Cantonese fixture. Steamed pork and shrimp dumplings share menu space with specialties like Shanghai Soup Dumplings, perfectly browned shrimp and corn medallions, shrimp and leek dumplings cradled in a fried wonton crust, and a beautifully translucent Chiu Chow-style option.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Da Mao Jia
Da Mao Jia

Da Mao Jia

Bridgeport
$$$$

Fiery Chengdu-style cuisine takes center stage inside this clean cut Bridgeport hideaway, with snackable additions like red chili-laden handmade Zhong Dumplings and wontons swimming in “volcano” broth complementing hyper-regional mains like Spicy Rabbit Shreds and Hot and Sour Fern Root Noodles. Cheeky sweets like their Insta-famous coconut milk jelly rabbits are on hand to cool things off.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Available for Reservations
Meredith Heil is a Senior Cities Editor at Thrillist.