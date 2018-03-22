The Best Places to Eat a Delicious Easter Brunch in Chicago

Recommended Video Fork Yeah You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC Watch More

Cindy's Rooftop Millenium Park A family-friendly, high-class brunch event with activities for kids

If you’ve never had brunch at Cindy’s Rooftop, there’s no better time than Easter. The rooftop of the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel features a bonkers brunch menu with steak and eggs, quiche, chilaquiles, and much more. Even better, if you’re bringing the little ones along, the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel is hosting a series events inspired by the Peter Cottontail stories. That will free you up to take advantage of Cindy’s considerable cocktail menu.



Reservations? Will likely be required, book here.

Terzo Piano at the Art Institute of Chicago Millenium Park Turn your Easter brunch into your Sunday museum trip

This year, The Art Institute of Chicago’s restaurant is going all out. Having sourced in-season produce from local farms, Terzo Piano has put together a brunch buffet fit for the kind of fancy-pants person who wants to go to a museum for Easter brunch. There will be brunch standards like an omelet station and artisanal salads, with high-class touches like a carving station where they might* even let you kneel, mouth agape, under that carving station as they slice succulent slivers of lamb and ham right into your gaping maw.



Reservations? Required, book here.

Howells & Hood Streeterville A prix fixe menu for under $40 that includes charcuterie

The madmen at Howells and Hood have somehow put together an Easter brunch package for $39 that includes a cheese and charcuterie station, craft omelets, and a carving station with prime rib. With all that money you saved, we recommend you spend some of it on The Churchill, a riff on a bloody mary that comes with grilled shrimp and a Slim Jim. Actually, we wouldn’t blame you for not reading the rest of this list and just making reservations now.



Reservations? Recommended, book here.

Bub City River North A Southern-inspired Easter brunch with live music and chicken and waffles

It might not be a traditional Chicago Easter brunch go-to, but Bub City’s down-home Southern charm should not be missed. Easter specials include fried chicken and waffles and a beef brisket Benedict, and you can also order from Bub City’s normal brunch menu. (We recommend the Brunch and Three!)



Reservations? Recommended, book here.

Chicago Botanic Garden Glencoe The flowers alone are worth the hike

If you don’t mind hopping on the Metra or driving for a bit, you’d be foolish to miss the Chicago Botanic Garden's Easter brunch festivities. In addition to the Easter egg hunt and the brunch itself (complete with carving stations and all the pastries and eggs you can stuff your face with), you’ll also be able to take full advantage of all of the beautiful spring blooms that the gardens have to offer.



Reservations? Sold out as of now, but try calling (847) 835-6801 to see if there have been any cancellations.

Benny's Chop House River North Kobe beef and dry-aged steaks. Need we say more?

For those of you who don’t mind a later meal, the famed Chicago steakhouse Benny’s Chop House, which opens at 3pm, will be serving Easter specials including traditional and dry-aged steaks, as well as Tajima Kobe beef tenderloins and Alaskan king crab legs. Sure, it’s not eggs Benedict, but at the same time, it’s steak. Really freakin’ good steak. You know you want some.



Reservations? Recommended, book here.

Eden West Loop A satisfying brunch menu with a focus on sustainability

This West Loop mainstay will be featuring a variety of handmade pastries, biscuits, and donuts in addition to the rest of their fresh and local Easter brunch menu. Highlights include quinoa cakes, avocado eggs benedict, and granola bowls. And lest your kids complain about the fact that you’ve dragged them all the way to the West Loop without treating them to an Au Cheval burger, you can assuage them by letting them know that the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.



Reservations? Recommended, book here.

Carnivale Fulton Market An inventive and colorful brunch option in the heart of Fulton Market

Carnivale’s South American-inspired brunch options are absolutely wonderful any other day of the year, but they’re going all out on Easter with a full buffet brunch featuring classics from their regular menu as well as a few surprises inspired by the holiday. $35 will also get you access to their Bloody Mary bar and mimosa kits, so make sure you pace yourself. Or don’t -- we’re not your mom.



Reservations? Highly recommended, book here.

The Signature Room Streeterville A fine brunch buffet pairs wonderfully with an unbeatable view of the city

Let us put it this way: if you have family coming in from out of town, you really should suck it up and take them to the 95th floor of the Hancock building. We know -- it’s a tourist trap -- but it's a tourist trap for good reason. And on Easter, they’re rolling out a ginormous brunch spread featuring buffets for appetizers and seafood, as well as freshly cooked entrees. The meal will end with a visit to a “dessert buffet,” which is probably the best combination of two words that has ever happened since “jet pack.”



Reservations? Recommended, call (312) 787-9596.

Imperial Lamian River North Who says you can’t have dim sum for Easter?

Sure, some people might skip over this option because they’ll want a carving station and scrambled eggs for their Easter brunch. Don’t be like them. Imperial Lamian is unveiling a special Easter version of their combination xiao long bao that includes six rainbow dim sum and four special dumplings made just for the holiday. Let them have their spiral ham. You’ll be too busy inhaling delicious steamed buns and soup dumplings.



Reservations? Recommended, book here.

The Lobby at The Peninsula Streeterville Super-pricey garden of gustatory delights in the heart of Streeterville

Fair warning, this Easter brunch is gonna be expensive. But here’s the thing -- it also includes an eggs Benedict bar with truffle hollandaise, an oyster bar, hand-rolled sushi and sashimi made to order, and a carving station featuring lavender-honey glazed duck and smoked brisket. Don’t worry, you still have time to plan an Ocean’s 11-style heist so that you can afford the $185 per person price tag. We’ll be your getaway driver for 25% of the take.



Reservations? Seating is limited. Call (312) 573-6685 or email diningPCH@peninsula.com for reservations.

Baptiste & Bottle Magnificent Mile Waffle. Bar. Yes. Please.

Baptiste & Bottle’s Easter offerings have arrived, and their entire menu is online. Here it is. Look upon it and despair. We’re still dizzied over the fact that you can apparently get slices of Makers Mark glazed ham, a fried chicken breast on a waffle with white Cheddar cheese, and a lobster roll, and call it one (1) meal.



Reservations? Recommended, book here.

Riva Navy Pier A reasonably priced seafood-focused buffet right across from Navy Pier

This year, Riva is touting their Easter brunch as “Chicago’s Best Easter Brunch,” and though we’ll refrain from passing judgment now, they’re certainly making a pretty good argument. Their buffet will include a shellfish station, an oyster bar, as well as an omelet station. We recommend loading your plate up with all of the seafood you can fit, then taking it over to the omelet station and asking if they can “enfold the sea’s bounty in that fluffy egg blanket please.”**



Reservations? Available over the phone, call (312) 644-7482.

Lowcountry Wrigleyville, South Loop Classic Southern seafood boils in a comfortable atmosphere

If you haven’t been to Lowcountry yet, first of all: what’s wrong with you? And secondly: you really should just go this Easter. Both of Lowcountry’s locations will be open for brunch on Easter Sunday, and each will be bringing Southern flavor to Easter brunch with dishes like fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese and shrimp and grits. It’s just like you’re celebrating Easter in the backyard along the South Carolina coast, except significantly less humid.



Reservations? Lowcountry does not take reservations. Call (888) 883-8375 for more information, but be prepared and arrive early.