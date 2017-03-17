The Best Hangover Foods in Chicago, According to Top Chefs and Bartenders

Every so often there will be that booze-fueled night that leaves you in such rare form the morning after, you’ll contemplate swearing off imbibing indefinitely -- until, that is, you’re faced with that bottomless mimosa opportunity that you just can’t pass up.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and its tendency to leave you in such a state, we caught up with some of Chicago’s top chefs and bartenders to learn about the ways they combat the after effects of their wildest nights -- because who knows the feeling better than the pros who got us into these grease-craving conundrums to begin with? From noodles and navy-strength gin to burgers and burritos, here’s how these experts tackle the hairiest of hair-of-the-dog situations.