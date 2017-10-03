Where to get 29 Chicago dishes your hangover desperately needs right now

Because it currently feels like a flock of angry seagulls laid a batch of eggs in your brain, treat yourself to Chicago's 29 finest post-NYE hangover foods. Orrrrrr just stare at these photos lustily while you wait for your microwave to inform you that your Hot Pocket is ready.
Fatso’s Last Stand
Ukrainian Village
What you're getting: Double Fatso
Nothing says "Happy New Year" like a Double Fatso with cheese. Or something.
Nha Hang
Uptown
What you're getting: Pho Viet Nam
It's like aspirin, but in bowl form.
Taqueria Traspasada
Ukrainian Village
What you're getting: Saudero taco
You could do worse than a Suadero taco. But could you do... better?
Headquarters Beercade
Lakeview
What you're getting: Sip 'n Slider
The Sip ‘n Slider is just ridiculous. In a good, slider-y kind of way.
Franks ‘N Dawgs
Lincoln Park
What you're getting: Brunch Dog
Behold: the glorious Brunch Dog. Thou shalt have no other Brunch Dogs before it.
Hot Dog Station
Albany Park
What you're getting: Italian beef
You need this Italian beef. Yes, you do.
Glazed & Infused
Lincoln Park
What you're getting: Maple Bacon Long John
The Maple Bacon Long John is here to keep you company this new year. Don't fight it.
Pequod’s
Lincoln Park
What you're getting: Pan pizza
Pan pizza from Pequod's? Whoa dude.
River Roast
River North
What you're getting: Biscuits and gravy
The Mother's milk of hangover cures.
Polak Eatery
Humboldt Park
What you're getting: Two-cheddar pierogi
Have you had the two-cheddar one before? Because if you haven't, you really should.
Parson's Chicken & Fish
Humboldt Park
What you're getting: Huevos rancheros
Have a few Negroni slushies outdoors. Then come in for huevos rancheros.
Cassava
Lakeview
What you're getting: Beef and cheddar empanada
Did someone say beef and cheddar empanada? Yes, we think they did.
Thrillist Recipes
At home!
What you're getting: Bacon Mac 'N' Cheese Quesadilla
Okay, so this one is kind of cheating since you have to make it yourself, but dude, make it yourself.
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Lakeview
What you're getting: Grilled cheese
If all grilled cheeses were Chicago-style grilled cheeses, the world would be a better (or at least a more Chicago) place.
Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles
Bronzeville
What you're getting: Betty Lou
You will order the Betty Lou. And it will make your day.
Uncle Mike's Place
Ukrainian Village
What you're getting: Two eggs breakfast
Stick with what works.
Strings Ramen
Chinatown
What you're getting: Shio turkey ramen
It's one of the finest bowls of ramen in the city. And no, it doesn't come in package form.
DMK Burger Bar
Lakeview
What you're getting: Roasted Hatch green chile burger
Because no hangover food is complete without an egg.
Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken
River North
What you're getting: The Sweet Heat
Wait. Is that a chicken sandwich... between two donuts????????
George’s Hot Dogs
Bucktown
What you're getting: Gyro sandwich
Bonus: you won't need to eat for days after finishing this.
Calumet Fisheries
South Deering
What you're getting: Fried shrimp
How many fried shrimp can you eat the day after going hard on NYE? Only one way to find out.
Park Tavern
Near West Side
What you're getting: Animal Tots
Meet the new breakfast of champions.
Spritz Burger
Lakeview
What you're getting: Poutine burger
Yes, it exists. Oh yes, it most certainly exists.
Kaiser Tiger
West Loop
What you're getting: Bacon Bomb
Sometimes a plate of bacon will not do. Sometimes you need 2lbs of ground beef, 2lbs of ground pork, SIXTEEN slices of thick-cut bacon, two eggs, and a blend of spices. This might be one of those times.
The Radler
Logan Square
What you're getting: Grilled Thüringer
Duh.
Old Town Social
Old Town
What you're getting: Mac & cheese
You can't go wrong with a nice plate of mac & cheese. Especially this mac & cheese.
Wafel
Loop
What you're getting: Caprese and egg
Aka, the waffle taco.
Smoke Daddy
Wicker Park
What you're getting: Pulled meat nachos
How good does a plate of this sound about now? Pretty damn good, that's how.
GT Fish & Oyster
River North
What you're getting: Oyster po' boy sliders
The ultimate in hangover food art. That you can also eat.
This no frills, Ukrainian Village eatery pretty much has the perfect name, with a menu chock-full of items like fresh-cut fries, char dogs, and burgers. One of the staples here is the Double Fatso with cheese -- two perfectly grilled beef patties flanked by slices of American cheese, onion, and secret sauce -- a burger that can give In-N-Out a run for its money.
You almost can’t go wrong looking for Vietnamese food on Argyle St -- almost -- but one of the best is this friendly (if nearly English-free) spot with good pho and plenty of other good dishes, like goi ga (chicken salad) and deep-fried crab.
This Avondale spot might not look like much from the outside, but once you bite into their chicharron burrito with salsa verde, nothing else matters.
Cheers to never growing up. Headquarters Beercade lets you relive your childhood with all of the video games you loved and the added bonus of being able to consume alcohol while you play. There’s an extensive list of American craft drafts and games galore: whether you’re a pinball wizard looking for your next conquest, or brushing up your skills at arcade classics like NBA Jam and Mortal Combat, this bar is a gamer’s paradise. The space itself is sprawling and the vibe is convivial, making it a popular weekend destination for groups.
Chef'd by a Blackbird/Sixteen alum, FND looks like an unassuming hot dog stand decked out in red, black, and steel and ornamented with photos of local graffiti (would also be American Graffiti, but shockingly Opie isn't anywhere).
This reliable hot-dog joint is right across the street from the Kimball Brown Line stop, and will impress you with a few gourmet-style dogs. Traditional Chicago dogs are served alongside the "Long Island" (kraut, chili, onions), other geographically-named wieners, and popular Italian beef sandwiches.
Glazed & Infused is a doughnut-and-dessert eatery with locations in a few places around the city -- and they're serving up treats like the Maple Bacon Long John with maple frosting and a strip of candied bacon. CANDIED. BACON.
Pequod's should be on everyone's bucket list for deep-dish pizza in Chicago. The Lincoln Park mainstay specializes in cast-iron pan pizza with a caramelized cheese-topped crust. The lacy and blackened edges are a Pequod's signature, and the crust is crunchy and dense, while the cheese is sharp and tangy. The Clybourn Ave restaurant is open until 2am, so it's got your late-night pizza needs covered.
On the north bank of the Chicago River is River Roast, an upscale tavern that combines traditional British roasts with new American ingredients. The menu revolves around roasted proteins -- fish, beef, chicken, pork -- that are carved table-side for two. There are also a variety of small plates and vegetables to share. The large space includes two bars and an expansive riverside patio.
The Polish truck champion of pierogies and sausages has landed a few blocks from Humboldt Park, serving up the same belly-warming goodness in their brick-and-mortar location.
Parson's Chicken & Fish in Logan Square knows a thing or two about deep-frying -- the menu features chicken, fish, hush puppies, and cheese curds in all their breaded and battered goodness. Not everything is deep-fried though; there's a small raw bar selection and small plates to share. The spot is upscale for a quick-serve spot, and its large outdoor patio is one of the top summer hang spots in Chicago.
When you think of hearty, meat-filled empanadas and tangy jalapeño cheddar rolls, you don't necessarily think "gluten-free", but Cassava pulls it off deliciously, so you don't have to think whether you're after gluten-free cuisine or not.
Available in massive 12" iterations plus smaller chump-ready sizes, Cheesie's riffs on grilled cheeses include the Mac (American & Merkts w/ actual mac & cheese), and the bacon/ cheddar/ cream cheese Jalapeno Popper.
The South Side locale of this Chicago hotspot is doling out just-as-delicious Southern breakfast foods at all hours -- head here on a drive home and get the mac and cheese.
Score massively portioned American-Filipino breakfast and lunch eats all day long at this cozy spot on Grand Ave. Omelets, BLTs, and 1/2lb patty melts won’t disappoint, but it’s the Filipino breakfast platters that secure this place’s status as a veritable neighborhood gem. Don’t miss the tocino (Philipino bacon) alongside your eggs, garlic fried rice, and a bowl of fresh lugao (Filipino chicken rice soup).
Using a Japanese noodle-making machine, Strings churns out some of the best bowls of ramen in town. Thick, flavorful pork broth and perfectly textured noodles bring this place to the next level of slurpy goodness.
A collab between industry vets David Morton and Michael Kornick, DMK (get it?) is a 75-seat storefront neighborhood bar outfitted with reclaimed Wisconsin barn boards and exposed original brick that's turning out gourmet grass-fed beef burgers.
Do-Rite's Streeterville shop is a wonderful place because it makes two wonderful things: donuts and fried chicken. Donuts range from classics like chocolate glazed and buttermilk old fashioned to savory mash ups and vegan and gluten-free versions. The fried chicken lineup includes sandwiches made with your choice of regular or spicy chicken, brined in hot sauce, pickle juice, and buttermilk, and served on a brioche bun. If you're feeling really indulgent, get the fried chicken sandwich on a glazed donut. Talk about the best of both worlds.
Ready to hook you up with a full meal for less than $5, this over-60-year-old Bucktown legend has everything from hot dogs and burgers to Italian beef and Philly steaks to gyro and Grecian chicken and salad selections to brutally destroy your hunger while only lightly caressing your wallet. Family owned and operated since 1948, George's offers traditional homemade Greek and American favorites. The Greek Squeeze gyro sandwich is essentially a sub stuffed with gyro meat and topped with melted cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, and the house-made tzatziki. You won't have to worry about your next meal for days after polishing one off.
It's no wonder Calumet Fisheries, on the far south side of Chicago, was featured on Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations. Open since the 1940s, the family-owned seafood shack is one of the only smokehouses left in Chicago that smokes fish naturally over a wood fire. It offers an endless variety of smoked fish -- from salmon, sturgeon, and white fish to trout, catfish, and shrimp. Not to mention, its fried stuff is pretty good too.
Park Tavern is a double-decker sports bar well-suited to watching the game thanks to the well-placed flat-screens and a mighty 14ft projection setup. Try not to get sauce all of your face while munching on fried egg 'n pulled pork-laden Animal Tots sporting cheese curds, grainy mustard, and gravy spiked with Bell's Kalamazoo Stout. Beer is obviously aplenty.
This absolutely insane temple of beer is adorned with a 200-seat beer garden, killer skyline views, 24 primo drafts, flights of sausage, and the heart-stopping brown sugar-rubbed bacon bomb.
The Radler's a beer hall that's serving up tons of different sausages, sessionable and unique brews, and an opportunity to chant "PROST!" outside of Oktoberfest.
Old Town Social is setting out to seamlessly infuse turn-of-the-century elegance into its classic neighborhood bar confines. The upscale, spacious, high-ceiling'ed gastropub is as good a place to watch the game as it is to enjoy a nice dinner out on the town. Nestle up to the marble bar top for front row seats to the flat screens, cozy into the front room's fireplace and sip on signature cocktails, gather a group and dine on a slew of contemporary American share plates (don't skip the mac 'n cheese), and stop by the vintage shoe shine station on your way out, of course.
Wafel's got, uh, waffles, and they're serving 'em up stuffed with things like honey-glazed chicken, BBQ salmon gravlax, and many more creative fillings in West Loop.
Smoke Daddy is a BBQ emporium in Wicker Park serving up sauce-slathered eats like ribs and brisket, while also showing its more delicate side with brunch that includes something called a "Big Daddy Breakfast."
Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Guiseppe Tentori, this fine dining restaurant in River North is the place to go for anything seafood-related. GT serves fish shack-style eats like lobster rolls, fish and chips, and oyster po' boys alongside way more luxurious items like caviar and seafood towers. The beautifully-designed space includes a date-worthy oyster bar and a private dining room with a whale mural. Though Friday and Saturday nights are GT's peak hours, the restaurant has stellar weekday lunch and weekend brunch service.