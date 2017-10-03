The Best Italian Restaurants in Chicago

Balena Lincoln Park Although it’s only been around since 2012, this modern Italian spot from the Boka Restaurant Group and B. Hospitality Co. has already had a major impact on Chicago’s dining scene, and has the Michelin Bib Gourmand status to prove it. Starters like burrata di panna and grilled octopus are no-brainers, while the tagliolini nero with crab, sea urchin, and chili flake and the spicy mortadella pizza with pistachio pesto, red onion, and mozzarella are no-no-no-NO-brainers.

Bruna's Little Italy From pastas and ultra-tender veal limone to some of the best tiramisu in the city, Bruna’s has all things Italian pretty well covered. The Oakley Ave mainstay (located in the REAL Little Italy) has been serving the hungry folks of Chicago since 1933, and it shows. Stop in for an authentic experience of roast chicken made with an old-school original recipe (served only on Sundays) and more than enough wine to make this a regular thing.

Ceres' Table Lakeview After relocating from Uptown to bustling East Lakeview last year, new life was breathed into this well-loved, seasonally inspired restaurant. Despite the considerably more spacious digs and bigger crowds, the heart and soul of Ceres’ Table remains the same: Sicilian-leaning regional Italian plates like venison osso buco, spaghettone cacio e pepe, and bistecca Fiorentina. And thanks to a new wood-burning oven, the kitchen is now slinging four varieties of perfectly blistered pizzas, too.

Coco Pazzo River North Established some 20 years ago, Coco Pazzo was one of the first Tuscan-inspired restaurants to open in Chicago. Since, it has consistently churned out a solid mix of classic and contemporary eats every bit as delicious as they are simple. Dig into homemade, stick-to-your-ribs gnocchetti tossed with tomato sauce, buffalo ricotta, and basil, and cap off your meal with something sweet like house-made gelato or panna cotta with huckleberry sauce and caramelized citrus zests.

Piccolo Sogno River West From homemade pastas and hand-tossed pizzas to a thorough, Italian-only wine selection some 400 varieties strong, this "little dream" on Halsted St checks all the mustachioed boxes for what it means to be a great Italian restaurant. Try the signature ravioli stuffed with four cheeses, drizzled in a Marsala glaze and butter, and finished with pine nuts and Parmesan curls for something straightforward and satisfying. Get your hearty protein fix via the rosticciana (braised beef short ribs with squash puree, red wine, and veggies). Also, the outdoor area is easily one of the most romantic spots in town. Not that it matters in January.

Quartino River North Unlike most of the restaurants on this list, Quartino ditches massive portions in favor of smaller, shareable plates. To get the full experience, enlist a couple (okay, maybe five) dining companions to help you eat your way through an assortment of meats and cheeses; veal meatball sliders; braised, pork-stuffed ravioli; penne alla vodka; fried calamari; and, most importantly, zeppole: a Nutella panino and house-made biscotti.

Sapori Trattoria Lincoln Park This cozy, neighborhood-y spot offers upscale food in a decidedly casual setting: a juxtaposition we’re all about. Whether you’re here for a date night or just a good meal out with your bro-hams, it’s great for slow-cooked veal osso buco with red sauce and meat lasagna, linguini tossed with clams and garlic in a white wine sauce, and comforting minestrone.

Spiaggia Gold Coast When it comes to Italian fine dining in the heart of Chicago, nothing touches Tony Mantuano’s Michelin-starred Spiaggia. In early 2014, the restaurant underwent a massive redesign complete with a lighter, airy aesthetic, a revamped menu created by executive chef Chris Marchino, and a new philosophy that draws from the Italian concept of "sprezzatura," aka nonchalant elegance, aaka ditch the jackets, revel in carbonara packed with duck egg, pecorino, guanciale, and peppercorn, and when asked if you want to add 100 grams of shaved truffle on top, the answer is always "yes."

Via Carducci Lincoln Park The DePaul area of Lincoln Park isn’t exactly known for its bustling restaurant scene, but consider Via Carducci a veritable diamond in the rough. (It also has a location in Wicker Park.) The quaint eatery is home to everything from rigatoni Siciliana (w/ roasted eggplant, tomato cream sauce, and mozzarella) to lamb chops (w/ rapini greens, white beans, garlic EVOO, and balsamic reduction). And, in true Italian style, its a sure bet for a lively (GESTURING!!!) -- if quite a bit noisy -- atmosphere.

Osteria Langhe Logan Square Hearty Northern Italian fare is the name of the game at this Piedmont-focused spot nestled in Logan Square. Every meal here should begin with a selection from the remarkable wine list and end with citrus and vanilla fritters with tequila budino. Try dishes like the Lumache slow food (snail confit with arneis, leeks, carrots, herbs, and garlic bread); plin tossed with Parmesan, thyme, and butter; and prosciutto-wrapped rabbit loin in between.

Charlatan West Town We’ll concede that the cuisine at this self-proclaimed “Italian countryside meets Midwest farmhouse” concept isn’t strictly Italian, but given the game-changing lineup of pastas they roll, we’d be remiss not to include it. Explore seasonal delights like elote-style agnolotti with tri-tip steak, ormenu staples like house-made black pepper rigatoni tossed with wild boar ragu, Parmesan, and fried black kale. And whatever you do, don’t miss the daily focaccia served with roasted garlic compound butter and Maldon sea salt flakes.

