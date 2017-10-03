The 7 best mac and cheese dishes in Chicago

There are very few things in life more rewarding than reading a list of the seven best mac and cheese dishes in Chicago. Okay, maaaaaybe something about the Worst People on the CTA, but really, other than that, the mac and cheese thing is kinda it. So without further, cheesy ado...
Kuma's Corner (click here for address and deets)
Avondale
In addition to their legendary burgers, Kuma’s also does a build-your-own mac and cheese that first sautees the noodles in butter and cream, melts a blend of Monterey jack, Gouda, and cheddar, and then lets you go crazy with additions (like bacon, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, jalapenos, and roasted red peppers).
The Southern (click here for address and deets)
Wicker Park
Their food truck has been known to play with specialty flavor combos, like mushroom-truffle with white cheddar and chorizo, and spinach-artichoke with chili and cheddar Sloppy Joe. But what you actually wanna order is their brick-and-mortar's standard dish.
Smoke Daddy (click here for address and deets)
Wicker Park
Baked and breadcrumb-coated, Smoke Daddy’s mac and cheese comes in a thick, creamy, house-made cheese sauce (and an adorbs little pot!). Pair it with their smoking Bloody Mary mix.
Table Fifty-Two (click here for address and deets)
Near North Side
Get the bowl of molten, bubbly, three-cheese macaroni with aged cheddar, white cheddar, and Parmesan, because "molten, bubbly, three-cheese", and also because it's cooked like THIS.
Honey Butter Fried Chicken (click here for address and deets)
Avondale
Throw a dart at HBFC’s menu and you’ll likely land upon some sort of buttery goodness, but preferably this pimento mac and c with Brunkow sharp cheddar, fusilli pasta, and garlic-butter breadcrumbs.
Lillie’s Q (click here for address and deets)
Wicker Park
Chef Charlie McKenna’s well-rounded BBQ menu (might we suggest smoked, fried chicken with Tupelo honey paired with a moonshine cocktail??) features a crunchy, breadcrumb-topped mac and queso with corkscrew noodles.
Old Town Social (click here for address and deets)
Near North Side
This Southern-style bar uses stinky Stilton blue cheese on a mac platter that also comes with cheddar, Gruyere, and (if you’re smart enough to ask [You are! You totally are!]) smoked brisket or pork belly.
