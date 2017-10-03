Food & Drink

Where to Mother’s Day Brunch in Chicago

The only thing more annoying than buying flowers on Mother’s Day? Trying to pick a spot for Mother’s Day brunch. Until now, that is, as we present you with 11 great options for Mother’s Day brunch in Chicago.

Presidio

Bucktown
The brunch: Lobster Benedict, pork collar hash, Pisco-cured Irish salmon, breakfast burrata, and Pisco Punch. (10am- 2pm. Price a la carte. Call 773.697.3315.)
 

Ada Street

Lincoln Park
The brunch: Smoked whitefish spread, Swedish potato pancakes, hush puppies, shrimp and grits, polenta with poached hen eggs, cheesecake, and moms drink for free. (10am-2pm. $50. Call 773.697.7069.)
 

Moxee Restaurant

University Village
The brunch: Smoked chicken and andouille gumbo, Black & Blue prime steak, crab cake Benedict, gulf shrimp and crawfish Étouffée, Bourbon Milk Punch, Creole mimosas, and Cajun Bloody Marys. (11:30am-close. $16 for two courses. Call 312.243.3600.)
 

Tortoise Club

River North
The brunch: Oysters on the half shell, deviled eggs, bone-in ham and prime rib, eggs Benedict, caramel banana French toast pudding, and Belgian waffles. (10am-7:15pm. $65. Call 312.755.1700.)
 

Chicago Cut Steakhouse

River North
The brunch: Crab legs, smoked salmon, eggs Benedict, chicken sausage, scalloped potatoes, dry-aged prime rib, honey-glazed ham, make-your-own omelette, and French toast. (10am-2pm. $75. Call 312.329.1800.)
 

Bohemian House

River North
The brunch: Bavarian pancakes, lox and toast, smoked beef tongue hash, and sorbet bellini. (10am-2pm. Price a la carte. Call 312.955.0439.)
 

The Local

Gold Coast
The brunch: Scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, pork sausage, breakfast potatoes, English muffins, cereal, yogurt, fruit, and oatmeal. (10am-2:30pm. $50. Call 312.280.8887.)
 

David Burke’s Primehouse

River North
The brunch: Chicken and waffles, pan-seared salmon, eggs Benedict, steak tartare, lamb chops, mushroom polenta, dry-aged steak, cheesecake lollipops, chocolate cake, and mimosas. (11am-3pm. $50. Call 312.660.6000.)
 

The Brass Monkey

West Loop
The brunch: Deviled eggs, bagel and lox, six-cheese fondue, seven-layer dip, pulled pork, country ham, fried eggs, breakfast casserole, quiche, pan-seared whitefish, pork chops, veggie pizza, bananas foster pudding, chocolate truffles, and cheesecake lollipops. (10:30am-3pm. $40. Call 312.763.3316.)
 

Chez Moi

Lincoln Park
The brunch: Croissant French toast, chocolate crepes, vanilla pancakes, duck confit eggs Benedict, chocolate mousse, crème brûlée, peach bellinis, and mimosas. (10am-4pm. Price a la carte. Call 773.871.2100.)
 

Weber Grill Restaurant

River North
The brunch: Iron skillet hash, crab cake Benedict, French toast, filet and crab cakes, sea scallops, Parmesan truffle-crusted New York strip steak. (6:30am-2pm. Price a la carte. Call 312.467.9696.)
 
