The Best Mother’s Day Brunches in Chicago

Of the many occasions you'll be celebrating in May, Mother’s Day is perhaps the most important. You owe quite literally everything to that lady, so the least you can do is buy her a plate of French toast and between one and four mimosas. Tons of restaurants are offering special brunches, events, and complimentary goodies to honor mothers this Sunday, and these -- much like your mom -- are the very best.
Cliff Skighwalker's Top 10 Food Instagram Accounts
Frasca Pizzeria + Wine Bar
Lakeview
Italian brunch buffet with an extensive wine list
This neighborhood Italian restaurant on North Paulina specializes in pastas, brick-oven pizzas, and a rather large list of wines. For Mother’s Day, there's a buffet priced at $39 for adults and $10 for children. If you or your mother are looking for a cocktail (we assume yes?), an extra $15 gets you bottomless mimosas or bellinis. For more information, call (773) 248-5222 or visit the restaurant’s website.
MAD Social
West Loop
New American shared plates and complimentary chocolate strawberries
Shared plates and creative cocktails are just two options at the Stefani Restaurant Group’s MAD Social neighborhood kitchen concept on West Madison Street. From 10am to 3pm Sunday, MAD Social will offer complimentary chocolate-dipped strawberries for mom, as well as brunch specials like bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas, and dishes like buttermilk pancakes with salted caramel whipped butter. For more information and to make a reservation, call (312) 243-2097 or visit the restaurant’s website.
Chiya Chai Cafe
Logan Square
Three courses on the cheap from a Nepalese cafe
This Nepalese cafe has a three-course Mother’s Day meal for $18 (tax & gratuity not included), which includes a chai beverage, your choice of Chiya chili potatoes or sauteed kale, and your choice of savory pie, dumplings, or curry bowl. If you're willing to get there a little later, guests will also receive 20% off dinner in the restaurant’s backroom, as well as $2 off all beer, wine, and cocktails during dinner service from 5pm to 10pm. Dinner reservations are recommended. Make a reservation and get more information by calling (773) 360-7541 or visiting the restaurant’s website.
Marz Community Brewing
Bridgeport
A five-course prix-fixe brunch (and a bouquet for mom) at a brewery
On Mother’s Day, this brewery gets a little fancier with a five-course prix fixe brunch menu, two complimentary pours of beverages on tap, full table service, and even a bouquet of flowers for mom to take home (awwwwww). The menu features deviled eggs, a spring salad, lemon ricotta pancakes, tasso ham and collard green Benedict, and a bananas Foster bread pudding. Seatings are available at 1pm and 3pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the brewery’s Eventbrite event page.
Benny’s Chop House
River North
Prix fixe or a la carte at this white-tablecloth, modern steakhouse
From 11am to 2:30pm, this modern steakhouse will offer a prix fixe three-course brunch menu for $49. Highlights include beet salad, cured salmon, eggs benedict topped with lobster or king crab, steak & eggs, and desserts such as vanilla bean creme brulee and a trio of housemade sorbets. If those aren’t mom’s style, dinner options are available a la carte -- along with a gratis individual vanilla-caramel or mixed-berry cake. For more information and details on both menus, call (312) 626-2444 or visit the restaurant’s website.
Avli Taverna
Lincoln Park
Inventive Greek cuisine with a complimentary mimosa
Creative, Greek-inspired cuisine is all the rage at chef/owner Louie Alexakis’ Avli Taverna, which opened last November. For Mother’s Day, the restaurant opens at 11:30am and offers a preview of its upcoming brunch service. The menu is full of items like Greek breads with marmalade and preserves, baklava pancakes, Tsoureki French toast, and a variety of desserts. All moms will receive a complimentary mimosa, too. Reservations recommended. Call (773) 857-5577 for more information or visit the restaurant’s website.
Frontier
West Town
A family-style brunch buffet in a stylish restaurant/bar lounge
Frontier is serving a family-style buffet for Mother’s Day from 10am to 3pm. For $35, patrons can enjoy a menu featuring a house-smoked salmon platter, smoked sliced ham, bagels, beignets, eggs Benedict, and complimentary mimosas. Reservations required. Purchase tickets and get more information by calling (773) 772-4322 or visiting the restaurant’s website.
Little Goat Diner
West Loop
Gourmet comfort food complete with a rooftop terrace
Chef Stephanie Izard's Little Goat Diner showcases a mix of breakfast and lunch items, so when it comes to brunch, you know you're in good hands. Opening at 10am, the restaurant has a family-style menu of spring-time brunch items and cocktails. If weather allows, seating and festivities will be available on Little Goat’s rooftop terrace. Tickets are $50 per person. Purchase tickets and get more information at the restaurant’s event site or by calling (312) 888-3455.
The Metropolitan Club
Downtown/Loop
A luxurious Italian meal with a view from the Willis Tower
To treat mom to a luxurious meal, take her to The Metropolitan Club on the 66th and 67th floors in Downtown’s Willis Tower. The renovated restaurant opens from 10am to 2pm with an Italian-inspired brunch menu of homemade limoncello and orancello, Neapolitan pizza, antipasti and carving stations, and a Mediterranean salad bar. Brunch is $95 for adults, $45 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under. Add a bottomless mimosa bar for $45. VIP passes are $30, and a personalized floral bouquet is available for $55. For more information, call (312) 876-3200, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Mesler
Hyde Park
A sleek atmosphere and upscale dessert in the SOPHY Hotel
Located inside the eclectic SOPHY Hotel, Mesler is sleek bar and dining room that will offer Mother’s Day brunch specials from 10am to 2pm. Dishes include mushroom bisque for $7, blue crab cake for $15, shrimp & grits for $15, and chicken & waffles for $15. The menu also includes desserts such as a rhubarb tart for $8 and chocolate cremeux for $8. For more information and to make a reservation, call (773) 289-1005 or visit the restaurant’s website.
The Bristol
Bucktown/Wicker Park
A local favorite with a prix-fixe menu and shareable plates
This spot is a local brunch staple, so it's a safe bet. On Mother’s Day, you get a prix-fixe meal for $45, $19 for children ages 15 and younger, and free for ages 7 and under. Expect shareable plates like biscuits with smoked fish spread and entrees such as sausage English muffins, smoked pork tostadas, and even a “Royale with cheese” (if your mom is a Pulp Fiction fan). A kids menu with a choice of side is also available. Call (773) 862-5555 or visit the restaurant’s website for more information.
Entente
River North
Michelin-starred New American cuisine with a chef's tasting menu
The recently relocated, Michelin-starred Entente will celebrate Mother’s Day by officially launching its Sunday service. The high-end, New American restaurant will open from 5pm to 9:30pm (look, brunch is more a mindset than a mealtime) with a menu including wedge salad, Anson Mills Carolina Gold with Perigord truffle and egg yolk, and Slagel Farms short ribs. If you want a little bit of everything, go for the specialty eight-course chef’s tasting menu. For more information, call (312) 285-2247 or visit the restaurant’s website.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.