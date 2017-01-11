Chicago's Best Bar and Restaurant Openings in July

It may be the height of Chicago's outdoor food festival season, but if these nine restaurant and bar openings are any indication, there are more than a few reasons to dodge heatwaves by heading indoors for a proper meal and cocktails. July has brought us a coffee shop/cocktail bar hybrid, a small restaurant with a big name and an even bigger chef, and plenty more new spots to scope out.

All of the restaurants on this list are part of our ongoing quest to find this year's best new restaurants in America, and we're combing through every opening in every Thrillist city. Get involved on Instagram -- #BestRest2016 -- to let us know your picks and your favorite dishes at each of these new spots.