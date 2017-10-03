Chicago's 10 Best New Bar & Restaurant Openings From April

Hot "G" Dog
Uptown
Filling some of the void left by the emotional Hot Doug’s closure, this new, no-frills wiener joint has encased meats for every palate. Thanks to a Hot Doug’s vet in the kitchen, you can chow down on everything from wild boar dogs drizzled with chipotle mayo and topped with sautéed garlic and pepper jack, to smoked alligator dogs. But don’t trip, purists: they have an all-beef, Chicago-style dog, too. And did we mention weekends-only duck fat fries?
Sink|Swim
Logan Square
New from the good people who brought you gin-focused Scofflaw and dance-ready Slippery Slope, nautical-themed Sink|Swim proves its seafood game is on point with affordable (yet refreshingly inspired) offerings like a shrimp toast tea sandwich and monkfish liver torchon. As for the digs? Charming, with whitewashed walls, teal-tufted seats, and framed ocean-themed paintings hung along the perimeter.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Lincoln Park
NY’s legendary barbecue chain makes it way to Weed St with a sweeping, two-level space armed with an outdoor beer garden for al fresco ribs-gnawing. Get the full scoop -- and plenty of barbecue sauced food porn -- here.
Haywood Tavern
Humboldt Park
If you love High Dive and The Rocking Horse, you're really going to dig the refined-yet-neighborhood-y Haywood Tavern from the same crew. The restaurant arrives with a beer-heavy drink menu and European-influenced Midwestern tavern fare guided by Longman & Eagle vet Rodney Stanton. Helping revitalize the Augusta/California corridor alongside the recently revamped California Clipper, pairing your PBR with steak tartare isn't just accepted here, it's encouraged.
Amorino
River North
Paris-based gelato shop Amorino's seventh US location (and first Chicago outpost) is set in a sleek, 22-seat storefront on State St and dressed with exposed brick, crystal-encrusted light fixtures, and a vibrant gelato selection spanning some 16 varieties. Quell your sweet tooth with the current flavor of the month (blueberry cheesecake) or try scoops of "mainstream" flavors like bourbon vanilla, hazelnut, and Amorino chocolate.
Goddess and Grocer/Goddess and the Baker
Gold Coast/Loop
Gourmet deli and fast-casual eatery Goddess and the Grocer returns to the Gold Coast with an all-new State St expansion, where you can expect to find the chain’s signature made-to-order sandwiches, charcuterie, and more. And as if that weren’t enough, the team has also just opened a new bakery-focused spinoff in the Loop called (fittingly) Goddess and the Baker, which is built for breakfast on the go (sourdough toast with ricotta, smashed avocado, lemon, and chili flakes, anyone?), specialty coffee sipping, and afternoon gelato pick-me-ups.
Taco in a Bag
Lincoln Square
What do you get when hangover-curing food and vividly colored cartoon murals collide? A food-truck-turned-suburban-shopping-mall-transplant brought to you by two competitive eaters (Pat “Deep Dish” Bertoletti and Tim “Gravy” Brown). Here, you’ll score 12 creative takes on the walking taco, including The Cuban, with citrus-braised pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, crispy ham, house-made Dijonnaise, and pickles -- plus six donuts-in-a-bag offerings (horchata FTW), and elote on a stick.
C Chicago
River North
Boasting 8,000 square feet, a rising star chef, and a seafood-heavy menu, this sophisticated concept from the team behind Chicago Cut Steakhouse anchors itself as the neighborhood’s new "it" spot. Inventive dishes like whole, salt-baked turbot, octopus a la plancha, and Scottish salmon unilateral with smoked salmon roe, pea tendrils, and verjus vin steal the show. Meanwhile, an open, airy space, punctuated with pops of kelly green, provides the perfect backdrop for checking out the who’s who of Chicago while you dine.
Heating & Cooling Pub
Wrigleyville
Referred to as “HVAC” for short, this beer hall and pizzeria opened just in time for Opening Day, and has already made a name for itself as a great place to hunker down pre- and post-game for craft pizzas, craft beers, and live music. The chef-driven ‘za menu features a mix of classic red and white pies along with original recipes like the “Graceland” (made with barbecued pork, pickled jalapeño, smoked gouda, and mustard sauce). Bonus: if you hate bottles, the canned beer selection extends beyond 50.
Scone City
Wicker Park
Breakfast’s most underrated British pastry has its day at this all-scones-everything bakery on Division. Chef Laurie McNamara crafts a selection of scones ranging from sweet, like cherry almond, to Hell-yes savory -- like a hotdog variation (!!!!!!!!!!) made with chunks of Niman Ranch hotdog, whole grain mustard, and poppy seeds. Eaters looking to amp their eats up even more can pick from house-made fruit jams, citrus curds, and classic clotted cream.
