Chicago's 10 Best New Bar & Restaurant Openings From April

By Published On 04/30/2015 By Published On 04/30/2015
kailley lindman/thrillist (Dinosaur Bar-B-Que)
Hot "G" Dog

Uptown
Filling some of the void left by the emotional Hot Doug’s closure, this new, no-frills wiener joint has encased meats for every palate. Thanks to a Hot Doug’s vet in the kitchen, you can chow down on everything from wild boar dogs drizzled with chipotle mayo and topped with sautéed garlic and pepper jack, to smoked alligator dogs. But don’t trip, purists: they have an all-beef, Chicago-style dog, too. And did we mention weekends-only duck fat fries?

sink swim
sink|swim

Sink|Swim

Logan Square
New from the good people who brought you gin-focused Scofflaw and dance-ready Slippery Slope, nautical-themed Sink|Swim proves its seafood game is on point with affordable (yet refreshingly inspired) offerings like a shrimp toast tea sandwich and monkfish liver torchon. As for the digs? Charming, with whitewashed walls, teal-tufted seats, and framed ocean-themed paintings hung along the perimeter.

dinosaur bbq
kailley lindman/thrillist

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Lincoln Park
NY’s legendary barbecue chain makes it way to Weed St with a sweeping, two-level space armed with an outdoor beer garden for al fresco ribs-gnawing. Get the full scoop -- and plenty of barbecue sauced food porn -- here.

haywood tavern
haywood tavern

Haywood Tavern

Humboldt Park
If you love High Dive and The Rocking Horse, you're really going to dig the refined-yet-neighborhood-y Haywood Tavern from the same crew. The restaurant arrives with a beer-heavy drink menu and European-influenced Midwestern tavern fare guided by Longman & Eagle vet Rodney Stanton. Helping revitalize the Augusta/California corridor alongside the recently revamped California Clipper, pairing your PBR with steak tartare isn't just accepted here, it's encouraged.

amorino
amorino

Amorino

River North
Paris-based gelato shop Amorino's seventh US location (and first Chicago outpost) is set in a sleek, 22-seat storefront on State St and dressed with exposed brick, crystal-encrusted light fixtures, and a vibrant gelato selection spanning some 16 varieties. Quell your sweet tooth with the current flavor of the month (blueberry cheesecake) or try scoops of "mainstream" flavors like bourbon vanilla, hazelnut, and Amorino chocolate.

goddess and baker
goddess and the baker

Goddess and Grocer/Goddess and the Baker

Gold Coast/Loop
Gourmet deli and fast-casual eatery Goddess and the Grocer returns to the Gold Coast with an all-new State St expansion, where you can expect to find the chain’s signature made-to-order sandwiches, charcuterie, and more. And as if that weren’t enough, the team has also just opened a new bakery-focused spinoff in the Loop called (fittingly) Goddess and the Baker, which is built for breakfast on the go (sourdough toast with ricotta, smashed avocado, lemon, and chili flakes, anyone?), specialty coffee sipping, and afternoon gelato pick-me-ups.
 

Taco in a Bag

Lincoln Square
What do you get when hangover-curing food and vividly colored cartoon murals collide? A food-truck-turned-suburban-shopping-mall-transplant brought to you by two competitive eaters (Pat “Deep Dish” Bertoletti and Tim “Gravy” Brown). Here, you’ll score 12 creative takes on the walking taco, including The Cuban, with citrus-braised pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, crispy ham, house-made Dijonnaise, and pickles -- plus six donuts-in-a-bag offerings (horchata FTW), and elote on a stick.

c chicago
courtesy of Anthony Barlich

C Chicago

River North
Boasting 8,000 square feet, a rising star chef, and a seafood-heavy menu, this sophisticated concept from the team behind Chicago Cut Steakhouse anchors itself as the neighborhood’s new "it" spot. Inventive dishes like whole, salt-baked turbot, octopus a la plancha, and Scottish salmon unilateral with smoked salmon roe, pea tendrils, and verjus vin steal the show. Meanwhile, an open, airy space, punctuated with pops of kelly green, provides the perfect backdrop for checking out the who’s who of Chicago while you dine.

heating and cooling
heating and cooling pub

Heating & Cooling Pub

Wrigleyville
Referred to as “HVAC” for short, this beer hall and pizzeria opened just in time for Opening Day, and has already made a name for itself as a great place to hunker down pre- and post-game for craft pizzas, craft beers, and live music. The chef-driven ‘za menu features a mix of classic red and white pies along with original recipes like the “Graceland” (made with barbecued pork, pickled jalapeño, smoked gouda, and mustard sauce). Bonus: if you hate bottles, the canned beer selection extends beyond 50.

Scone City

Scone City

Wicker Park
Breakfast’s most underrated British pastry has its day at this all-scones-everything bakery on Division. Chef Laurie McNamara crafts a selection of scones ranging from sweet, like cherry almond, to Hell-yes savory -- like a hotdog variation (!!!!!!!!!!) made with chunks of Niman Ranch hotdog, whole grain mustard, and poppy seeds. Eaters looking to amp their eats up even more can pick from house-made fruit jams, citrus curds, and classic clotted cream.

Kailley Lindman is a contributing writer for Thrillist Chicago, as well as a food blogger, bacon enthusiast, and devout user of the Oxford comma. Follow her at @KailleysKitchen.

1. Hot "G" Dog 5009 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 (Uptown)

This no-frills wiener joint has encased meats for every palate. Thanks to a Hot Doug’s vet in the kitchen, you can chow down on everything from wild boar dogs drizzled with chipotle mayo and topped with sautéed garlic and pepper jack to smoked alligator dogs. But don’t trip, purists: it has an all-beef Chicago-style dog, too.

2. Sink | Swim 3213 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (Logan Square)

From the good people that brought you the gin-focused Scofflaw and the dance-ready Slippery Slope, nautical-themed Sink|Swim proves its seafood game is on point with affordable yet refreshingly inspired offerings like a shrimp toast tea sandwich and monkfish liver torchon. As for the digs? Charming, with whitewashed walls, teal tufted seats, and framed ocean-themed paintings hung along the perimeter.

3. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que 923 W Weed St, Chicago, IL 60642 (Lincoln Park)

This New York-based franchise produces of some of the finest barbecue North of the Mason-Dixon line. Its Chicago spot is a massive, two-level storefront in Lincoln Park with special only-in-Chicago menu items like the Pork 3-Way.

4. Haywood Tavern 2759 W Augusta Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647 (Humboldt Park)

This refined yet neighborhood-y restaurant has a beer-heavy drink menu and European-influenced Midwestern tavern fare guided by Longman & Eagle vet Rodney Stanton.

5. Amorino 838 North State St, Chicago, IL 60610 (River North)

Paris-based gelato shop Amorino opened in Chicago in a sleek 22-seat storefront on State St, complete with exposed brick, crystal-encrusted light fixtures, and a vibrant gelato selection spanning some 16 varieties.

6. The Goddess & Grocer 1127 N. State St, Chicago, IL 60610 (Gold Coast)

Gourmet deli and fast-casual eatery Goddess and the Grocer returns to the Gold Coast with a State St expansion, where you can expect to find the chain’s signature made-to-order sandwiches, charcuterie, and more.

7. Goddess and The Baker 33 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60603 (Loop)

This bakery-focused spinoff of Goddess and Groce in the Loop is called (fittingly) Goddess and the Baker, and it's built for breakfast on the go (sourdough toast with ricotta, smashed avocado, lemon, and chili flakes, anyone?), specialty coffee sipping, and afternoon gelato pick-me-ups.

8. Taco In a Bag 4603 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 (Lincoln Square)

What do you get when hangover-curing food and vividly colored cartoon murals collide? A food-truck-turned-suburban-shopping-mall-transplant brought to you by two competitive eaters (Pat “Deep Dish” Bertoletti and Tim “Gravy” Brown). Here, you’ll score 12 creative takes on the walking taco, including The Cuban, with citrus-braised pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, crispy ham, house-made Dijonnaise, and pickles -- plus six donuts-in-a-bag offerings (horchata FTW), and elote on a stick

9. C Chicago 20 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654 (River North)

Boasting 8,000 square feet, a rising star chef, and a seafood-heavy menu, this sophisticated concept from the team behind Chicago Cut Steakhouse anchors itself as the neighborhood’s new "it" spot. Inventive dishes like whole, salt-baked turbot, octopus a la plancha, and Scottish salmon unilateral with smoked salmon roe, pea tendrils, and verjus vin steal the show. Meanwhile, an open, airy space, punctuated with pops of kelly green, provides the perfect backdrop for checking out the who’s who of Chicago while you dine.

10. Heating & Cooling Pub 3530 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657 (Wrigleyville)

Referred to as “HVAC” for short, this beer hall and pizzeria has made a name for itself as a great place to hunker down pre- and post-game for craft pizzas, craft beers, and live music. The chef-driven ‘za menu features a mix of classic red and white pies along with original recipes like the “Graceland” (made with barbecued pork, pickled jalapeño, smoked gouda, and mustard sauce). Bonus: if you hate bottles, the canned beer selection extends beyond 50.

11. Scone City 1632 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 (Wicker Park)

Breakfast’s most underrated British pastry has its day at this all-scones-everything bakery on Division. Chef Laurie McNamara crafts a selection of scones ranging from sweet, like cherry almond, to Hell-yes savory -- like a hotdog variation (!!!!!!!!!!) made with chunks of Niman Ranch hotdog, whole grain mustard, and poppy seeds. Eaters looking to amp their eats up even more can pick from house-made fruit jams, citrus curds, and classic clotted cream.

