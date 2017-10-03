Chicago’s Best Restaurant and Bar Openings in October

related 50 Chicago Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die

STK River North Toeing the line between steakhouse and nightclub, this self-proclaimed “sexy” new spot promises to be a see-and-be-seen destination for Chicago’s stylish set. The space flaunts a massive bar, curved booth seating, and an elevated DJ platform. Menu standouts include seared foie with huckleberry pancakes, orange marmalade, gingersnap crumbs, and a spiced rum reduction as well as an assortment of steaks organized by “small,” “medium,” and “large” cuts.

Beatrix Streeterville Given the success of its original location in River North, it’s no surprise that Lettuce Entertain You’s hipster-friendly coffee house and restaurant would open a second location. The new outpost, located in Northwestern Memorial Hospital, serves the same health-driven comfort foods you know and love, like bruleed oatmeal and quinoa chili, and also showcases a new “Market @ Beatrix” addition flush with grab-and-go meals and snacks and a “chocolate closet” replete with gift boxes and candies.

3 Arts Club Cafe Gold Coast Finally, what we’ve all been waiting for: a restaurant within a Restoration Hardware store so we can eat over an industrial-chic TV stand. New from Brendan Sodikoff (Au Cheval, Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf), this convenient all-day café slings everything from Doughnut Vault donuts and an RH scramble (free-range farm eggs, avo, crème frâiche, and chives) to a French cheese board and a grass-fed beef burger, and, to further soften the blow of said TV stand, a curated wine and beer list.

The Jibarito Stop Pilsen This popular Puerto Rican food truck now lays claim to its first brick-and-mortar digs: a small counter-service storefront on W 18th St. The fast-casual eatery specializes in jibaritos, sandwiches that come stacked with proteins like seared steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese between a fried plantain “bun,” but you can also score empanada baskets, slow-roasted pork platters with rice and sweet plantains, and more.

Swift & Sons West Loop Two and a half years in the making and one name change later, the latest project from Boka Restaurant Group and B. Hospitality Co. has finally arrived. The massive modern steakhouse concept features a seafood restaurant within the restaurant, a stylish design with pastoral Midwestern touches, and a menu crafted by Chris Pandel (Bristol, Balena) that ranges from classic steaks and chilled king crab legs to creative dishes, like celery root agnolotti and Skuna Bay salmon with “borscht” pumpernickel crumble.

Maple & Ash Gold Coast Also contributing to the steakhouse boom is the long-awaited Maple & Ash, a dimly lit house of carnivory that harkens back to Chicago’s heyday as the Midwest’s steakhouse epicenter. The menu centers around items grilled on a wood-burning hearth, such as a 40oz porterhouse and a 28-day dry-aged strip. Also of note? An Anchorman-inspired cocktail called the “Scotchy, Scotch, Scotch” that promises to be, well, exceptionally Scotch-y.

Piggyback BBQ Loop Add this spinoff barbecue joint to the Loop’s ever-expanding roster of fast-casual options. It’s the latest from Tavern Collective (Tapworks Tavern & Grill, Jackson Tavern) and offers a customizable experience for Downtown lunch-goers; options include hardwood slow-cooked beef brisket and pulled pork served as a sandwich, bowl, plate, or salad and a host of sides, like collard greens and jalapeno-cheddar cornbread.