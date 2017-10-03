Food & Drink

Chicago’s 13 Best New Bars and Restaurants From Spring

By Published On 06/29/2015 By Published On 06/29/2015
ANTHONY TAHLIER
The Blackhawks’ dynasty-clinching Stanley Cup win isn’t the only good fortune that’s fallen on Chicago this spring, we’ve also welcomed dozens of great new restaurants and bars. Here, a look at the 13 best spots that just opened up.

Son of a Butcher Tavern

Son of a Butcher

Logan Square
Meat reigns at this new protein-focused concept from the folks behind Heating & Cooling and Mexique. The menu features cuts of meat that a butcher would serve to family and friends, such as a pork cheek torta, lamb shank, and ginger beer-braised beef neck; a smattering of veggie-heavy dishes like the roasted radish salad with grilled peach, roquette, and poppy seed dressing round things out. Also be on the lookout for the Cochon Brunch featuring pork sold by the pound and a “night owl” menu packed with everything from duck heart nuggets to a lamb merguez hot dog.

Nicholas James

Cerise

Loop
At long last, the Virgin Hotel Chicago is now completely open, including its swanky rooftop bar. The sweeping space spans the full width of the hotel and comes equipped with a terrace that wraps around three sides. Grab some friends and stop up for a pitcher of Virgin Summer Cup (Bombay gin, vermouth, St. Germain, raspberry, verbena, cucumber, and lemon soda; serves four to six) and a swath of shareable, izakaya-inspired morsels, such as “hot mame” edamame with bacon and ghost pepper, beef short rib sliders, hamachi sashimi, and more.

Via Lima

Via Lima

North Center
A new Peruvian restaurant finally lands on the North Side, complete with ceviches, causitas, wok-fried beef tenderloin, Inca Cola, and more. Thirsty? Try one (or three) of the 14 pisco-infused drinks, like the frothy pisco habanero sour.
 

Clayton Hauck

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

The Loop
The recently revived hotel by Millennium Park houses four bar/restaurant concepts worth hitting up.  There’s a rooftop view and uncanny meatballs in Cindy’s, meat carts and custom cocktails in Cherry Circle Room, beer pitchers and bocce in Game Room, and Shake Shack in... well, the Shake Shack.

related

The Chicagoland Tiki Bar Guide

related

The 10 Hot Dog Commandments With Doug Sohn
Streeterville Social

Streeterville Social

Streeterville
Billed as one of Chicago’s biggest rooftops, this 9,000sqft oasis atop the Loews Chicago Hotel slings cocktails and eats every bit as impressive as its cityscape views. Edibles include a variety of upmarket spins on street food, like an oyster po-boy with cioppino broth, chorizo, and garlic aioli and grilled chicken thigh bánh mì served with cucumber salad and spicy mayo, while dozens of wines, a small selection of domestic and imported beers, and handcrafted cocktails -- including a handful of “old school tiki remixes" -- make up the beverage program.

Kailley Lindman/Thrillist

Barcocina

Lakeview
Just when you thought the culinary marvel known as the taco couldn’t get any better, lively Barcocina enters with game-changing “cheeseburger” tacos stuffed with ground beef, smoked cheddar, cabbage, and sweet & tangy mango “catsup.”  The casual resto sports a few retractable garage doors that offer a breezy, open-air feel, and more than a few Mexican-informed offerings; standouts include guacamole topped with Oaxaca cheese and pasilla lime balsamic sauce, duck confit arepas, skillet-baked jalapeño cornbread teamed with maple butter, and sweet, smoky, and spicy cocktails.

Pub Royale

Pub Royale

Wicker Park
Anglo-Indian fare is the name of the game at this British-style pub that’s set up shop in the former SmallBar space on Division. Curb those hangry feelings (hey, it happens to the best of us) with a spread of garlic naan, samosas, lamb dumplings, and cider-braised rabbit pie; wash it all down with a summery mango lassi and a pick off the world-class beer list.
 

Nick Murway

Ampersand Wine Bar

Ravenswood
Devoid of pretension yet bursting with outstanding wines and globally inspired comestibles, Ampersand is the embodiment of everything a great wine bar should be. The come-as-you-are atmosphere begs for you to sit and stay a while; dishes like burrata with duck prosciutto and arugula, Calabrian pork cheek with pearl onion agrodolce and heirloom tomato, and roasted asparagus with salsa verde demand it.

related

173 Outdoor Drinking Spots in Chicago

related

9 New Chicago Brunches You Need to Try Now
Nando's PeriPeri

Nando’s Peri-Peri

West Loop/Lakeview
Following the red-hot West Loop opening back in May, Chicago welcomes its second Nando’s outpost to Lakeview, and anticipates a third to arrive in Lincoln Park this fall. The South Africa-born chain is famous for peri-peri chicken that’s been marinated for 24 hours, flame-grilled, and basted in your choice of sauces.

 

Kailley Lindman/Thrillist

Dinosaur BBQ

Lincoln Park
From its on-point wing game (Wango Tango FTW) and killer mac ‘n’ cheese to its café light-strewn beer garden, this East Coast-based joint proves that a proper barbecue experience goes beyond fall-off-the-bone ribs and smoked brisket. Get all the juicy deets here.
 

Anthony Tahlier

For the Win

Streeterville
This 20,000sqft steampunk-themed arcade and gastropub ups the ante with more than 130 different games -- including SEGA’s never-before-seen Showdown -- a six-hole miniature golf course, comfort food ranging from “meatball-loaf” Parmigiana and hand-battered mini corn dogs to a variety of poutines and sliders, a full lineup of whimsical cocktails, and 32 craft beers. If you’re a ticket-collecting fiend, there are over 250 prizes waiting to be won.
 

Sink|Swim

Sink|Swim

Logan Square
Outfitted with tasteful maritime decor and teal banquette seating, this seafood spot from the Scofflaw guys effortlessly bridges the gap between neighborhood hang and upscale dining destination. Small bites like smoked roe, cured egg, and onion caramel on brioche, monkfish liver torchon, and a selection of oysters (including bivalves paired with Scofflaw Old Tom Gin) are pitch perfect, and just as you’d expect, the cocktail program is equal parts inventive and classic, and wholly well executed.
 

related

How to Get Into Chicago's Secret Bars

related

The Chicagoland Tiki Bar Guide
The Winchester

The Winchester

Ukrainian
After an electrical fire closed it down for five weeks, The Winchester has finally reopened, and promises to be better than ever. Local businesses helped raise funds to fix the damage and get the restaurant back on its feet, and Executive Chef Greg Bastien has revamped the menu, which brandishes summer vegetable lasagna, seed-crusted lake trout, and the always-in-demand liege waffles.

