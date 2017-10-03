Chicago's 12 Best Winter Openings

See, not everything about winter sucks. From an Argentinean steakhouse to an innovative, ever-changing concept in Lincoln Park, these are the 12 biggest restaurant and bar openings of winter, all of which you can spend spring getting to know a little bit better.
Lost Lake/Thank You
Logan Square
The newest concepts from Land and Sea Dept. (Parson’s Chicken & Fish, Longman & Eagle) are, combined, Logan Square’s new “it” destination for causal Tiki drinking and take-out Chinese. With local Tiki legend Paul McGee (formerly of Three Dots and a Dash) behind the beverage program, Lost Lake offers a mix of classic and remixed cocktails like Bunny’s Banana Daiquiri (complete with dolphin-fashioned-out-of-banana garnish), souvenir glasses, and a cool, laid-back vibe. Neighboring Thank You is also brilliant by design. Post-imbibing, soak-up-all-that-rum egg rolls, Mongolian beef, and fried rice await you.
Rural Society
Streeterville
Brought to you by native Chicagoan and 'Iron Chef" Jose Garces (Mercat a la Planxa), this Argentinean steakhouse concept opened in the new Loews Chicago hotel following the success of Garces’ DC-based restaurant of the same name. Firewood and iron and rope chandeliers punctuate the interior, while an open kitchen with a wood-and-charcoal-burning parrilla grill stands as the focal point of both the space and the menu. You'll revel in wood-grilled ribeye and bone-in short rib, while those who aren’t so red meat-inclined/uhh... also those who are?... may opt for crab-stuffed cannelloni, with charred squid and grilled, aged Provolone with arugula, oregano, and aji picante.
American WildBurger
Near North
This Des Plaines-based fast-casual burger joint has expanded to the city, taking up residence in a small storefront near the Division and Halsted intersection. The menu features a selection of signature burgers like the Old School-inspired “You’re My Boy Bleu,” featuring a naturally raised beef patty, tomato, grilled onions, lettuce, bleu cheese, bacon, and mushrooms on a pretzel bun, as well as an option to craft your own burger. Not into burgers? No problem, weirdo! It also slings eats like a Texas Toast BLT, char dogs, and a Southwest stuffed avocado.
Formento's/Nonna's
West Loop
This buzzworthy Italian restaurant and adjoining counter-service sandwich shop hit Randolph St with a double-dose of marinara-drenched deliciousness this winter. Settle in at the former for old-school-meets-new-school Italian eats like the popular relish tray packing bite-size sweet potato cannoli and beets with a colossal slice of chocolate layer cake. Or pick up a hearty chicken Parmesan sub for lunch on the go at the latter.
Seven Lions
Loop
Alpana Singh’s follow-up to James Beard semi-finalist The Boarding House proves to be just the casually elegant oasis South Michigan Ave has been looking for. The American clubhouse-informed dinner menu boasts re-imagined classics like beef carpaccio with fried shallots and garlic chips, as well as a wild boar chop with bourbon BBQ sauce, charred leeks, and figs -- not to mention straightforward favorites like oysters Rockefeller and a supremely juicy Seven Lions cheeseburger. The weekend brunch service is also on point, with a variety of creative pancake and eggs Benedict options to pair with a stacked lineup of hair-of-the-dog cocktails.
Intro
Lincoln Park
If early word on this innovative concept is any indication, closing fine dining resto L20 and charting new culinary territory with Intro was a smart move on the Lettuce Entertain You crew’s part. The beautiful new space will play host to a rotating list of some of the nation’s brightest and most talented chefs, beginning with California’s own CJ Jacobson. Each “chef-in-residence” will craft a unique menu representative of his/her own style, and will also have a say in the ambiance and service. Currently, Jacobson’s five-course menu -- which has already received great critical acclaim from... us -- focuses on fresh, foraged ingredients.
Furious Spoon
Wicker Park
Lined with communal seating on one side and a reclaimed wood ramen bar on the other, this tiny ramen concept has dual jet packed to popularity in the short time it’s been open. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the shop’s polarizing, ladle-like spoons accompany each bowl of ramen and set Furious Spoon apart from the noodle pack. A short but sweet menu features the soul-warming signature Furious Ramen, which is loaded with spicy miso, beef brisket, cha-sui, toroniku, a poached egg, marinated mushrooms, and garlic relish along with a swath of optional toppings. Meanwhile, a small variety of Japanese beers helps cool things down.
Good Stuff Eatery
Loop
The Chicago outpost of Top Chef alum Spike Mendelsohn’s eco-conscious burger chain is an oasis in the Loop’s fast-casual desert, except, instead of palm trees, it's got thick, creamy toasted marshmallow shakes, the 2014 Hamburger Hop-winning Prez Obama burger, and mountains of hand-cut fries.
The Drifter
River North
Historic space? Check. Tarot card-inspired cocktail? Check. Eccentric nightly entertainment? Check. This new basement-level former speakeasy/cocktail bar has all that and more. Score creative sips crafted by partner/mixologist Liz Pearce (The Drawing Room, The Gage) like the absinthe-based Suisse Abyss (with crème de cacao, simple syrup, and homemade whipped cream), as well as a small selection of beer and wine. The 45-seat space houses plenty of charmingly dusty vintage décor, along with a stage set for a variety of entertainment acts ranging from burlesque dancers to musicians and everything in between (burlesque musicians?).
Da Lobsta
River North
This multi-location, fast-casual lobster roll eatery added River North to its growing roster of locations in early February. The new BYOB space sports exposed bricks and light fixtures made of upcycled lobster traps, can comfortably seat about 20 people, and offers the chain’s full lineup of classic and traditional lobsta rolls, sandwiches, salads, and mac & cheese. Expect a small patio to open as weather improves. It'll improve, right? RIGHT?!?!?
Presidio
Bucktown
This cocktail-focused lounge in the old Bluebird space keeps things California breezy with exposed brick walls, plush couches and chairs, and a West Coast-leaning beverage program. Pick your poison from a selection of CA wines, beers, and cocktails inspired by Bay Area classics such as the Tommy’s Margarita and Pisco Punch. The food menu (crafted by Chef Shaun Connolly) is similarly influenced, with California-grown ingredients like sunchokes, kumquats, and Meyer lemon adding interesting touches to dishes like scallops, wild salmon, and olive oil cake.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Wicker Park
Rest easy, Wicker Park. Your girl Jeni heard your screams for ice cream and now she’s answering with a brand-new scoop shop right in your ‘hood. Much like the Southport outpost, the Milwaukee Ave shop offers the complete lineup of made-from-scratch haute ice creams, frozen yogurts, and ice cream sandwiches, as well as French press Intelligentsia coffee and to-go pints and sandwiches.
