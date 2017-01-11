Chicago's Best Bar & Restaurant Openings in December

Between holiday shopping and parties, and, well, the actual holidays, December is a hectic month, and staying up to date with the latest restaurant and bar openings in Chicago is nothing if not trying. Now that the holidays are safely behind us, we wanted to take a look at the best openings of December that you may have missed. From rum bars to a chef-driven fine-dining resto from a husband-wife team, here are eight of the best spots that opened while you were in that eggnog-induced haze last month.

Publican Anker Wicker Park This spinoff of Paul Kahan's lauded West Loop concept joins fellow One Off Hospitality concepts Big Star, Dove's Luncheonette, and The Violet Hour on a bustling stretch of Wicker Park real estate. Hyper-seasonal and sustainably sourced ingredients are the name of chef de cuisine AJ Walker's (Publican Quality Meats) culinary game; highlights include The Publican's signature pork rinds dusted with white cheddar and malt vinegar, grilled delicata squash with endive, pistachio, and Pantaleo cheese, and half-roasted chicken with hash browns, curly endive, and anchovy. You’ll also find a carefully curated beer program (not unlike The Publican) and rotating selection of house-made ice cream, like coffee pretzel toffee and pumpkin cajeta swirl. Continue Reading

Ronero West Loop Pulling influence from Latin America, Cuba, and the Caribbean, this eclectic restaurant and rum-soaked speakeasy is a worthy escape from Chicago's cruel winter, no passport necessary. Sip creative twists on daiquiris, juleps, and caipirinhas, and soak it all up with albondigas, ceviches, coxinhas, and more.

Elske West Loop Husband and wife dream team chefs Anna and David Posey have joined forces to bring a fresh fine-dining concept to the hottest dining neighborhood in the city. Its Danish name translates to "love," and highlights the Posey's commitment to not only each other, but to hospitality and simple yet elegant cuisine, as well. Explore an $80 tasting menu that showcases David's prowess on the savory side and Anna's on the sweet, as well as plentiful a la carte options. Offerings will change regularly, and include refined bites like grilled carrot with mussel cream and sherry, slow roasted beef brisket with creamed Brussels sprouts and broccoli, and veal sweetbreads with cabbages and golden raisins.

Flamingo Rum Club River North The concept that's been causing a buzz for months over its vibrant flamingo mural-clad facade has, at long last, opened its doors. Rum-focused mixology and cabaret collide in epic fashion, and are best washed down with Caribbean-inspired plates like rum braised ropa vieja, lamb empanadas, fresh oysters, and other shareable eats.

Bar Roma Andersonville With its exposed brick walls, rustic wood accents, and mosaic-style flooring, this casual Italian spot is just the sort of cozy, meatball-centric oasis the North Side neighborhood has needed. Continue to sculpt that winter bod with braised beef cheek and spicy pork belly-based meatballs, classic cacio e pepe, dark chocolate and cherry bread pudding, and all the cannoli your stomach can handle.

Carbon Arc Bar & Board Lincoln Square After a nearly year-long closure for renovations, Lincoln Square's historic Davis Theater has finally reopened, and with it, a sleek new restaurant that slings theater-friendly bites (think: Korean barbecue tacos, mushroom flatbread with truffle white sauce, and kid-approved chicken "movie strips"), as well as more sizable entrees, like Chalkboard Chicken with biscuits, white sausage gravy, and cabbage slaw. The space also pours small-batch cocktails, wine, and local craft suds, which, in our humble opinion, only enhances the movie-going experience.

Dox Quality Greek Wicker Park The guys behind popular fast-casual eatery Greek Kitchen expand their small but mighty Greek food empire with this chef-driven counter-service spot at the neighborhood's most bustling intersection. Intricate woodwork, grey stucco walls, and pops of blue provide an airy backdrop for noshing on kalamakia, avocado hummus, colorful salads, and more. A short but sweet beverage program promises craft beer, Greek wines by the glass and carafe, and a few cocktails, too.

Eden West Loop Pre-game a visit to the United Center to cheer on the home team with Mediterranean-inspired eats at this cozy spot from the folks behind Paramount Events, one of Chicago's preeminent catering companies. The space is clad in whitewashed walls and light, distressed wood flooring, and is accented with green chairs and booths and plants that nod to the restaurant's idyllic garden namesake. Indulge (hey, the original sin has already been committed, people!) in everything from umami donuts and braised duck lasagna with mustard greens, mirepoix, bechamel braise, citrus, and puffed wild rice, to chestnut Mont Blanc.

