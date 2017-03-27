The Best New Chicago Brunches to Try Right Now

Like hot dog accoutrements and pizza crust thickness, Chicagoans take brunch seriously. And while we all have our weekend go-to's, exploring what's new on the brunch scene is often as exciting as going back to our faithful standbys. From dim sum and ping pong to fully loaded omelets in the West Loop, here are seven new brunches to try this weekend.

related The Best Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

Trench Wicker Park With Michelin-starred chef Jared Wentworth at the helm, the revamped and refocused restaurant formerly known as Trenchermen is arguably better than ever, and its just-launched brunch menu is no exception. Stop in for the cocktails and stick around for the crab Benedict blanketed in lobster hollandaise, brioche French toast with whipped mascarpone, pine nut crumble & blueberry conserva, and extras like thick North Country bacon and house-made biscuits with butter and preserves.

Eden West Loop Light, bright, and equipped with an urban greenhouse, this Mediterranean-leaning newcomer is a veritable brunch lover's oasis. Ingredients produced both on site and sourced from local farms are woven into dishes like sweet potato and pork belly hash with black garlic romesco, apple, and bay labneh, maple-bruleed grapefruit, a house-made donut with blackberry jam, and a seasonal veggie omelet packed with Gruyere, delicate herbs, and greens. Cocktail offerings range from classic Bloodies and mimosas to the wholly unique Yokohama, which blends tomato, shochu, and sake with wasabi, miso, ginger, and mirin.

Green Street Local West Loop Whether you seek a hangover cure or simply hope to fall into a food coma, this no-frills spot has the answer to all of your brunch indulgences. Keep it simple with one of several three-egg omelet options and hash browns, or embrace gluttony in the form of Cap'n Crunch-crusted French toast, fried chicken served with a glazed donut, or a best-in-the-city, made-to-order skillet cookie.

Intro Lincoln Park Lettuce Entertain You's acclaimed ever-evolving concept has launched a new dim sum Sunday brunch that can be ordered either a la carte or shared family-style. The modern interpretation of a Chinese tradition spotlights green papaya salad tossed in a tamarind vinaigrette, five-spice glazed pork belly, coconut pancakes with maple-coconut syrup, and Chinese donuts with cinnamon and espresso milk, as well as Bao Zhong house oolong tea, plus a variety of both boozy and non-alcoholic cocktails, because hair of the dog isn't always the prudent option.

related The Best Bakery in 20 Chicago Neighborhoods

Baptiste & Bottle River North One of 2016's hottest openings slid into winter with a brunch program every bit as captivating as the restaurant's 20th-floor views. Berry-laden, bourbon maple syrup-drenched Belgian waffles and pillowy skillet-baked cinnamon rolls beg to be devoured by sugar fiends, while hanger steak with bordelaise and Parmesan truffle fries, a smoked salmon bagel schmeared with smoked cream cheese and finished with pickled red onion, and low country shrimp & grits will satisfy those who err on the savory side. Team your eats with the "Breakfast Old Fashioned" (maple bacon-infused Baptiste bourbon and aromatic bitters) because here, bourbon is the name of the game, no matter the time of day.

AceBounce Loop Take your brunch experience up and notch with a competitive game of ping pong in between bites. Every Saturday between 12 and 2pm, this spot is serving up bottomless mimosas and DIY Bloody Marys, as well as small plates and shareables like eggs Florentine pizza, loaded donuts, coconut shrimp dumplings, millionaire's bacon, oatmeal creme brulee, and more -- all for just $39/person. When it comes to bang-for-your-buck eats, drinks, and entertainment, this can’t be topped.

Band of Bohemia Ravenswood Chicago's foremost (and only!) Michelin-starred brewpub is slinging a fresh lineup of brunch dishes that puts the focus on its new bread program. Here, carb-heavy dishes abound, like brisket cheesesteak on a hot buttered "Frenchie" roll, roasted beets, goat cheese, arugula & orange on seeded bread, and peekytoe crab with crisped mascarpone polenta, a poached egg, miso hollandaise, and a side of toast.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Kailley Lindman is a contributing writer for Thrillist Chicago, as well as a freelance food photographer, food blogger at KailleysKitchen.com, and recovering vegetarian. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.