The Best New Brunches in Chicago

If there's one thing we know to be true, it's that brunch, by its ever-evolving nature, cannot and will not ever go out of style. For the scoop on the latest and greatest brunches to hit Chicago -- including a pop-up that's serious about comfort food and a Chinese spot that serves up breakfast dim sum -- keep reading.

Coda di Volpe Lakeview On the heels of its mid-summer arrival, this new Southern Italian spot has launched a brunch program that promises to be one of Southport Corridor's hottest weekend reservations. Dig in to a Neapolitan-style brunch pizza crowned with pancetta, potatoes, a fried farm egg, smoked mozzarella, and Grana Padano, risotto "oatmeal" tossed with roasted peaches and caramelized honey milk, and a prosciutto breakfast sandwich, and team it with an extra punchy Sicilian Bloody Mary comprised of Calabrian chili spicy tomato, lemon, pickled pepper, Sicilian oil cured olive, pecorino, and soppressata. Continue Reading

Nosh & Booze West Loop This buzzy pop-up may not be sticking around indefinitely, but its hangover-annihilating comfort food-driven brunch menu is indubitably going to make you wish it was. Bananas Foster French toast and biscuits and gravy will hook you, but its the fried chicken Benedict with a scallion and white cheddar biscuit, poached eggs, and habanero-ranch sauce that'll keep you coming back for more -- while you can.

The Dearborn Loop As the Loop's overall culinary scene continues to grow, so too does its roster of brunch options. One of the newest is this sweeping American tavern on the ground level of the Block 37 building, which serves up literal breakfast-meets-lunch stunners like bananas Foster French toast with seared foie gras and chantilly, duck confit with a sous vide egg, a 50-day dry-aged ribeye with two "you call it" eggs, and a ham and Gruyere sandwich on a pearl sugar waffle.

SteakBar Old Town Four Corners Tavern Group (Ranalli's, Gaslight) and Brendan Sodikoff (Au Cheval, Bavette's Bar & Boeuf) have proven to be a culinary dream team with their recent collaborations (Federales, Fremont), and the brunch game at their trendy Old Town concept is no exception. Choose from dishes like steak and eggs, hardwood smoked salmon, and avocado toast, or, if the mood suits you, a pastrami burger with a fried egg and a hefty side of truffle mac -- because it's the weekend and you do what you want.

Son of a Butcher by WHISK Logan Square After closing and opening under the new management of popular brunch spot Whisk, Son of a Butcher is back, new and improved, and brandishes a newly minted brunch menu loaded with weekend-ready indulgences. S'mOreos pancakes, pineapple upside-down cakes, and nutty croissant French toast cure a sugar craving, while chilaquiles verde, BBQ brisket hash, and the Tex-Mex "Lone Star" Benedict anchor the savory side of the menu.

Forno Rosso West Loop Swing by one of our favorite new pizza joints on Sundays between 10am and 4pm for a brunch that promises much more than just Neapolitan breakfast pizza. The wood-fired oven pulls double duty for wood fired pancakes decked in mascarpone, amarena cherries, and dusting of powdered sugar; eggs in Purgatory and prosciutto frittata pair well with a little hair of the dog in the form of frosé and a Bloody or three.

Mity Nice Bar & Grill Gold Coast With newly extended hours (now through 3pm!) and a revamped menu, there are more reasons than ever to visit this Lettuce Entertain You mainstay for a leisurely brunch outing. Kickstart your appetite with a "fork and knife" cinnamon roll slathered in thick cream cheese frosting, and march on like the weekend warrior that you are through sweet corn cake eggs Benedict doused in avocado hollandaise and wild berry French toast topped with bright, citrusy lemon yogurt that cuts through the richness of the toast.

Imperial Lamian River North When the usual brunch suspects simply won't cut it (we're lookin' at you, ubiquitous pancakes and omelets), swing by this impeccably designed Chinese resto and make all your dim sum dreams come true. The alternative brunch program runs weekends, 10am to 3pm, and touts everything from truffle xiao long bao and pumpkin puffs packed with roast duck and butternut squash to jasmine tea smoked baby back ribs and the restaurant's signature hand-pulled noodles.

