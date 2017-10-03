Food & Drink

5 new must-try mac & cheese dishes in Chicago

By Published On 08/14/2014 By Published On 08/14/2014
Spritz Burger

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

related

The Real-Life Shooting Behind That Crazy 'American Horror Story: Cult' Scene

related

Twitter Is Making a Major Change and People Are Not Having It

Chicago Whether you like your mac & cheese high-end or high-cal, we're not gonna judge you (unless it's the high-cal one, then we totally will). Instead, we're gonna hook you up with five brand-new mac & cheese dishes in Chicago that are all one or the other (or both).

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap (Near North Side): The bar best known for its amazing wings offers up two mac & cheese options: a standard take (mmm), and the "Mac Daddy" (MMMMMMMM) -- a special that changes monthly. This month? A chicken Florentine-inspired dish loaded with chicken, artichoke, spinach, garlic, and Parmesan. Continue Reading

Da Lobsta

Da Lobsta (Gold Coast): Yes, you can eat lobster for $8, but only if you’re cool with your crustacean being smothered in Jarlsberg, pepper Jack, and cheddar cheese. What's that? Your ARE cool with that??? Well then you you better head to Da Lobsta's Gold Coast location, 'cause that's the only one giving its mac the gourmet treatment by loading it up with large pieces of claw and knuckle meat.

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

Cheesie's Pub & Grub (Lakeview): If you like your mac & cheese smashed between two slices of bread, you’ll love Cheesie’s The Mac, a mac & cheese-stuffed grilled cheese that’s arguably the most popular item on this late-night spot’s menu. Assuming, of course, that you're a very poor arguer.

Spritz Burger

Spritz Burger (Lakeview): What happens when you top a creamy mac & cheese dish with Cheetos? Nobody knows... except this new Lakeview joint doing a Mac And Cheetos dish -- which you can also score as a side (WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS?!?) for just $3 (... oh).

Bub City

Bub City (River North): There isn’t much to say about Phoebe’s Classic Mac from River North’s token country bar. It doesn’t come topped with gourmet meat (but you can add it! Chipotle brisket FTW!) or Epic Meal Time-worthy gimmicks. It isn’t limited-edition or newly released. But there’s one thing it has going for itself: it’s damn good (especially with the brisket).

Stuff You'll Like