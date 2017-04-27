The Best Bars and Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in April

related The Best New Chicago Brunches to Try Right Now

Broken English Taco Pub Lincoln Park The latest outpost of this popular taco joint might just be the brand's best yet. The impossible-to-miss Lincoln Ave space brandishes a cheery turquoise breakfast bar, an airy main dining room with bicycles suspended from the ceiling, garage door-style retractable walls that open onto an expansive patio, and a separate area with two bars and arcade games. Stop by morning, noon, and late at night for fried chicken tacos, chorizo-spiked queso fundido, and al fresco margaritas.

Otto Mezzo River North After much anticipation, the team behind The Duck Inn and Bottlefork has unveiled this cozy, 65-seat Italian-inspired cocktail bar. The bar sits in the former Ay Chiwowa digs and features barman/partner Brandon Phillips' sophisticated cocktail program full of bitters-, amaro-, and fernet-infused drinks, as well as premium Italian wines and beers. Chef Kevin Hickey created a selection of small bites, like ultimo olives filled with burrata, wrapped in 'nduja, and fried in focaccia crumbs, all of which are designed to pair with the bold beverage lineup.

Werewolf Coffee Lincoln Park The DMK group's ever-expanding food and beverage empire now includes its first coffee bar. Operating out of a refurbished Wonder Bread truck, Werewolf pours Dark Matter, Stumptown, and Metropolis coffee blends, as well as Milwaukee-based Rishi Organic Teas. Team the brew of your choice with baked goods from Lincoln Park's acclaimed Floriole Cafe & Bakery and a variety of high-and-low snacks like Vosges chocolate, Swedish Fish, and Pop-Tarts.

Gemini Lincoln Park After a brief closure for renovations and rebranding, the restaurant formerly known as Gemini Bistro is now merely Gemini. The refreshed interior features a new horseshoe-shaped bar with a marble top, additional booth seating, and regular live musical performances, while new menu offerings include draft cocktails, chorizo empanadas, and duck confit nachos. There's also a smattering of old bistro signatures, like the G Burger, which now comes stacked with a pancetta crisp, and steak frites.

Potter's Chicago Burger Bar Loop Neighborhood-themed burgers are the name of the game at this reconcepted spot within the Palmer House hotel. Explore Chicago's diverse dining landscape by way of a Pilsen burger (pickled jalapeño, salsa verde, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle aioli), a Greektown burger (red onion, cucumber tzatziki, feta, sport peppers, and black olive aioli), a Gold Coast burger (foie gras, shaved A5 Kobe beef, seven-year aged cheddar, and truffle aioli), and more. Punctuate your meal with the brownie burger for dessert, which is comprised of a donut bun, Bertha's brownie patty, and apricot marshmallow and served with churro "fries," vanilla sauce, and raspberry coulis.