The Best New Chicago Restaurants of 2015

The Blanchard Lincoln Park Upscale French fare shines at this elegant space on the western edge of the park. Owned by chef/owner Jason Paskewitz (formerly of Gemini Bistro), The Blanchard is a Parisian escape by way of classic French courses like escargots a la bourguignonne, steak frites, and duck a l’orange splashed with a Grand Marnier glaze. Should you have a soft spot for foie gras, the four outstanding preparations of the rich delicacy -- including seared two ways, torchon, and ganache -- will bring you gluttonous glee.

Cherry Circle Room The Loop From its rooftop bar with panoramic views to its intricate mosaic floors, the restoration and resurrection of the grand Chicago Athletic Association has been a welcome architectural and culinary feat. The Cherry Circle Room, which is accessible through the hotel’s Game Room, harkens back to the building’s heyday with a fully restored wooden bar and leather-banquetted seating. Both the menu from chef Peter Coenen and beverage program from Paul McGee (of Lost Lake, one of Chicago’s best new bars) flaunt reimagined classics, such as the “Crescent” cocktail (rye whiskey, amaro, sweet vermouth, bitters), beef tartare, roasted branzino, and roasted leg of lamb for two.

Furious Spoon Wicker Park Amidst Chicago’s unmistakable ramen boom, Furious Spoon is the noodle shop that stands above the rest. The sleek, narrow digs fit well within the context of the trendy neighborhood, balancing an aesthetic that is equal parts minimalist and artsy, and make for a cozy escape -- especially in cold-weather months -- for noodle-slurping. Settle in for the shop’s signature ramen, a tongue-tingling blend of tonkotsu broth, spicy miso, chashu pork belly, white pepper chicken, poached egg, marinated mushrooms, garlic relish, and Fury sauce, and cool down your palate with a Surly Furious beer.

Formento's West Loop From start to finish, 2015 marked a restaurant renaissance in the West Loop, including the mid-January opening of this old-meets-new Italian joint from chef Tony Quartaro and the B. Hospitality (The Bristol, Balena, Swift & Sons) team. Score hangover-curing eggs in purgatory and bomboloni for weekend brunch, a can’t-miss pimento cheeseburger for lunch, and a swath of pastas for dinner. Whatever you do, save room for the seductive chocolate layer cake, one of the sweetest new bites in Chicago.

Angry Crab West Rogers Park Plain and simple, your server is going to drop a plastic bag of seafood on your table and you’re going to love it. This casual BYOB spot serves seafood by the pound tossed with your choice of Cajun-inspired seasonings that vary in heat level. Get down and dirty as you crack into king crab legs, Dungeness crab, crawfish, shrimp, and clams. Be sure to spring for sides of corn, andouille sausage, and garlic fries (the Cajun juices in the bag make for premium dipping).

Boeufhaus Humboldt Park Tiny though it may be, this 34-seat meat-focused French and German brasserie is just the ballsy departure from the Downtown steakhouse cliché the Windy City has needed. The interior is noticeably devoid of opulent, high-end accents common to steakhouses and the location is far removed from glossy River North. With the exception of a few outliers, lunch is stacked with offerings that hover around the $10 mark, like the truly exceptional Reuben sandwich and short-rib beignets. Dinner also excels with its perfectly cooked-to-order steaks and attentive service.

Pub Royale Wicker Park While first and foremost a beer-centric watering hole, this playful concept from Heisler Hospitality (Trenchermen, Sportsman’s Club, Lone Wolf) is also home to some of the most eclectic bar fare in the city. Ranging from affordable snacks like samosas, garlic naan, and even a chai dolce de leche donut, to heartier dishes like India hot chicken and cider-braised rabbit pie, the menu reads like a delicious, Indian-informed lesson in the culinary history of post-colonial London. The pub’s thick, boozy mango lassi made a big splash during the warmer months, but we predict that the highly Instagrammable “Dressed Hamm’s” and the traditional English wassail will be where it’s at this winter.

Intro Lincoln Park After closing Michelin-starred L2O at the end of 2014, the folks at Lettuce Entertain You proved they had even bigger plans in store when they opened the innovative and ever-evolving Intro. Every few months, the fine-dining concept welcomes a new “chef-in-residence” to craft a menu that reflects his or her culinary philosophies, techniques, and interests, as well as have a hand in décor changes, creating a playlist, and tending to other experiential details. Recent talents include inaugural chef CJ Jacobson, chef Aaron Martinez, and current chef Stephen Gillanders, who has introduced the restaurant’s first a la carte menu.

Seven Lions The Loop Master sommelier Alpana Singh’s follow-up to James Beard-recognized The Boarding House gives you a reason to venture down to the Loop come mealtime. The sweeping space, which stands in stark contrast to the area’s myriad fast-casual joints, sports sophisticated finishes and a weather-permitting patio, and sits steps from Downtown attractions like the Art Institute, making it a prime dining destination for everyone from tourists to local power-lunchers. Executive Chef Chris Curren’s 7L burger is worthy of the hype, while dishes like Brussels sprout and burrata toast and soy-ginger-lacquered hanger steak with blistered long beans, onion confit, marble potatoes, Sriracha aioli, and toasted hazelnuts speak to Curren’s undeniable creativity.

Swift & Sons West Loop Positioned as one of the most highly anticipated openings of the year, Boka Restaurant Group and B. Hospitality’s colossal steakhouse hit the Fulton Market District scene with a bang this fall. The restaurant churns out an impressive mix of delicate offerings, like celery root agnolotti and leeks vinaigrette, and jaw-dropping cuts of beef ranging from the $28 steak frites to the $105 36oz dry-aged long-bone rib chop. The note-perfect dessert lineup features a gold leaf-flecked sundae and a playful “S&S Cracker Jack” (peanut butter mousse, salted caramel, caramel corn, popcorn sherbet).

Taus Authentic Wicker Park Outfitted with rustic wood, a lounge area punctuated with a fireplace and plush seating, and plenty of dim, warm light, Taus Authentic is the sort of place that draws you in and begs you to sit and stay awhile. Chef Michael Taus’ menu exudes a similarly inviting vibe, with comforting dishes like Aunt Reba’s fried chicken, cavatelli tossed with asparagus, trumpet mushrooms, and a truffle brown butter vinaigrette, and braised duck flatbread serving as its anchor. As for the drinks, take your pick from a curated wine list flush with options designed to pair well with the eats, or take advantage of the outstanding beer roster.