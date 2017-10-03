The 5 best new Chicago steaks to down this weekend

Chicago Memorial Day marked the official start of grilling season. Not for you, though (you're terrible at cooking meat), but for... you know... other people. So instead, leave things to the professionals by checking out the latest steak additions to some of Chicago's best steakhouse menus. High Plains Bison Filet at Wildfire: You've probably had a bison burger before, but have you ever had a bison not-burger? If you haven't (or really, even if you have), you're gonna want to make Wildfire's new High Plains Bison Filet your first. It's a beautiful cut of coffee-rubbed Oregon Trail meat served on a small slice of toasted baguette, and topped with the perfectest perfect piece of butter.
Lamb T-Bones at Bavette's Bar & Boeuf: These Colorado lambs (which're butchered in-house) are larger and more flavorful than their New Zealand kin, because 'Murica. Two T-Bone steaks are broiled to medium-rare, served with chicken jus, and dressed with confit-ed roasted garlic cloves.
Continue Reading
Tomahawk Long Bone at Chicago Chop House: We don't generally pick our steaks based on having a cool name, but that said, it'd be hard to turn down Chicago Chop House's new USADA Prime Tomahawk Long Bone. The manly sounding Mishima beef is dry-aged and cooked in a ridiculous 1,200-degree broiler. It's an impressive enough piece that they only season it with salt and pepper.
42 Chop at Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse: Gibsons is known for its celebrity clientele, but none loom larger than Bears legend Sid Luckman. They named the newest permanent addition to their menu, the Gibsons 42 Chop, in his honor to celebrate their 25th anniversary. It's dry-aged for a full seven weeks, and was so well-received that it completely sold out in two days. Luckily it should be back by month's end.
Vegas Strip Steak and Eggs at David Burke's Primehouse: Most people don't think of steaks as being discovered, but that's exactly what happened with the Vegas Strip Steak. Rick Gresh was the first chef in on the action, and while it's no longer new to their menu, it's most likely still new to you. It can be found on the breakfast menu of all places, so prepare for the best plate of Steak and Eggs in maybe all of Chicago.
The décor and jazz music playing in the background make Wildfire feel more like a 1940s dinner club than a modern-day steakhouse. Try one of their signature crusts or sauces with the mouthwatering steaks, chops and seafood.
More a promise than a clever name, Bavette's Bar & Boeuf unapologetically delivers an abundance of whiskey and slab-after-slab of expertly prepared meat. Bavette's 24 oz. bone-in ribeye may be the best piece of meat your money can buy in Chi-town, but, if steak's not your thing, they also offer fresh oysters, Southern-style fried chicken, and double-cut Berkshire pork chops. And because nothing goes together better than a rare steak and a fine whiskey, Bavette's offers more than 50 whiskeys to stir into classic cocktails like mint julips, rye Old Fashioneds, and modern alternatives like spicy picklebacks.
The Chicago Chop House is an homage to power players of yesteryear in the Windy City. Sure, the 64oz porterhouses and 24oz New York strips are awesome, but it's one of the only Chicago land restaurants that serves Mishima cuts, a succulent beef known for delicate flavors and tenderness. That's what makes it a true staple.
This upscale Gold Coast steakhouse is known for three things: its celebrity clientele, mammoth steaks (especially the Tomahawk 42 chop), and macadamia turtle pie. Gibsons is where you go to eat an over-the-top meal in the company of high-rollers.
Located within the James Hotel, this upscale River North steakhouse serves reputable dry-aged ribeyes, porterhouses, and strip steaks. Aside from the classics, the menu features creative carnivore dishes like Wagyu beef sashimi and kobe corn dogs, as well as pasta and a host of vegetable sides for those who aren't meat inclined.