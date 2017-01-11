The New Classics of Chicago's Dining Scene

While many restaurants come and go each year, there are plenty of Chicago institutions that have been around for decades. But what about those restaurants that are newer, yet have been around long enough to have solidified their significant presence in the Chicago dining scene? Here’s our list of those new classics, the best restaurants that have opened since 2000 (with one exception) and thankfully exhibit staying power. These 15 restaurants remain some of the best go-to spots for hungry Chicagoans.
Alinea
Lincoln Park
Grant Achatz's three Michelin star restaurant recently reopened after undergoing a complete renovation. It's hard to believe Alinea opened in 2005 but the restaurant demonstrates its ability to reinvent itself and remain one of the best restaurants in Chicago.
Au Cheval
West Loop
Since 2012, Au Cheval has been the site of what many deem the best burger in Chicago. No matter what night of the week, the cozy diner has insane wait times. There’s a reason both locals and tourists continue to flock to the West Loop spot.
Avec
West Loop
Avec has been around since 2003. Ever since, they’ve had us repeating those three beautiful words: chorizo stuffed dates. The narrow dining room is as famous for its shared plates as it is for its shared tables. Originally opened as a wine bar, Avec transformed into a Mediterranean-influenced restaurant shortly after opening.
Big Star
Wicker Park
When is Big Star not packed? Trick question: never. The Mexican street food bar and restaurant has been pushing tacos, margaritas, and more since 2009. Since opening, Big Star has been synonymous with Wicker Park and expanded its patio to better serve guac-loving hipsters.
Boka
Lincoln Park
Although it first opened in 2005, Boka underwent a transformation and reopened in 2014 under Chef Lee Wolen. The upscale Lincoln Park restaurant continues to earn repeat Michelin star recognition.
Girl & the Goat
West Loop
Two years after winning Top Chef, Stephanie Izard opened Girl & the Goat in 2010. The restaurant was one of the first to open on the now bustling restaurant row. Nose-to-tail dishes like pig face and chickpea fritters, remain menu staples.
Hot Chocolate
Bucktown
After working in top Chicago restaurants, including Charlie Trotter’s, Mindy Segal opened Hot Chocolate in Bucktown in 2005. While the restaurant serves brunch, lunch, and dinner featuring seasonal ingredients, Hot Chocolate is particularly known for Mindy’s decadent desserts including cookies, pies, and of course, rich hot chocolate served with house-made marshmallows.
Kuma’s Corner
Avondale
Kuma’s Corner also opened in 2005. Since then, they’ve grown to four locations for heavy metal and meat lovers. Frequently cited on the list of Chicago’s best burgers, Kuma’s continues to pile on the toppings on burgers like the Pantera with house-made ranchero salsa, bacon, Monterey Jack, roasted poblanos, and tortilla strips.
Longman & Eagle
Logan Square
Since 2010, Longman & Eagle has been a staple of the Logan Square dining scene. It’s a local favorite whether you’re dining on elevated brunch classics like French toast with cider compressed apples, or enjoying the extensive whiskey collection.
Lula Cafe
Logan Square
The one exception to our list of new classics is Lula Cafe, which technically opened in 1999. A true Chicago classic and industry hang out, the restaurant has hosted farm dinners every Monday since 2011, resulting in more than 2,000 unique dishes.
Quartino
River North
The 600-seat River North restaurant has been open since 2005 when it started offering regional Italian dishes, house-made pastas, and cured meats. Quartino is also known for its reasonably priced wines sold by the carafe and a bustling multi-level dining room.
Piece Brewery & Pizzeria
Wicker Park
Piece made its debut in 2001, bringing New Haven-style pizza and house-brewed beers to Wicker Park. The signature chewy crust pizzas and award-winning craft beers keep locals and visitors returning regularly.
The Publican
West Loop
2008 marked the opening of The Publican in the West Loop which showcases oysters, pork, and beer on its menu. From roasted farm chicken and house pork rinds, to country ribs and duck confit, the menu is a carnivore’s paradise.
Sunda
River North
In 2009, Sunda opened its doors to share modern Asian cuisine with diners in River North. From wagyu skirt steak and spicy pork bulgogi, to panang chicken and miso black cod, Sunda takes its influence from across Asia. Fresh sushi selections and specialty cocktails round out the extensive menu.
The Purple Pig
Streeterville
Jimmy Bannos Jr.’s swine and wine bar opened in 2009 off Michigan Ave and is still crowded every night of the week. Mediterranean shared plates including antipasti, cured meats, and cheeses, as well as pork-centric dishes, make for a great accompaniment to The Purple Pig’s impressive wine list.
