Chicago’s Best Restaurant and Bar Openings in September

-
1. GreenRiver259 E Erie St Fl 18, Chicago
-
2. Lowcountry3343 N Clark St, Chicago
-
3. Jackson Tavern216 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago
-
4. DMK Burger Bar and Fish Bar600 E Grand Ave, Chicago
-
5. Black Iron Tavern401 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
-
6. Cantina 19105025 N Clark St, Chicago
-
7. Pizza Barra3011 Butterfield Court, Chicago
-
8. Shake Shack4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie
Between its stunning views of the city skyline and Lake Michigan, an Irish American-informed cocktail menu, and inventive dishes like white fish tartine with egg, radish, and celery, and sturgeon with bean ragout, turnip, and kale, there’s much to love about this swanky Streeterville spot. The space is streamlined, airy, and modern, boasting an attached terrace complete with plush seating prime for lounging over whiskey-infused cocktails.
Lowcountry in Lakeview serves customizable seafood boils in a Southern and nautical atmosphere with a backyard feel. Buckets of beer are a cheap solution for a big group, and the short-and-sweet roster of specialty cocktails (margaritas and daiquiris), classics and house wine still offer plenty of other options. At 10pm, picnic tables start getting cleared off for beer pong and “bro country.” Downstairs, there are several private karaoke rooms that are available for rent. Experience all of this, but not without ordering a bag -- yes, a bag -- of shrimp, corn, potatoes, and sausage boiled with Cajun spices.
Adorned with antler chandeliers and a rustic wood finish, this new spot at the Loop sets the scene for a power lunch, happy hour, or casual downtown dinner. Enjoy a beer or three off the Midwest-focused beer list and quell your appetite with Tex-Mex poutine smothered in mole verde and smoke chicken, a house smoked BBQ sandwich, or pulled pork cubano.
This Navy Pier duo from five-time James Beard-winning chef Michael Kornick serves up the usual surf and turf suspects, like bacon cheeseburgers, fish tacos, and po boys. As if the fried sandwich options weren't enough, there are five kinds of French fries (parmesan truffle cream, blue cheese and smoked bacon) and milkshakes (boozy or regular, take your pick). In addition to comfortable outdoor seating on the pier, there's also a walk-up window so you can have that spiked milkshake to go.
Following the success of Taus Authentic, chef/owner Michael Taus has opened a tavern in the former The Point space on Milwaukee. The exterior features a mural depicting the evolution of a man walking into a bar, while the interior comes equipped with plenty of exposed brick and ductwork, and a central bar with seating on three sides. Settle in for comforting bar food that spans from “Big Jim’s Beef Chili” and carnitas tacos to shareable mac ‘n’ cheese topped with a panko-Romano crust and Blommer’s double chocolate brownies for dessert.
Housed in a 6,700-square-foot space, this Mexican concept captures the spirit of the farm-to-table movement with canned and preserved ingredients, a forthcoming rooftop far slated for 2016, and ingredients sourced within a 200-mile radius of Chicago. Great tacos make the menu's foundation, but the goat chorizo antojito (small plate) and an impressive selection of desserts are surprising standouts.
With chef Chris Macchia (The Florentine, Coco Pazzo) running the kitchen, this pizza joint promises a variety of pan-style, thin crust, and coal-fired pies sure to satisfy pizza lovers on both ends of the spectrum. Team your pizza of choice with a cheese board, garganelli with sweet peas, prosciutto di parma, burrata pugliese, and a frothy glass of beer to really make that trek to the ‘burbs worth it.
The newest Chicagoland Shake Shack outpost is located at the Old Orchard Center, and offers the full roster of covetable shakes, burgers, and crinkle-cut fries you know and love, as well as the local frozen custard concretes, like the Bang Bang Pie Oh My vanilla custard and a slice of Bang Bang Pie seasonal pie.