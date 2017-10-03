Chicago’s Best Restaurant and Bar Openings in September

GreenRiver Between its breathtaking views of the city skyline and Lake Michigan, Irish-American-informed cocktail menu, and approachable Midwestern eats like a white fish tartine with egg, radish, and celery, frites with malt and cheddar dust, and sturgeon with bean ragout, turnip, and kale, there’s much to love about this swanky new spot in Streeterville. The space is streamlined, airy, and modern, and boasts an attached terrace punctuated with plush seating prime for lounging over whiskey-infused sips.

Lowcountry Customizable seafood boils, “powdered pillows of love” (aka beignets), and karaoke arrive at this Southern-inspired Wrigleyville restaurant. As if that weren’t enough, the bar program is run by The Aviary veteran Raymond Chester, and comes stacked with a short-and-sweet roster of specialty cocktails, classics, cheap beer, and even house wine.

Jackson Tavern Adorned with antler chandeliers and a rustic wood finish, this urban oasis sets the scene for a power lunch, happy hour, or casual Downtown dinner. Enjoy a beer or three off the Midwest-focused beer list and quell your appetite with Tex-Mex poutine smothered in mole verde, queso fundido, and smoked chicken, maple-candied house-made bacon, and a pulled pork Cubano.

DMK Burger Bar/DMK Fish Bar Thanks to two brand-new additions from DMK Restaurants, Chicago’s tourism peninsula just got a whole lot more tolerable -- and maybe even a little enticing. Guests can expect the usual suspects, like the Big DMK and fish sliders, as well as a special children’s menu, a walk-up takeout window prime for scoring spiked milkshakes on the go, and outdoor seating on the pier.

Black Iron Tavern On the heels of the success of Taus Authentic, chef/owner Michael Taus has opened an inviting tavern in the former The Point space on Milwaukee. The exterior sports a mural depicting the evolution of a man walking into a bar, while the interior comes equipped with plenty of exposed brick and ductwork and a central bar with seating on three sides. Settle in for comforting bar food that spans from Big Jim’s beef chili and carnitas tacos to shareable mac ‘n’ cheese topped with a panko-Romano crust and old-school banana pudding for dessert.

Cantina 1910 After an arduous two-year wait, Clark St finally welcomes Cantina 1910, a 6,700sqft Mexican concept that captures the spirit of the farm-to-table movement with canned and preserved ingredients, a forthcoming rooftop far slated for next year, and ingredients sourced within a 200-mile radius of Chicago. Great tacos are a given, but the goat chorizo antojito (small plate) and an impressive selection of desserts are surprising standouts.

Pizza Barra Add “suburban pizza bar” to Rich Labriola’s (Labriola Ristorante and Café) ever-expanding list of business ventures. With Chef Chris Macchia (The Florentine, Coco Pazzo) running the kitchen, this pizza joint promises a variety of pan-style, thin-crust, and coal-fired pies sure to satisfy pizza lovers all along the spectrum. Team up your pizza of choice with a cheese board, garganelli with sweet peas, prosciutto di Parma, and Parmesan cream, and a frothy glass of beer to really make that trek to the ‘burbs worth it.