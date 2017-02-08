Chicago's Best New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in January

Now that we've all made it through January, we're going to safely assuming that our collective feeble attempt at healthy eating has fallen by the wayside in favor of the status quo -- a socially acceptable level of gluttony. Embrace it by indulging in eats and drinks at these seven newly minted spots around Chicago. We won’t judge.

Temporis West Town This highly anticipated fine-dining concept finally arrived in West Town, and brought with it a unique, 10-course tasting menu sure to shock and delight. The minimalist modern digs are sleek and seat just 20 adventurous diners. The opening menu showcases squab-liver mousse prepared with parsnip, nori, and clove, sunflower in five forms, tandoori spiced rabbit, and more, all of which can be teamed with a thoughtfully selected series of wine pairings.

DMen Tap Avondale The guys behind DonerMen, the popular doner kebab-slinging food truck and annual Christkindlmarket vendor, opened a kitschy brick and mortar spot that comes complete with exposed brick, artsy murals, and a smattering of Dungeons & Dragons accoutrements. Go for the popular doner box, curry wurst, and poutine, then stay for the craft brews, which run the gamut from Indiana's 3 Floyds Brewing Co. to Chicago's own Off Color Brewing.

Kitsune Lincoln Square Following the brief but wildly successful life span of her microbakery, Michelin-starred chef Iliana Regan, of Elizabeth renown, is back in the ring with her latest venture: a restaurant and pub that blends Midwest-sourced ingredients and sensibilities with home-style Japanese cuisine, all with a root-to-leaf, head-to-tail ethos. The sharing-focused menu will change frequently, but expect small plates like wild rice and koji porridge bread with cultured butter and shredded winter vegetables with dried squid, and larger plates that span from 5oz of A5 Miyazaki Prefecture wagyu with hondashi and house miso to tonkotsu ramen made with egg, pork belly, house chili sauce, and green onion.

Gundis Kurdish Kitchen Lakeview If your resolutions for 2017 included expanding your dining horizons, look no further than this warm and inviting spot in Lakeview, which has rightfully earned bragging rights as Chicago's first Kurdish restaurant. Delightfully spicy dishes featuring lamb, eggplant, chicken, and yogurt abound, as well as brunch-ready eats like Kurdish baklawa crepes made with pastry dough, goat cheese, black figs, nuts, and honey.

Park and Field Logan Square With its vintage aesthetic consisting of badminton racquets and black-and-white photos of historical athletic figures, this sports club sets the bar high for Logan Square's perennially cool dining and drinking scene. On top of the farm-to-table menu and craft drinks, there’s a 6,000sqft patio that features a fire pit for s'mores, bocce courts, and an outdoor bar that operates out of an aluminum camper.

Captain's Catch Lincoln Park Chicago's infatuation with fast-casual seafood restaurants rages on with this new concept within the old Peasantry space. Score Creole-style seafood by the pound with your choice of flavor (lemon pepper, garlic, cajun, curry, or Captain's mix), heat level, and add-ons (corn, sausage, or potatoes), as well as fried-food baskets, snacks like garlic edamame, po-boys, and funnel cake for dessert.

Hero Coffee Bar Bucktown This coffee shop has swiftly taken over the former Belly Shack place near the CTA Western Blue Line Stop, and is the third outpost for the brand. Here, cheekily named sandwiches like the porcine "Reservoir Hog" (bacon, sausage, ham, egg, and cheddar on a Sriracha bagel with cream cheese) and "The Cure" (chorizo and sirloin blend patty, bacon, fried egg, avocado, chipotle mayo, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a pretzel bun) pair with the shop's signature pour-over coffees for the ultimate pick-me-up.

