Chicago's Best Bar & Restaurant Openings in November

There will be no bigger roller coaster month than November of 2016 between the World Series and the presidential election. The emotions that rode on both historic events were a topsy-turvy thrill ride. Now that the dust has started to settle, our attention turns to food and booze (as it so often does this time of year). Chicago's dining and drinking scene opened up seven key spots in November including a Found follow up in Evanston and a dive bar revival in Logan Square.

Baptiste & Bottle River North Shortly after opening casual cafe concept Il Tavolino, the Conrad Hotel has unleashed its second dining concept, a bourbon-focused restaurant with approachable yet artfully presented American fare. The expansive space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that give way to Chicago's twinkling, holiday-ready streets and skyscrapers, and sets an elegant scene for sipping table-side cocktails crafted on a bar cart and executive chef James Lintelmann's (Boka, Charlie Trotter's) roasted Pekin duck with persimmon, celery root, and gooseberry, 48-hour beef short rib with caramelized cabbage, salsify, and huckleberry, and more. Continue Reading

The Barn Evanston Amy Morton and Chef Nicole Pederson, the brilliant women behind Evanston's Found Kitchen & Social House, have teamed up once more to bring a carnivore's dream to life with this meat haven set within a 19th-century horse barn. Unlike seasonally driven Found, The Barn will maintain a more traditional menu that will likely only change a couple times a year. Come hungry, and let the meat sweats commence, courtesy of a 16oz ribeye, bison bolognese, venison tartare, and Saturday-nights-only rack of lamb.

The Native Logan Square After a nearly four-year-long vacancy, the former Bonny's space has finally been revived, and while the digs are decidedly a bit more polished, the dive bar spirit lives on in this no-frills cash-only bar. Score free popcorn, a rotating selection of draft beers running 10 deep, and a few house cocktails, and brush up on your shuffle bowling skills on the bar's vintage game.

Bodega River North Tucked away on the second floor of the ACME Hotel, this cozy bar from The Fifty/50 Group is just the sort of nostalgic drinking oasis trendy River North has needed, complete with a short but sweet drinks menu inspired by an old-school corner store. Sip Negroni Coladas (rum, Campari, pineapple, and coconut), vibrantly hued boozy sodas, and more potent potations served in flasks.

Bar Lupo River North While we've certainly mourned the loss of Oak + Char and its "MSG" wings, we're happy to report that a promising new Italian pub from the same folks who brought us Maple & Ash has opened in its place. A punk rock aesthetic (think: Italian graffiti, da Vinci sketches, and a custom colored glass chandelier) brings a touch of edginess and intrigue to the rustic space, and reflects Chef Marcos Ascencio's playful menu, which spans from a tongue-in-cheek "chopped fitness salad" studded with salumi, avocado, cheese, and Lupo dressing, to better-than-Nonna's spaghetti and meatballs and ricotta toast with black truffle honey and dill.

City Social Loop 2016's Loop dining renaissance marches on with the arrival of this inviting new bar, where both the food and beverage programs demand to be taken seriously. Belly up to the seemingly endless marble bar for some hard-earned post-work bliss in the form of a frothy glass of craft beer, chorizo poutine laden with Tabasco-spiked gravy, steak tartare crowned with a quail egg, and ahi tuna poke.

Replay Beer & Bourbon Lakeview After Headquarters Beercade swiftly closed its Lakeview location, LKH Management's beer arcade moved in. Like the brand's Andersonville and Boystown outposts, the space flaunts a retro vibe, complete with wall murals of Ms. Pac-Man, Spider-Man, and Boba Fett. As its name implies, beer and bourbon is the name of the game (aside from the arcade games, of course), but you can also enjoy a small selection of signature cocktails. Go on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to catch live DJs.

