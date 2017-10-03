Chicago's 19 Best Oyster Bars

The difference between the pretty okay-est Chicago oyster bars and the BEST Chicago oyster bars? One has oysters, and one has cheap oysters. These are those latter ones, 19 spots shucking deliciously wallet-friendly bivalves.
Shaw's Crab House
River North
Score half-priced oysters daily between 4-6pm at this Lettuce Entertain You seafood haven. Offerings usually include a variety of both East and West Coast bivalves and are best washed down with... more oysters, specifically the aquavit-based Oyster Shooter cocktail.
Paramount Room
West Loop
Devour as many fresh $1 mollusks as you can handle every day from 3-6pm at this Michelin Bib-Gourmand recipient.
Frontier
West Town
If pre-gaming a whole animal feast with $1 oysters on Mondays at Frontier is wrong, you don’t want to be right.
Trellis
Lincoln Park
Every Tuesday through Saturday, this casual wine bar offers a $1.50-per-oyster happy hour deal between 5-6:30pm.
Sink | Swim
Logan Square
Enjoy a seafaring nightcap courtesy of the Scofflaw team’s new nautical resto: $1 oysters every Sunday through Thursday from 10pm to midnight.
Calumet Fisheries
Calumet Heights
Head South for ultra-affordable oysters every day of the week at this fabled family-owned seafood institution. A half-order will run you a cool $6.60, or $12.35 for a full.
Pops for Champagne
River North
If you can’t decide which you prefer -- poppin’ bottles or poppin’ $1 oysters -- why not decide on BOTH at this happy hour favorite? Hit them up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-7pm.
The Bedford
Wicker Park
Who can say no to exclusively priced aphrodisiacs served in a bank-vault-turned-lounge? No one can, that's who. Every Thursday, The Bedford offers $1 oysters and half-off bubbly.
RM Champagne Salon
West Loop
This sexy spot is prime for alfresco Champagne sipping and $1 East and West Coast oyster consumption on Tuesdays from 5-8pm.
Roka Akor
River North
Order $1 oysters in the bar/lounge area only on Tuesdays at this upscale Japanese steakhouse.
Chop Shop
Wicker Park
On Wednesdays, Chop Shop does $1 oysters from 5-7pm. Also on Wednesdays: $5 wine flows all day long.
Webster Wine Bar
Logan Square
Hit this neighborhood-y bar on Sundays anytime between 3-10pm for dollar oysters and plenty of wine.
Devon Seafood Grill
River North
Take advantage of a double-dose of buck-a-shuck East Coast oysters during Devon’s two (!) oyster happy hours: 4-7pm and 9-10pm Monday through Friday, and 4-10pm on Sundays.
Dusek's
Pilsen
Pretend it’s still the weekend (at least between the hours of 5-7pm every Monday) at this neighborhood gem’s weekly $1 oyster happy hour.
Hubbard Inn
River North
Indulge in $1 oysters on the half, $2 king crab legs, $2 scallop crudo, and more, Tuesdays through Fridays during Hubbard Inn’s $2 raw bar happy hour, which runs from 4-7pm.
Vera
West Loop
Slurp a case of the Mondays away with Vera’s six-for-$6 Mondays-only oyster deal and a dry Fino Sherry aperitif. Because you deserve it.
La Sardine
Greektown
This date-night approved French bistro is just the place to take a special someone out for wine and $1 oysters. The catch? They’re only available on Fridays at the bar.
Union Sushi + Barbecue Bar
River North
Join this popular sushi stop for $1 oysters offered between 5-6:30pm every day of the week. Still hungry? The happy-hour-only $2.50 beef filet skewers and $4 shrimp tempura rolls are killer deals, too.
Tortoise Club
River North
Buck-a-shuck oysters and $1 shrimp abound at this State St establishment every weekday between 4:30-6:30pm. And if you’re lucky, you’ll even catch live jazz playing in the lounge.
This upscale seafood restaurant with locations in River North and Schaumburg, IL is split between a sophisticated dining room and a more laid-back oyster bar. Shaw's overall speciality is American seafood, and it's got killer crab cakes, lobster rolls, and seasonal fish entrees, plus surf and turf dinners. It also serves sushi and sashimi. The oyster selection changes daily, but all the oyster-producing regions of the country are represented on the menu (Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, etc). The interior is classic and old-school -- it's like a steakhouse but fishier.
This dual-level space dishes out a number of internationally inspired dishes, and it also features a full liquor bar, craft beers, and a number of domestics as well.
It may not be the final frontier, but with ice-taps pouring 16 traditional and seasonal brews, a meat heavy menu featuring specialty sausages, steaks, and "Animal Service", flat screen TVs, and a beer garden, you won't need to explore any further. Allied: Ready yourself for Animal Service with some Smith & Forge, the hard cider that's built strong -- built from Apples and built to Refresh.
What was once sports bar Gaslight is now a completely revamped wine bar with some seriously next-level bar food, like share plates of Prosecco-cheese fondue with pretzel bites, or goat cheese & duck confit ravioli.
From the good people that brought you the gin-focused Scofflaw and the dance-ready Slippery Slope, nautical-themed Sink|Swim proves its seafood game is on point with affordable yet refreshingly inspired offerings like a shrimp toast tea sandwich and monkfish liver torchon. As for the digs? Charming, with whitewashed walls, teal tufted seats, and framed ocean-themed paintings hung along the perimeter.
It's no wonder Calumet Fisheries, on the far south side of Chicago, was featured on Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations. Open since the 1940s, the family-owned seafood shack is one of the only smokehouses left in Chicago that smokes fish naturally over a wood fire. It offers an endless variety of smoked fish -- from salmon, sturgeon, and white fish to trout, catfish, and shrimp. Not to mention, its fried stuff is pretty good too.
If you can’t decide which you prefer -- poppin’ bottles or poppin’ $1 oysters -- why not decide on BOTH at this happy hour favorite? Hit them up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-7pm. Throw in some live music and you experience some Gatsby-style decadence.
Named for the Bedford, IN limestone that continues to comprise the exterior of the historic Home Bank & Trust building, TB's an 8000sqft den of dining and drinks that includes the bank's original vault room, which's lined with wall-to-wall lockboxes and other trinkets.
This secluded alleyway bar/restaurant in West Loop is a prime spot for sipping bubbly, slurping oysters, and devouring luxurious cheeses. The French-inspired menu is filled with sharable plates and classic brasserie mains like croque monsieur and steak frites. If sparkling wine isn't your thing, don't worry, the bar serves its fair share of craft beers and cocktails. RM's picture-perfect interior features chandeliers, a cozy fireplace, and white tablecloths, and the secluded outdoor patio is a prime spot during the warmer months.
Roka Akor is a contemporary Japanese steak, seafood, and sushi restaurant featuring Robatayaki cuisine. The principle Robata Japanese dishes -- primarily steaks and pork -- are prepared atop 1,900 degree mesquite coals on the centrally located 12ft robata grill, providing an engaging and authentic atmosphere for guests. The meticulously grilled meats are accompanied by other classic Japanese menu items like signature sushi rolls, sashimi and nigiri, crispy tempura, and two omakase menus. And the extensive beverage list is leans heavily on Japanese culture as well, featuring sake, Japanese whiskey and beer, and sochu -- the latter offered in traditional form and in house-infused flavors. An evening at Roka Akor is an all-encapsulating, sensory experience in Robata Japanese dining.
Wicker Park's hybrid butcher shop/eatery/salumeria serves up stand-out, meat-oriented American fare such as the deli's Porchetta sandwich, a housemade pork loin wrapped in pork belly with asiago, arugula, apricot marmalade, and tomato on your choice of 7" or 12" French, white, or wheat bread. CS is a spacious joint -- a whopping 6,000 square foot event space -- so it's also great for hosting parties or business meetings.
Here's the scoop: The original was in Lincoln Park, but then the owners decided to close it, re-concept their Logan Square spot Telegraph, and reopen it as the current iteration of Webster Wine Bar (which, subsequently, is no longer on Webster St.). But with a wine list 500 deep, it's an institution wherever it's located.
This upscale Gold Coast spot serves award-winning crab cakes, Maine lobster bisque, and a host of other delicious options from the ocean.
Helmed by Longman & Eagle's Jared Wentworth, this Michelin-starred restaurant in Pilsen serves upscale American pub food. Dusek's takes everything you love and makes it better, whether that's cooking French fries in beef fat or topping a juicy hamburger with bacon marmalade and serving it on a house-baked pretzel bun. There are more than two dozen beers on tap -- some are from Chicago, others are from abroad -- and daily beer specials. The late-night menu serves the aforementioned burger and fries until 1am every night.
Inspired by Papa Hemingway himself, this upscale Chicago eatery is decked with heavy wooden communal tables, eclectic oil paintings, and endless rows of second-hand books. The paintings, set against vintage wallpaper, are backlit by a series of dramatic candelabras, dripping with wax. The menu boasts classic cocktail-favorites, hand-crafted with top-shelf spirits -- Aviation Cocktails, Old Fashioneds, and of course, the famous Hemingway Daquiri -- in addition to a full selection of house specialties. The Inn turns out snacks and small plates like bacon-wrapped dates and tuna tartare tacos, along with full brunch and dinner menus. The real reason to keep coming back, however, is the "reading room," tucked behind the noisy bar, built of brown leather couches, arranged around a beautiful brick fireplace.
This Spanish-leaning wine bar offers seasonally rotating vinos alongside shareable plates like bacon-wrapped dates, ceviche, paella, and charcuterie.
This date-night approved French bistro is just the place to take a special someone out for wine and $1 oysters. The catch? They’re only available on Fridays at the bar. Lucky for you, the bouillabaisse is a menu staple and will have you booking the next flight to Paris.
A towering two-level sushi bar with graffiti-covered concrete walls and a custom-made Robata grill, Union's Sushi-Wabi-vet chef's using said flame to work up prosciutto-wrapped scallops and garlic-soy lamb, while also kicking out noodle creations.
If the Tortoise Club sounds like a speakeasy where Humphrey Bogart might have charmed a classic bombshell with one sideways glance, it's not a coincidence. This upscale American restaurant and lounge, decked out with bourbon, scotch, wine and an amazing-sounding wild pheasant pie, abounds with class.