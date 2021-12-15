Sweeten Up Your Holiday Spread with Chicago’s Best Pie Shops

Chefs Genie Kwon and Timothy Flores recently debuted dinner service at their bustling bakery-meets-modern Filipino restaurant, which quickly rose to fame for its daytime fare of irresistible breakfast sandwiches and adobo. All the while, their pastries alone are reason enough to rush here. Kick things off with any of Kwon’s croissant renditions (namely the Apple-Cheese), along with the show-stopping Ham and Cheese Danish, a salty-sweet symphony that continues long after the first bite. Pies are part of the holiday plans, too, with four kinds on offer: Lemon Pecan, Chocolate Cremeux, Chocolate Pecan, and Pumpkin.

Cost: $$

How to order: Stop by for counter service or pre-order holiday pick-up and delivery via Tock.