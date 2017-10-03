The best pizzas in Chicago, by 'hood

Whoever said, “Sex is like pizza: even when it's bad, it's still pretty good”, probably wasn't taking into consideration how truly awful pizza can be. So to help ensure you never end up with another poor pie, we braved Chicago's vast marinara ocean to piece together this list of the best pizzas in 23 different neighborhoods.
Editor's Note: We’ve excluded chains with locations in multiple 'hoods, but that doesn't mean we don't heart you, Lou Malnati’s and Giordano’s.
WICKER PARK
Best Pizza Place: Piece (click here for address and deets)
Their thin-crust, New Haven-style pies let you choose a base of tomato sauce, olive oil, or BBQ sauce (and yes, they will think less of you if you don't choose BBQ sauce). They’re also not afraid to sprinkle fried chicken on a pizza.
BUCKTOWN
Best Pizza Place: My Pie Pizza (click here for address and deets)
You can grab both thin-crust and deep dish pie by-the-slice, each of which will include dedicated ingredients and dough recipes.
LOGAN SQUARE (TIE)
Best Pizza Place #1: Reno (click here for address and deets)
On top of putting out unbelievable bagels, its wood-burning oven is also responsible for pizzas with choice toppings, like smoked chicken, fennel sausage, and jalapeno pesto.
Best Pizza Place #2: Boiler Room (click here for address and deets)
A rotating oven puts out gigantic, thin-crust pizzas -- available by the pie or slice -- with specialties like the Thai Serrano (sweet chili oil, cream cheese sauce, serrano peppers, chicken) and a chicken club-inspired pie. A. CHICKEN. CLUB. INSPIRED. PIE.
ANDERSONVILLE
Best Pizza Place: Antica Pizzeria (click here for address and deets)
The thin and crispy crust of Antica’s pizzas is a blend of Neapolitan and Sicilian techniques, and includes ingredients imported from Italy. Try the Pistacchio e Speck, a no-sauce disc topped with mozzarella, roasted pistachios, arugula, sliced speck, shaved Parmesan cheese, and truffle oil.
WEST ROGERS PARK
Best Pizza Place: Candlelite (click here for address and deets)
Tuesdays mark 2-for-1 pizzas at the 60+ year-old Rogers Park mainstay, with a selection that includes an Angry Hawaiian with Buffalo sauce, and a Flaming Italian beef with giardiniera.
LINCOLN PARK (TIE)
Best Pizza Place #1: Pequod’s (click here for address and deets)
A departure from more conventional deep-dish and stuffed incarnations, the calling card for Pequod's breadier crust is the sacred ring of caramelized cheese along the edge.
Best Pizza Place #2: Pizzeria Da Nella (click here for address and deets)
This wood-fired brick oven pizza stop (opened by the former pizza-maker from Spacca Napoli in Ravenswood) finishes each pie with a crave-worthy, half-chewy-half-smoky crust.
IRVING PARK
Best Pizza Place: La Villa (click here for address and deets)
This Italian joint does square-cut pizzas with an extra layer of cheese melted over the toppings, which include taco fixings or Southwestern BBQ chicken.
LAKEVIEW
Best Pizza Place: Art of Pizza (click here for address and deets)
Grab ahold of meaty delight (uhhhhh) with bacon, ground beef, pepperoni, and sliced beef, all sandwiched into stuffed pizza crust (ooooooh). It's just the right amount of crispy and not-too-greasy.
LINCOLN SQUARE
Best Pizza Place: Apart Pizza (click here for address and deets)
Tear apart (!) a 10in personal pizza; their signature pie being the #22 with fontanini, fresh champignons, and pepperoni.
RIVER NORTH
Best Pizza Place: Eataly (click here for address and deets)
It’s worth navigating through the wave of shoppers to grab a spot in line at La Pizza, and its wood-fired ovens' volcanic pizza stones that put out margherita pies topped with Buffalo mozzarella, basil, and shmancy, high-end olive oil.
GOLD COAST
Best Pizza Place: Bar Toma (click here for address and deets)
This pizzeria, from Spiaggia & Top Chef Masters' Tony Mantuano, offers 20 different wood-fired options, with toppings ranging from prosciutto to duck sausage, as well as a pizza parlor available for private events
with your Little League team.
THE LOOP
Best Pizza Activity: Chicago Pizza Tour (click here for deets)
You could hit up the deep dish chains around The Loop individually, but the better move is to get in on the Chicago Pizza Tour and hit four great pizzerias in one afternoon.
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE
Best Pizza Place: Roots Handmade Pizza (click here for address and deets)
Roots' Quad City-style pizza -- cut into strips with scissors -- is thicker than most thin-crust pies, with the cheese baked on top of the toppings (making them bottom-ings?!).
WEST TOWN
Best Pizza Place: Coalfire (click here for address and deets)
With their coal-burning oven firing at 800 degrees, Coalfire puts out a nicely charred crust that’s crispy and bubbly without sacrificing foldability. Their masterful margherita and prosciutto pies sit atop our latest pizza rankings.
RAVENSWOOD
Best Pizza Place: Spacca Napoli (click here for address and deets)
This pizza place meets the Naples standard, from an oven that was built by third- and fourth-generation Italian artisans to pizzas made by their certified pizzaiolo (which's fancy Italian for "pizza maker").
ALBANY PARK
Best Pizza Place: Marie’s Pizza & Liquors (click here for address and deets)
Great thin-crust pizza + Live music + No-hassles in bringing your own booze from the adjacent liquor shop = So much yes.
HYDE PARK
Best Pizza Place: A10 (click here for address and deets)
A10’s open kitchen gives hungry pizza eater's warmth/a view of their oven firing-off Roman-style squares that're topped with smoked eggplant, country bacon, and portobello mushrooms.
PILSEN
Best Pizza Place: Pisa Pizza (click here for address and deets)
You won’t find a better bang for your buck in Pilsen than Pisa’s Sicilian slices -- they're both big and cheap ($2 for a cheese slice).
ASHBURN
Best Pizza Place: Vito & Nick’s (click here for address and deets)
This South Side institution doesn't look like it's changed a whole lot since the '50s, and when you taste this textbook rendition of square-cut, thin-crust pizza, you'll understand why.
BRIDGEPORT
Best Pizza Place: Phil's Pizza (click here for address and deets)
The sausage and garlic pie at this Bridgeport pizza landmark comes with house-made sausage, hunks of garlic, and a thick layer of mozzarella.
LITTLE ITALY
Best Pizza Place: Pompei (click here for address and deets)
While Little Italy is often breezed over on “best” lists, Pompei holds its own thanks to Old World pizzas and new-school pizza strudel: stuffed bread with ingredients like chicken Parm, beef Angelo, and meatballs. Eccellente.
DUNNING
Best Pizza Place: Caponie's Trattoria (click here for address and deets)
Even though the neighborhood next to UIC claims the moniker “Little Italy”, you’ll find equally authentic Italian eats in Dunning, including “the pizza you can’t refuse” at Caponie’s Neapolitan pizzeria.
CRAGIN
Best Pizza Place: Mama Luna's (click here for address and deets)
Luna’s serves up ultra thin-crust pizza in sizes ranging from small (10in) to megaball (a 16in x 32in behemoth).
Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and he knows to never get involved in a land war in Asia. Follow him @SeanCooley.
