The 15 Best Pizza Places in the Chicago Suburbs

If the sudden closing of Burt’s Place last year left a gaping deep dish-sized hole in your heart, fear not, gentle pizza aficionado. There is still plenty of pizza ringing the city to help make your next trip to the ‘burbs exponentially more interesting. So after you’ve consumed all the best pizza in Chicago it’s time to point your GPS west, north, and south to discover all the cheesy delights baked within the city’s suburban crust.
Freddy’s Pizza
Cicero
They sure as hell don’t make ‘em like this anymore, especially in the suburbs, but this ripped-straight-from-the-streets-of-Italy grocery store/restaurant is a local gem offering everything from lunch meat and Italian beef to gelato and Italian ice -- and, of course, pizza. The thin crust is the move here, with options including a standout margherita and house-made sausage pizza, while the rectangular pan pizza is no slouch either. Enjoy yours on the outdoor patio or mingle with locals in the funky interior stocked with sweet finds from your Italian grandma’s house.
Bill’s Pizza Pub
Mundelein & Third Lake
With peanut shells on the floor and animal taxidermy on the walls helping to cultivate a Northwoods Wisconsin-style lodge vibe, it’s impossible not to fall in love with this place immediately. And that’s before you see the squirrels wearing little hats. Or smell the pizza. Famous for their double-decker pizzas and puffy yet cracker crunchy crust, they do include some out-there offerings like the Mexican with taco-seasoned ground beef, but stick to the basics here with Bill’s Special (sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers) and you’ll do just fine. Bonus points: beer in frosty mugs.
Pequod’s
Morton Grove
Longtime Lincoln Park residents (and Thrillist readers) know one of the best pizzerias in America primarily thanks to its Chicago location which opened in 1992, but these cast-iron pan pizza experts have been reinventing locally made pizza in their friendly, unassuming Morton Grove digs since 1970. Known for its dense, crunchy crust and blackened edges which help form a ring of deep dish happiness, head up to the ‘burbs to stuff the void left by Burt’s with a glorious amalgamation of cheese, sauce, and dough.
Nino’s Pizzeria
Alsip
Not to be confused with Nino’s Pizzeria in Buffalo Grove, this far South Side mainstay offers everything you need... and nothing more. Like checkered tablecloths and some of the most eye-popping, dramatic deep-dish pizza you’re likely to see placed before you, served piping hot and cooked to perfection. Whether you’re going thin crust, stuffed, or pan, you’ll immediately be won over with the help of this pizza’s thick lake of oozing cheese and tomato.
Barnaby’s
Northbrook & Des Plaines
Known as “The Family Inn” and famous for its thin, crispy cornmeal crust, this delightfully old-school joint has been making its pizza sauce and dough fresh daily for more than 40 years. And some things never change, like ordering your pizza from the counter and then saddling up with locally made kegged root beer from Filbert’s in a frosty mug as you wait for your pie to hit the wood booth table. Childhood relived.
Lou Malnati’s
Various locations
While we tend to stay away from larger chains on lists such as these, no roundup of the best pizza in Chicago is complete without inclusion of this iconic pizza maker, who may or may not have invented deep dish. Either way, Lou’s flaky, buttery, pie-like crust, plum tomato sauce, exclusive sausage blend, and mozzarella sourced from the same Wisconsin farm for decades is reason enough to visit one of its 30+ suburban Chicago locations.
Old World Pizza
Various locations
With the Sicilian Bambini family opening the original Elmwood Park location in 1963, Old World has since gone on to expand to five suburban locations thanks to its out-of-this-world deep dish with a stellar, somewhat tart sauce and some of the best cheese you’ll ever taste on a pizza (which is saying something). They also have huge takeout slices if you’re on the move and, if you feeling like really getting crazy, take a stab at one of their fried calzones for a next-level food coma.
Salerno’s
Various locations
With one Chicago location and three in the ‘burbs (Oak Park, Bolingbrook, River Grove), Salerno’s remains one of the most underrated pizza makers in the city. And that’s just the way they like it. Despite their latest gimmick that is the “Pokémon pizza,” Salerno’s has been counted on for more than 50 years to deliver that perfect unassuming kind of pizza that doesn’t overpower you with sauce, instead letting the cheese and toppings do the work.
Louisa’s Pizza & Pasta
Crestwood
One of the best-kept secrets on the South Side, it’s little wonder that locals love the old-school vibe of this dark, relaxed family restaurant and excellent thin-crust pies famous for their addictive buttery crust and fresh-tasting tomatoes. While they do deep dish, the thin crust packed with green peppers and mushrooms is the belle of the ball, and the servers are so friendly it’s almost kind of scary.
Palermo’s on 95th
Oak Lawn
While the white table-clothed interior is a bit fancy for our liking, we have no qualms with the pizza: you can tell it’s good simply by looking at it. Par-baked in a 420-degree oven and served on a bed of sweet sauce with sausage made fresh daily, the Palermo’s Special (sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onion) is mighty tempting, but you can’t go wrong with the classic deep-dish sausage either.
Wayne’s Pizza
Arlington Heights
The nondescript entrance and no-frills interior featuring a grand total of two tables isn’t meant to impress you. The pizza is. That’s why residents within the delivery zones of Arlington Heights, Palatine, and Rolling Meadows swear by the delivery drivers or drive for miles to pick up their pies in Wayne’s back carryout section. With house-made dough, flavorful sauce, and mozzarella ground from bricks daily, you can go either thin, pan, or double crust with options including shrimp and hamburger. But, as usual, simpler is better.
The Silo
Lake Bluff
A North Shore institution since 1968, you can’t miss this good-times locals eatery housed in a wood barn with model trains running through it and an actual farm silo bearing the restaurant’s name out front. For the adventurous, they are famous for their seafood deep dish featuring snow crab, pollack, shrimp, and white clam sauce, which is actually way better than it sounds. But no one ever went wrong with a standard pepperoni either.
Fiamme Pizzeria Napoletana
Naperville
Sometimes you need to go back to the basics with the kind of pizza people actually eat in Italy. This authentic Neapolitan pizzeria hearkens back to the Old Country with house-made dough and expertly crafted pies cooked on the brick floor of 800-degree oak-fired ovens after being stretched on marble slabs. Like the gods (or Italians) intended.
La Barra
Oak Brook
With artisan ciabatta crust pizzas baked in coal-fired ovens and slathered in sauce dressed up with organic tomatoes, this more upscale Oak Brook eatery (formerly Pizza Barra) keeps it classy with a mouthwatering array of pies from meatball pan pizza to Italian beef thin crust. But we say go big or go home -- which, in this case, means tangling with the massively belly-expanding creation that is the lasagna pizza: made with ricotta, Russo sausage, and, of course, lasagna.
Villa Nova
Stickney
This no-frills suburban favorite keeps it simple with traditional thin-crust pizza served in classic tavern style, yours to enjoy with your own BYOB hooch until midnight. Most of its southwest suburban acolytes who swear by its spicy, smoky pepperoni and life-affirming crust, however, have never set foot inside the joint, as delivery remains the main move here.
