The 16 Absolute Best Bowls of Ramen in Chicago
From strip mall joints to polished izakayas, here’s where to indulge in the ultimate cold-weather meal.
There are few foods more aesthetically pleasing than a perfectly arranged bowl of ramen. Knots of wavy golden noodles arranged artfully next to a perfectly soft boiled egg, the yolk sunset-orange and runny. Splashes of color arrive in the form of curly, shaved green onions, a pink-and-white fish cake, or bright yellow corn, providing some pleasing contrast to the muted tones of beef short rib or pork chashu.
And of course, who could forget the canvas? A broth that, depending on your preference, can be dark, glassy, and still, almost amber-like, or a billowing, cloudy symphony—nebulas expanding outward every time the surface is disturbed.
Put simply, every bowl of ramen is a work of art, and here are the 16 best dealers in Chicagoland.
Tanaka Ramen
The Boystown/Lincoln Park area has plenty of capable ramen shops, but Tanaka Ramen is a definite standout. Although you’ll want to make a beeline for the ramen, be patient and look over the menu first—if you leave without sampling some of their izakaya offerings, you’ll be cheating yourself. Traditional offerings like Garlic-pepper Chicken Karaage and perfectly browned Takoyaki are musts, as are the Tempura Brussels Sprouts. Once it’s time for the main attraction, your bowl runneth over with options from a rich garlicky Tonkotsu to Spicy Chicken Soboro to all-vegan options, as well. And if you’re dining with someone who’s not exactly a ramen fanatic as you are, they also offer a variety of mouthwatering Japanese-style curries.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Kinton Ramen
Kinton Ramen got its start in Canada, one of the first restaurants in Toronto to introduce its fair citizens to the beauty that is a warm bowl of Ramen. Since opening in 2012, it’s grown to become one of North America’s best ramen chains thanks to their umami-rich broth and springy noodles, made with a special airtight mixing technique. And lucky for us, there are a few locations right here in Chicago. The menu is expansive (don’t miss the Karaage Chicken Ramen), and they also often add seasonal specials like the perfect-for-winter Truffle Turkey Ramen, made with a hyper-flavorful white truffle soup base. Hurry in, though, as it’s only available through New Year’s.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via Caviar, Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.
Musashiya Ramen
Musashiya’s bright, wood-lined atmosphere is something you notice from blocks away. It’s a brilliantly laid out space, long and narrow, with seats that allow diners to watch the chefs at work—but of course, the real draw is the ramen. When you order from Musashiya, you’re given a slip of paper that allows you to customize every aspect of your bowl—and when we say every aspect, we mean every aspect. From the salt level, to the amount of chicken oil, to the firmness of the noodles, you can tailor your meal specifically to your tastes, something that’s relatively unique for ramen shops outside of Japan.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out online.
Kizuki
If you’re thinking Kizuki, the Shoyu Ramen (pork broth flavored with a slightly sweet soy sauce from Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture) is a fantastic place to start. The bones are roasted before they’re boiled into stock, resulting in an almost creamy, intensely aromatic base. Both locations boast speedy and efficient delivery, making them an excellent pick for warming your belly without battling that biting winter wind.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Ramen House Shinchan
The northwest suburbs have long been rife with world-class Japanese joints, but this humble strip mall storefront might just be the area’s most beloved ramen vendor. The cheery noodle shack peddles a particularly delicious Pork Tonkotsu, teeming with succulent braised pork in a complex, slow-simmered broth. An enticing Taiwanese take, kicked up with spicy ground pork and laden with soft, toothy egg noodles, is another sure fire bet.
How to book: Join the waitlist via Yelp or order take-out and delivery via GrubHub.
Ramen Misoya
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out online.
Ramen-San
Ramen-San’s heated patio would be a great place to take a first date, but considering we should all be limiting our social circles, swinging by to slurp down a solo lunch shouldn’t be out of the question. In fact, their $16 Express Lunch is a must-try. Pick a rice plate, a ramen, and beverage, and enjoy. This is also a great spot for drinks and apps like chicken wings, dumplings, buns, and more, both in-person and from the comfort of your living room. (Also delivery and take-out orders arrive in super adorable containers made to look like old-school boomboxes, so that’s a plus.)
How to book: Reserve via Tock or order take-out and delivery online.
Shinya Ramen House
South Side slurpers already know the magic that is Shinya’s ramen menu, a dense lineup of 15 (!!) different styles that run the gamut from soulful classics like Hakata Tonkotsu and Sapporo Miso to Tomato Vegetable stocked with earthy matcha noodles and zesty yuzu chicken. The rest of the bill is equally adventurous, including a huge spread of grilled specialties and tongue-tickling starters like Fried Milk Bread.
How to book: Reserve online or order take-out and delivery via GrubHub, Caviar, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.
Strings Ramen Shop
Strings remains one of Chicago’s most popular ramen shops, not only because of their satisfying bowls, but also for their dedication to educating folks about the dish’s fascinating background. Menus, available online as PDFs, showcase a fun map of Japan dotted with ramen-specific locations plus historical notes, terminology, and pro tips on how to optimize your dining experience. And if you live for spice, opt for the infamous Hell Ramen, flavored with a fiery combination of spicy pickles, spicy ground pork, baby clams, and, according to the menu, “hot pepper and chili made from hell.”
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
urban belly
This upbeat Wicker Park dumpling specialist from Charlie Trotter alum chef Bill Kim is a wise choice for ramen newcomers, as there’s only two bowls on the streamlined menu. Of course, they’re both delicious—especially the “Phat” option that incorporates plump housemade pork dumplings—and if you decide you’d like to follow it up with some Curry Pho, Thai Fried Chicken, or Togarashi Fries, you’re more than welcome.
How to book: Order take-out and delivery only online.
Ramen Wasabi
Wasabi is a Japanese-owned restaurant that offers both traditional and contemporary Izakaya-style dishes. They prepare their broth by boiling pork bones for days on end, and the effort totally pays off the second you dip your chopsticks into the velvety layers. Snag a spot on this Logan Square hipster haven’s heated patio or trade the skinny jeans for PJ pants and take yours to-go—either way, be sure to try the Pork Belly and Kimchi Spring Rolls while you’re at it.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out via Toast.
High Five Ramen
Swing by just before opening, and you’d be hard-pressed *not* to find ramen fiends lining up around the block to score a table at this subterranean Fulton Market noodle den. This is ramen worth waiting for—even on a sub-zero Chicago winter evening. Your choices might be limited to just four bowls here, but the customizable heat level, which ranges from no spice to the face-melting Kanabo, plus a host of top-shelf add-ons, keeps you on your toes.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Furious Spoon
Furious Spoon has been taking over Chicago at lightning speed. The chain is hard to miss, with its graffitied aesthetic and hip-hop bursting out the door of every location, the staff inside hard at work whipping up winter lockdown comforts. The ramen snobs of Chicago will insist this isn’t where you can get the best bowl, but the broth is rich and hearty, the options are endless, and the fun vibe comes through hard. To boot, they’ve recently added a boatload of booze for delivery and pick-up, including stellar sake bombs. Take that, pandemic.
How to book: Reserve via Tock or order take-out and delivery online.
Kameya Ramen
You have got to try the pork belly ramen here. It’s thick and tender and served in massive portions. The vegetable ramen is also some of the best in the city, and if you’re looking to branch out to other dishes, this place has some great donburi (rice bowl dishes), too. It’s a small, casual spot with fast and friendly service, perfect for a quick take-out lunch or lazy night in.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via ChowNow, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Postmates.
Oiistar
This sleek, modern outpost puts a lovely twist on traditional ramen noodles by weaving in French and Italian influences, taking the comfort food theme to an entirely new level. In addition to eight delectable ramen variations, they also stock a bounty of small plates from pillowy buns stuffed with tender duck breast and daikon sprouts to pan-seared portobello mushrooms. And don’t sleep on the creme brulee with espresso caviar for dessert—sweet dreams are honestly made of these.
How to book: Call 773-360-8791 to reserve or order take-out online.
Ramen Takeya
Ramen Takeya, sister restaurant to Menya Goku in West Ravenswood and Wasabi in Logan Square (also on this list), specializes in chicken paitan ramen, featuring a lighter, more nuanced broth than you might find at other noodle joints. The restaurant is designed to look like a Tokyo alleyway and the heated patio is about as romantic as it gets—especially when you throw in a few Green Geisha cocktails.
How to book: Reserve via Tock or order take-out and delivery via Toast.