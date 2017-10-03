The Best Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

Boka Lincoln Park Romantic enough for a date night and inventive enough to surprise even the most jaded of palates, this time-tested favorite promises a great atmosphere (including a breathtaking “living wall” punctuated with anthropomorphized animal paintings) and even greater food. Crafted by visionary Lee Wolen, the Michelin-starred menu is an exercise in mixing complementary flavors and textures; no dish better exemplifies this than Wolen’s heirloom carrots, which come to life with pistachio crumbles, bulgur, and smoked goat cheese. And by all means, save room for one of pastry chef Meg Galus’ equally whimsical desserts.

Smoque BBQ Irving Park This Texas-style barbecue joint has been slingin’ its signature brisket and ribs for the better part of a decade, and remains steadfast as the North Side’s top dog for smoked meats. It’s BYOB, so arrive hungry and with a frosty six-pack of your favorite local brew in tow to fend off the inevitable meat sweats.

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel Loop Following a meticulous renovation project, this breathtaking historical building now operates as a boutique hotel that houses several food and drink options, including Chicago’s second Shake Shack outpost and a rooftop restaurant and open-air terrace with a beachy vibe. Wait, there's more! The game room bar boasts a built-in bocce bay, billiards, shuffleboard, and a beverage program designed by Paul McGee. There's also a Prohibition-era whiskey bar, and a fully reimagined Cherry Circle Room inspired by CAA menus dating back more than a century.

Lula Café Logan Square This OG Logan Square favorite was embracing the farm-to-table philosophy long before it was cool, and has remained one of the North Side’s most in-demand weekend brunch destinations since opening in 1999. The menu is subject to change depending on the seasonal availability of certain ingredients, but "The Royale" breakfast sandwich, which is currently made with turkey leg confit, Gruyere cheese, braised bacon, parsley salad, and a sunny-side egg on sourdough, is a sure bet.

Pequod's Pizza Lincoln Park While classic deep dish is undeniably "Chicago," it’s worth noting that some of the best pies in the city don't necessarily conform to expectations. Case in point: the dreamy pan pizza with signature caramelized cheese crust at this Clybourn Ave mainstay, which scored a place on our Chicago Bucket List for good reason.

Hash Chicago Humboldt Park With its hippie spirit and namesake hash lineup, this whimsical diner is one of West Town’s coolest hidden gems. Pull up a seat at one of the mosaic-topped tables and revel in the porcine magic that is the bacon fat hash with pork shoulder, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts laden with rich mustard cream sauce.

Doughnut Vault River North Brendan Sodikoff's award-winning donut shop sets the bar unattainably high with its supremely dense, moist old-fashioned-style donuts. The crave-worthy dough rings come in flavors like toasted almond, classic buttermilk glazed, and lemon-poppy seed, and in limited production daily, which means, once they sell out, they're gone 'til the next morning. Pro tip: If you're lucky, you can also score them at some of Sodikoff's other concepts, including 3 Arts Club Cafe, Sawada Coffee, and C. C. Ferns.

The Purple Pig River North All-swine-everything is the name of the game at this Mag Mile staple from Jimmy Bannos Jr. Pig out on pork-fried almonds spiked with rosemary and garlic, milk-braised pork shoulder with mashed potatoes, and plentiful cured meats, and if you're the adventurous sort, don't miss the "JLT" made with pork jowl, tomato, frisee, and a duck egg fried sunny-side up.

Roister West Loop New from Grant Achatz and his team behind three-Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning Alinea, this decidedly-more-casual concept balances world-class eats with a sleek, streamlined aesthetic and lively energy. Music plays through the speakers at a slightly-above-normal volume, constant commotion flows through the open kitchen outfitted with a roaring hearth, and vibrant dishes like scallop crudo with mustard, charred daikon, and passion fruit and soy-dusted Yukon fries flecked with bonito flake, splashed with rice vinegar, and paired with tofu mayo prove that "casual" doesn't mean "sacrificed creativity."

Calumet Fisheries Calumet Heights Make the trek to the South Side for all the smoked seafood you can handle at this legendary fish shack. The small but mighty institution has been in the biz for over half a century, and is one of very few Illinois smokehouses still in operation. Stop in to score smoked black cod, catfish, sturgeon, and more by the pound.

Fat Rice Logan Square You can (and should!) come to this Asian fusion mainstay for dishes other than just the eponymous arroz gordo ("Fat Rice"), but first-timers shouldn't leave without at least a taste of the shareable Macanese entree. The massive dish is served in a cast iron bowl, and features a base layer of jasmine rice laced with sofrito, chorizo, and salted duck that's topped with everything from curried chicken thighs and linguica sausage to prawns and tea eggs.

Big Star Wicker Park There's no better place to day-drink and devour tacos alfresco than the sweeping cafe light-strewn patio at One Off Hospitality's always-busy honky-tonk haven. It's open 'til at least 2am every night of the week, offers an extensive beer and whiskey program as well as nine taco varieties, and is even dog-friendly, so Fido can relax in the shade as your feeding frenzy commences.

Aloha Poke Co. Lakeview 2016 was arguably the year of the poke bowl, thanks largely in part to this multi-location fast-casual restaurant that began as a modest food stall in French Market. And in 2017, the explosively popular Hawaiian-inspired trend shows no sign of slowing. Try one of their three signature creations, or opt to customize your own bowl with ingredients ranging from marinated ahi tuna and brown rice to pickled ginger, edamame, and spicy aioli.

Owen & Engine Logan Square This British gastropub makes a mean fish & chips, but it's the Slagel Farm beef burger that keeps people coming back for more. The elite burger boasts a monstrous patty blended with locally sourced ground brisket, short rib, and chuck, a pile of subtly sweet caramelized onions, and a house-made potato bap, and is best washed down with a selection or two from the exhaustive beer list.

Balena Lincoln Park The menu at this acclaimed collaborative effort between Boka Restaurant Group and B. Hospitality Co. showcases executive chef/partner Chris Pandel's modern-yet-homey interpretation of Italian cuisine, and spans from hearth-fired pizzas and burrata di panna to far-from-ordinary house-made pastas, including tagliolini nero tossed with crab, sea urchin, and mint, and walnut pesto-coated Sardinian gnocchi. The concept also offers an exceptional brunch program packed with sweet and savory dishes.

Acadia South Loop With two hard-earned Michelin stars in tow, this contemporary American spot helmed by Chef Ryan McCaskey effortlessly toes the line been upscale and approachable cuisine. Guests may choose between five- and 10-course seasonally driven tasting menus or an a la carte bar menu flush with elevated bites like fried Jidori chicken, a Maine lobster roll, and a burger loaded with bacon jam and taleggio mornay.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse Near North Side With nearly three decades under its belt, this old-school steak giant is a Chicago bucket list must for locals, tourists, and everyone in between. In addition to a bevy of steaks certified under the restaurant's house USDA Angus Beef program, the Viagra Triangle destination is also known for mammoth desserts, like macadamia turtle pie and carrot cake, that will handily leave a family of four in its wake of sugar coma-inducing destruction. Pro tip: Gibsons is also a favorite among celebs and high rollers; if you're lucky, you just might rub elbows with someone famous.

Monteverde West Loop Spearheaded by Spiaggia alum chef Sarah Grueneberg and outfitted with a pastificio, it's hardly a stretch to assume that this noodle-centric concept would focus on classic Italian preparations. While the menu isn't without hand-rolled gnocchetti sardi with fresh-grated tomato, oven-dried cherry tomatoes, basil, and ricotta, there's so much more to it than that. Surprising highlights including skate wing schnitzel with caper salsa verde, grilled summer squash, local greens, cherry tomatoes, and parsley new potatoes, wok fried strangozze with head-on gulf shrimp, tomato, garlic, and hot pepper oil, and prosciutto butter toast.

El Che Bar West Loop The latest from John Manion (La Sirena Clandestina) has proven to be one of the hottest openings of the summer, complete with a sleek and sexy design that's punctuated by the warm glow of an open hearth -- the focal point of both the space and the menu. Manion's Argentine-American fare is as colorful as it is creative; grilled Delaware oysters with soubise, sweet potato, crispy leeks, and brown butter, impossibly tender veal sweetbreads, and an adorable alfajor dulce de leche ice cream sandwich shaped like a penguin shine on the current menu.

Smyth & The Loyalist West Loop Husband-and-wife team John Shields and Karen Urie Shields have successfully bridged the gap between casual bar fare and cheffy tasting menu with their separate-but-synergistic duo. The Loyalist leans casual and approachable, with a burger that handily upstages the neighborhood's long-reigning champ, bar seating and cozy booths, and a sophisticated lemongrass sundae topped with molasses and blueberries, while Smyth leans upscale with a seasonally driven tasting menu packed with locally sourced ingredients.

GT Prime River North Boka Restaurant Group's fresh take on the steakhouse experience is exactly what Chicago has been waiting for: hulking cuts replaced with a shareable selection of prime beef, game meat, and more, a moody atmosphere inspired by a cabin-in-the-woods fairytale, and a variety of small plates and desserts, like mortadella arancini, veal cheek with lemon grits, escarole, and miso, and coffee and stout donuts with creme anglaise and brown sugar streusel, that share the stage with the meat.

Arami West Town Reopening after a fire temporarily shuttered its doors, Arami is back and newly remodeled. What this cozy, no-frills Japanese concept lacks in ambiance and aesthetic it makes up for with elegantly composed dishes and simple yet sophisticated maki and nigiri. The one-bite toro tartare is a harmonious blend of minced fatty bluefin tuna, Asian pear, chive, caviar, and house soy sauce, seared Hokkaido scallops are balanced with earthy Japanese mushrooms, carrots, and ponzu brown butter, and sushi offerings range from maguro spicy sake maki with jalapeño, cilantro, avocado, ikura, fried shallots, and yuzu to yellowtail with mushroom and aromatic truffle oil.

Oriole West Loop Inconspicuously tucked away on an alley-like road, this 28-seat literal hidden gem has remained one of Chicago's best-kept secrets since it opened this past spring. That is, until Michelin spilled the beans by awarding it not one, but two coveted stars. Chefs/partners Noah Sandoval and Genie Kwon prove that teamwork does, in fact, make the dream work through an ever-evolving tasting menu comprised of explosively flavorful bites, like Beausoleil oyster with Iberico consomme and finger lime, capellini with Burgundy truffle, rye berry, and yeast, and lemon tea sorbet with hibiscus, Asian pear, and bitter greens.

Osteria Langhe Logan Square This acclaimed spot in Logan Square has matured into Chicago's preeminent destination for both Northern Italian eats and an outstanding selection of Italian wines. Menu standouts include Chef Cameron Grant's handmade plin tossed with la tur, parmesan, thyme, and butter, tajarin with Northern meat ragu and grana padano, panna cotta.

EL Ideas University Village This progressive fine-dining destination flies a bit under the radar given its location in Douglas Park, but it should be on every self-respecting food enthusiast's bucket list, if for no other reason than the always-on-menu "French fries and ice cream." One of over a dozen courses, the nostalgic dish evokes the sweet-meets-savory magic of fries dunked in a Wendy's Frosty, featuring potato-leek soup topped with liquid nitrogen-chilled vanilla ice cream. An expansive open kitchen and pretension-free atmosphere punctuated with graffiti-style art complete the unique experience.

Entente Lakeview Tucked away in the former Ani space, this late-2016 newcomer offers artfully plated fare and a no-frills, minimalistic atmosphere. Explore Executive Chef Brian Fisher's inventive approach to cooking by way of Carolina Gold (black truffle, duck egg, Parmigiano), duck (forbidden rice, unagi, chrysanthemum, watermelon rind, burdock), and the most photogenic wedge salad you'll ever see. Complete your meal with pastry chef Mari Katsumura's cheesecake, which is made with vanilla, orange, and coconut.

Bad Hunter West Loop Forget all your preconceived notions about vegetarian food at this fittingly named restaurant, which slings some of the prettiest, most wholly satisfying meat-free dishes in the city. The house-made veggie burger, which comes stacked with Cheddar, tomato jam, and onions on a mustard aioli-doused brioche bun, won't leaving you wanting for beef, and the taleggio grilled cheese with caramelized fennel and spinach is as comforting as it is flavorful. The menu frequently changes, rotating vegetables like roasted turnips, fried sunchokes, and maitake mushrooms that will make you grateful for Mother Nature's bounty, but if you really need a meat fix, don't worry: There's duck prosciutto, chicken thigh kebabs, and sirloin skewers, too.

Mi Tocaya Antojería Logan Square The chef-driven Mexican fare at Diana Davila's vibrant concept is as thoughtfully crafted as it is satisfying. You can score a heaping basket of chips and salsa, but the other offerings are anything but basic. Team an aromatic elderflower margarita with a caldo de res made with short rib and bone marrow, or smoked beer-can chicken tacos with xoconostle, and don’t miss out on the mouthwatering tres leches.

Clever Rabbit Wicker Park This veggie-centric spot highlights Chef Matt Lair's "root to leaf" approach, with inventive dishes like a crudite platter comprised of raw and house-pickled vegetables, ramp conserva, smoked mushroom mousse, eggplant agrodolce, summer truffle, and hemp seed naan. There are also garden-to-glass cocktails including a carrot margarita made with Piedra Azul Reposado and booze-free "cottontails" like lavender lemonade with honey and topo chico.