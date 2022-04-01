The 17 Best Sandwich Shops in Chicago Right Now
Is a hot dog a sandwich? Who cares—we’re starving.
What is a sandwich, exactly? For most, bread is undoubtedly part of the equation. But as far as what goes in between those slices, the possibilities are truly endless. And the sandwich experts here in Chicago continue to reimagine what those possibilities are. All over the city you’ll find a diverse selection of bangin’ combinations, from Italian classics like sauce-smothered meatballs stuffed into crusty loaves, to more eccentric takes like juicy Steak Subs layered with French fries and truffle mayonnaise. So ditch the forks, roll up your sleeves, and solve all your work-from-home woes with help from these 17 game-changing Chicago sandwich shops.
TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop
After several pop-up ventures, chef Becca Grothe has perfected her sandwich wizardry at this recently opened brick and mortar in Avondale. Everything on the menu is top notch, even the sides. TriBecca’s—Try Becca’s, get it?—adds inspiration from Groth’s hometown of Galesburg, Illinois, while her husband Cam Waron adds a bit of sweetness to the menu via his own Tuber Doughnuts. The shop’s nine sandwiches are thoughtfully curated, built using ingredients sourced from area farms, bakeries, and markets. The Roasted C.A.M. is your vegetarian go-to, a pile of with carrots, apples, portobello mushrooms, fontina cheese, and basil aioli on chewy ciabatta, while The Cubano, one of Groth’s first brilliant creations, comes with local pork, ham, cheese, and pickles, with a smear of chipotle aioli and mustard butter, all hugged by warm grilled ciabatta.
How to order:Stop by for counter service.
Red Light Chicken
This takeout-only Lincoln Square newcomer has been receiving nothing but praise since its debut last month. And what they lack in size—they took over the late-great Devil Dawgs 350-square-foot flagship—they more than make up for with their fried chicken mastery. The menu is refreshingly straightforward, with only four items: The Fried Chicken Sandwich, where you can choose between plain, hot, honey, or hot and honey plus pickles, mayo, and cheese, a six-piece chicken nugget box, shoe string or truffle fries, and soda pop.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
J.T.’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
When you’re looking for a meal that’s both hearty and seasoned with Chicago flair, chef-owner Chris Cunningham of JT’s Genius Sandwiches has you covered. Try their epic Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich, where a nice piece of tenderized crispy pork loin arrives plopped on a buttery, mustard- and mayo-covered bun, sprinkled with seasoned bread crumbs, and stacked with lettuce, red onion, and a dill pickle. Another showstopper is the Steak & Potato Sub, packed with char-grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, French fries, truffle mayo, and nutty Manchego cheese. And if you’re a sauce fan, consider dressing up your selection with a douse of Calabrian chili oil, Dijonaise, orange chipotle vinaigrette, and more.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout via Toast.
Big Kids
Everything about Big Kids is sheer fun. From their bright and colorful ‘90s-inspired decor to their cheeky, boundary-pushing, and downright bonkers menu items. Take the Original Shiddy Burg, described as “smash patty, American chz, shreddy letty & shiddy sauce,” or the Veg Schnitzel Dip Sammich, a mess of a vegetarian option packed with a fried Quorn meatless cutlet, roasted veggie salad, Dijon mustard, caper mayo, and sauerkraut on a French roll and served with a “side of gravy to for dippin’.” There’s also a full bar and a host of clever cocktails onsite. Needless to say, if you’re looking to give both your palate and your mood a lift, this is the spot.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Nonna's
Nonna’s is the smaller, more casual offshoot of the modern Italian spot Formento’s, and if there’s one sandwich to get here, it’s the Chicken Parmesan Sub: a heaping dose of thin, crispy chicken laced with gooey mozzarella and molten marinara, cradled between two hunks of Italian bread. Don’t forget to fancy up your meal with a slathering of Nonna’s housemade giardiniera for an extra buck—it’s well worth it.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Tempesta Market
This sunny West Town shop is beyond beloved for its deep inventory of cured meats, proudly sold alongside a bevy of artisan sandwiches, salads, charcuterie, and more. Try the Dante, a carnivorous dreamscape of hot soppressata, mortadella, finocchiona, hot coppa, and porchetta plus provolone, giardiniera, ‘nduja aioli, lettuce, and tomato on a baguette. The B. Franklin elevates the traditional turkey sandwich with Hooks Two-Year Cheddar, pickled fresnos, avocado, pea shoots, and sofrito aioli on sourdough.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery via Toast.
The Budlong
As one of the first spots to bring Nashville-style Hot Chicken to the City of Big Shoulders (and even bigger appetites), this far-reaching mini-chain has more than proven its staying power. The main attraction is best enjoyed atop a brioche bun with The Budlong’s signature Comeback Sauce, farmslaw, and pickles. The classic has the perfect balance of heat and tang, but if you’re a heat lover, opt for the hot or x-hot.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Manny's Deli
If you’ve never had a Manny’s experience, you really don’t know what you’re missing. The old-school cafeteria has long been a neighborhood hub for standout soups, salads, sides, and hefty deli sandwiches like the What Am I, Chopped Liver? (layers of housemade corned beef topped with melt-in-your-mouth chopped liver) and the My Four Kinder with, no joke, four different types of meat: corned beef, pastrami, brisket, and turkey pastrami. For an extra treat, rise, shine, and get in line for Manny’s famous hot breakfast, served only on Saturdays and Sundays until noon.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
J.P. Graziano Grocery
This fourth-generation general store has been a West Loop staple for decades thanks to its gargantuan subs. Must-tries include the Mr. G, a monsterous pileup of imported provolone, hot sopressata, prosciutto di Parma, genoa salami, truffle mustard, balsamic vinaigrette, hot oil, marinated Roman-style artichokes, fresh basil, lettuce, red wine vinegar, and oregano. Toss in a jar of housemade hot or mild giardiniera to keep the party going long after your sandwich has been reduced to crumbs.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout online.
Firenze - Italian Street Food
Firenze Street Food keeps comes correct with imported Italian ingredients stuffed between pillowy slices of freshly baked bread. Their popular stand keeps hungry West Loopers sated with signature panini like the Spicy, a smoldering mix of fiery Calabrese sopressata, honey whipped ricotta, caramelized onions, arugula, and hot pepper on Schiacciata bread. If it ain’t broke, right?
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Panes Bread Cafe
A great sandwich starts with great bread, and this north side stalwart has kept their eyes steadily affixed to the carbo-centric prize since 1994. In particular, Panes is lauded for the focaccia-like tomato bread that forms the base for the Popular, an aptly named combo of chicken breast, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted peppers, and provolone cheese. And the cozy outpost—muraled walls, dark wood fixtures, signs and knicknacks filling every open space, shelves brimming with oven-fresh baked goods—looks almost as enticing as it smells.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Cafecito
Pressed-to-order Cuban sandwiches are this Chicago-based mini-chain’s tried and true domain. Delectably tangy house mojo marinade serves as the driving force behind stellar creations like slow-roasted Ropa Vieja Skirt Steak with sweet plantains, black beans, and tomato Creole sauce. If you’re more of a traditionalist, opt for the Cubano, stacked with the requisite roasted pork, Swiss cheese, ham, mustard, and pickle.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout via Ritual.
Wyler Road
Sure you can always order takeout, but experiencing this Logan Square den’s long list of handcrafted sandwiches—not to mention original draft cocktails, craft beer, and sides—fresh out the kitchen is well worth snagging a spot on the breezy back patio or inside the smartly designed space. Don’t sleep on the Reuben, a slippery stack of Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, bread and butter pickles, and peppery corned beef (or seitan) on rye. As far as cold takes go, the Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich (smoked chicken salad, pepper jelly, sprouts, and fried chicken skins on whole grain) has all the bases covered. To boot, the house is happy to make gluten-free and veggie tweaks to a slew of their offerings so everybody can join in on the gut-busting fun.
How to order: Reserve via Google or order takeout online.
Bari
Combine oven-kissed D’Amato’s bread with paper thin slices of imported meats and cheeses plus a bounty of fresh veggies and zesty spreads and you’ve got Bari, purveyors of one of the city’s top Italian-style sandwiches. Whether you’re going big (nine inches), bigger (12 inches), or completely nuts (three feet), you can’t go wrong with the classic capicola, genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone combo with the works (i.e., lettuce, tomato, oil, seasonings, onion, pickle, giardiniera—the list goes on).
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Humboldt Haus
No frills needed here—when it comes to extra tasty sandwiches, this parkside favorite is all business, all the time. Pick your poison from standards like Tuna Melts and Turkey Clubs to overstuffed originals like the Beast, a hoard of turkey, pastrami, roast beef, ham, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions topped off with a dollop of mouthwatering Haus dressing. Throw in a bag of chips and a couple of cold brews and ta-da, it’s picnic time.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Moon's Sandwich Shop
To say this westside gem has stood the test time would be a grave understatement. The humble hole-in-the-wall diner has been serving up a steady stream of egg sandwiches, burgers, fried bologna, and extra-tender housemade corned beef since the Great Depression, and shows no sign of slowing down. If these walls could talk, they’d spin a yarn about the late Fred Hampton and his fellow Black Panthers feeding hundreds of schoolchildren across the street in what once was their Chicago headquarters, now a generic Walgreens. But we digress. Place your order for pick-up or drop by the well-loved counter for a taste of throwback ambiance and some killer sandwiches.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.
The Jibarito Stop
As the name indicates, this food truck-turned-neighborhood staple is one-stop-shopping for the almighty Jibarito, a Puerto Rico-by-way-of-Chicago favorite that smashes belly-warming fillings like steak, chicken, or pork along with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlicky mayo between thick, savory fried plantains. And this woman-owned pioneer is the absolute best place to dip your toes into the Jibarito waters.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery online.
