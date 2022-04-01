The 17 Best Sandwich Shops in Chicago Right Now

After several pop-up ventures, chef Becca Grothe has perfected her sandwich wizardry at this recently opened brick and mortar in Avondale. Everything on the menu is top notch, even the sides. TriBecca’s—Try Becca’s, get it?—adds inspiration from Groth’s hometown of Galesburg, Illinois, while her husband Cam Waron adds a bit of sweetness to the menu via his own Tuber Doughnuts. The shop’s nine sandwiches are thoughtfully curated, built using ingredients sourced from area farms, bakeries, and markets. The Roasted C.A.M. is your vegetarian go-to, a pile of with carrots, apples, portobello mushrooms, fontina cheese, and basil aioli on chewy ciabatta, while The Cubano, one of Groth’s first brilliant creations, comes with local pork, ham, cheese, and pickles, with a smear of chipotle aioli and mustard butter, all hugged by warm grilled ciabatta.

How to order:Stop by for counter service.