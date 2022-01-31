Chicago's 10 Best Sushi Restaurants

There are three Chicagoland locations of this Japanese steakhouse, which is great news for anyone in the mood for elevated chops and seafood alongside cool vibes and warm hospitality—both in and outside the city. The prime cuts and spotlight on Wagyu are sure wins—it’s one of just 32 restaurants nationwide licensed to sell Kobe beef—but the sushi is also some of Chicago’s finest. Sample it across several applications, from the signature maki (namely the Hamachi Serrano Chili or Seared Salmon Roll) to the Chef Selection Nigiri. Continue in the spirit of chef’s choice with the omakase, a personalized tasting menu made with premium ingredients that touches upon the restaurant’s culinary range. Whatever you do, don’t leave without tasting the Ube Pot de Crème or one of their many Japanese whiskies—they house one of the largest collections in the country.