Chicago's 10 Best Sushi Restaurants
From nigiri to hand rolls to high-end omakases, get your chopsticks ready.
Chicago may be best known as a meat and potatoes—and deep dish, and hot dog—kind of town, but what was once considered flyover country when it came to serious sushi joints is now turning heads (not to mention lots of tables) for its delivery of show-stopping sashimi and impeccable omakase experiences. Between a suburban steakhouse and Michelin-starred staples, it’s time to ready your chopsticks—these are Chicago’s best sushi restaurants right now.
Mako
After working at some of Chicago’s finest sushi fixtures, chef B.K. Park opened this Michelin-starred destination, where he puts forth a carefully curated omakase offering that reflects the decades he spent honoring the craft. The minimalist, nature-driven interior aesthetic mirrors each nigiri composition on the plate, a focused, piece-by-piece presentation of Park’s pristinely sequenced menu. Consider the beverage pairing, a thoughtful selection of sparkling, whites, and sake poised to heighten an already epic experience.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Omakase Yume
Chef SangTae Park began exploring Japanese cuisine in his hometown of Busan, South Korea, before moving to Chicago to work at several of the city’s top sushi spots and opening his own ventures in Highland Park and Niles. His West Loop debut marks his first exclusively omakase experience, and as such, he and the team dedicate themselves to getting it right. Guests can look forward to a tasting menu featuring upwards of 16 courses, which Park changes frequently based on the day’s best finds. Beyond the nigiri (which is bound to impress), indulge in comforts like tamago, miso soup, and dessert.
Sushi By Bou
Sushi by Bou strikes again with their second concept inside the Hotel Lincoln, which opened just this month. The restaurant group’s eponymous venture features a 30-minute, 12-course omakase menu for parties of four or less, and a 60-minute, 17-course selection for parties of five or more. Those looking for a little extra time to get settled can experience the same chef team’s handiwork over the course of an evening just a few floors away at Sushi Suite #202, or down the street at Sushi Boutique within the Claridge House Hotel.
Kyōten
Those looking for a splurge can book an evening at this Logan Square sushi den, where chef Otto Phan helms an omakase spread that rotates on the regular. All reservations are private, ensuring an intimate experience between piece after piece of impeccably crafted nigiri. Phan hails from Austin, and he brings with him a prowess for maneuvering his way around a sushi counter, and a passion for rice—particularly a large-grain variety seasoned with aged red wine vinegar. It serves as the perfect landing pad for the myriad courses served here, resulting in one sushi dinner you won’t be leaving hungry.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Roka Akor
There are three Chicagoland locations of this Japanese steakhouse, which is great news for anyone in the mood for elevated chops and seafood alongside cool vibes and warm hospitality—both in and outside the city. The prime cuts and spotlight on Wagyu are sure wins—it’s one of just 32 restaurants nationwide licensed to sell Kobe beef—but the sushi is also some of Chicago’s finest. Sample it across several applications, from the signature maki (namely the Hamachi Serrano Chili or Seared Salmon Roll) to the Chef Selection Nigiri. Continue in the spirit of chef’s choice with the omakase, a personalized tasting menu made with premium ingredients that touches upon the restaurant’s culinary range. Whatever you do, don’t leave without tasting the Ube Pot de Crème or one of their many Japanese whiskies—they house one of the largest collections in the country.
Momotaro
Chef Gene Kato is behind this West Loop sushi emporium, where a roster of modern Japanese fare reflects his strong dedication to seasonality and meticulous sourcing. Though Kato’s Robata Yaki are no-brainers (he previously opened Chicago’s Sumi Robata Bar), he holds his own in the sushi selection, too, with an entire menu page devoted to nigiri, sashimi, and makimono. The multi-course omakase adventure can be tailored according to customer preferenc, so speak up and lean in to flavor bombs like Salmon Belly with battera kombu and Kumamoto Beef with fried shiso, or rare catches like Akamutsu (deep sea perch) and Tachiuo (beltfish).
Kai Zan
This Michelin Bib Gourmand staple is nearing its 10-year anniversary, continuing to rack up fans near and far for the ways it’s been pioneering high-quality, high-caliber sushi in Chicago. Though a full menu is on offer, most decide to spring for the omakase, a 10-course tasting of some of the venue’s most prized items. Definitely nab as much nigiri as you’re able to, but don’t miss the Shooters (scallop, uni, or oysters served in ponzu sauce with a quail egg), or the Orange Rush (seared scallops wrapped in salmon and served in a citrus glaze).
How to book: Reserve via Yelp.
Yuzu Sushi & Robata Grill
Yuzu Sushi & Robata Grill is famous for its colorful presentations, as well as its equally eye-catching roll names (e.g. the Breaking Bad, with shrimp tempura, grilled asparagus, smoked pepper mayo, and seared tuna). Every order is a vision, thanks to a chef team that masterfully displays selections in vibrant sauces and marble art-esque patterns and shapes.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Juno
Juno frequently ranks among top sushi joint lists thanks to its sleek decor, quality cuts, and on-point service. You can journey through an a la carte meal, or splurge on the omakase menu for $150 per guest (plus an additional $75 for wine pairings).
Lawrence Fish Market
You’ve probably seen a tray or two of sushi from Lawrence Fish Market donning your Instagram feed. The takeout- and cash-only spot offers affordable sushi every day of the week. Sure, the fish may not be of the same caliber as what you’d find at other restaurants on this list, but if you’re looking for ample options that won’t bruise your wallet, consider this spot old faithful.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.