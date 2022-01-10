The 7 Best Sushi Spots in Chicago’s West Loop

The West Loop is home to some of the city’s best restaurants—and sushi establishments are no exception. Within recent years the neighborhood has welcomed a handful of chopsticks-wielding newcomers, all of them boasting some serious service alongside ocean-fresh seafood flown in from Japan and transformed into flawless maki, nigiri, sashimi, and other bite-sized creations.

From a trendy food hall hangout to sleek Michelin-starred stunners, here are the best spots for sushi in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.