The Best Takeout Dishes from Queer-Owned Restaurants in Chicago

June means many things to a lot of people, but to the LGBTQIA+ community, it signals Pride month. Once only celebrated by the gay community and some allies, Pride has grown into a global phenomenon with parties, parades, street fairs, and so much more. The month grew out of a day—June 28, 1969—to mark the start of the gay liberation movement following an uprising sparked by police raiding the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The patrons—many of whom were trans women of color—fought back and a three-day battle with the police ensued. The community now gathers in cities during June (and other months depending on where they are in the world) to celebrate the brave, queer folks who stood up against oppression.

Today, many businesses and brands look at June as an opportunity to show their support by releasing rainbow-themed merchandise and products. But, here in Chicago, your money can go a lot further by actually supporting queer-owned restaurants, eateries, and other queer-friendly spots that show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community year-round.

Many of the already-limited queer-owned businesses exist on the city’s North Side, yet queer people of all races and backgrounds live all over Chicago. We have seen this disparity for a while, with many protesting against discrimination even within our own community. But we need to support everyone—and not just in June. Queer folks continue to face challenges at work, in housing, and more. While it may not seem like ordering a sandwich, burger, or omelet will do much to support the community, those purchases allow these businesses to keep their lights on and continue supporting their employees. So, this Pride month, eat, drink, and be queer—and know that every time you support one of these businesses, you’re showing support for queer people.