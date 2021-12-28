The 14 Best Chicago Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

Maybe you're flirting with a vegetable-based diet this year, or maybe you’ve been in the plant-based game for decades—either way, these days there's no need to settle for bland quinoa, side salads, and breadsticks. Meatless meals can still satisfy without sacrificing flavor—especially now that the larger culinary world is shifting toward more sustainably sourced and eco-friendly ingredients. And even though Chicago’s known worldwide for its meat-centric bucket list dishes, an abundance of delicious and nutritious vegetarian and vegan options still exists, just as long as you know where to look. Here are the 14 best vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Chicago.