The 14 Best Chicago Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians
From no-nonsense diners and taco shops to innovative plant-based fine dining.
Maybe you're flirting with a vegetable-based diet this year, or maybe you’ve been in the plant-based game for decades—either way, these days there's no need to settle for bland quinoa, side salads, and breadsticks. Meatless meals can still satisfy without sacrificing flavor—especially now that the larger culinary world is shifting toward more sustainably sourced and eco-friendly ingredients. And even though Chicago’s known worldwide for its meat-centric bucket list dishes, an abundance of delicious and nutritious vegetarian and vegan options still exists, just as long as you know where to look. Here are the 14 best vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Chicago.
Alice & Friends Vegan Kitchen
This 100% vegan Edgewater gem offers an Asian-influneced menu curated to make the transition to veganism easier, healthier, and damn tasty. Savory highlights include Bi Bim Bap, Roasted Sesame Miso Ramen, and Banh Mi, and to entice your vegan sweet tooth, desserts like Raw Tiramisu and Raw Mixed Berry Cheesecake are worth the trip alone.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Quesadilla La Reyna del Sur
Once inside this unassuming Western Avenue storefront, you’ll be greeted with the delightful aroma of Mexican spices—and might be surprised to discover that what you're smelling is not real meat. The tacos, tamales, and tortas are filled with meat alternatives, with standouts including Pastor De Soya loaded with soy-based marinated grilled pork, and Garibaldi, which comes with soy-based steak, onion, tomato, jalapeño peppers, and mushrooms. No matter what you choose, everything is bursting with irresistibly soulful flavor and style.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Soul Veg City
This family-run South Side outpost has been serving health-conscious comforts for 40 years. And as one of the oldest vegan soul food restaurants in the country, they’re fully committed to creating nutritious food infused with a whole lot of homey flavor—and they do not disappoint. Go-to items include Jerk Nachos loaded with lettuce, soy cheese, tomatoes and—you guessed it—jerk seitan. Also a hit is the Marvelous Mushroom Burger, featuring a housemade patty teeming with white mushrooms, black eyed peas, and spices. Fresh juices and smoothies are on hand to wash it all down.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Daisies
Chef Joe Frillman knows a thing or two about cooking, sure, but he really shines when it comes to pasta. Freshness defines this Italian-inspired New American stunner, where many ingredients come straight from nearby family-run Frillman Farms. For lunch, snag a Sweet Potato Panini stacked with buffalo burrata, Calabrian chili, mint, and pistachios. For dinner, you can select one of their rotating homemade pastas made with seasonal vegetables like Pappardelle Pasta with mushroom ragu, basil, and parmesan.
How to book: Reserve via Tock or order take-out and delivery online.
ALTHEA
Known for high-end vegan fare, international chef Matthew Kenney is behind this upmarket Gold Coast eatery located inside Saks Fifth Avenue. Vegan dishes are an artform here, from delicate Kimchi Dumplings with cashew and ginger foam to Heirloom Tomato and Zucchini Lasagna topped with macadamia nut ricotta. If a fine dining plant-based experience is what you’re after, this is your spot. Just try to forget you’re sitting next to the men’s clothing section.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable or order take-out and delivery via Caviar, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.
Chicago Diner
The Chicago Diner has a cult following, as one of the OG veggie-friendly spots in the city. Comfort food classics like wings, nachos, and poutine get a vegan spin, while entrees span global cuisines from Thai Basil Stir-fry and gyros to a Pierogi Quesadilla, plus plenty of burgers, sandwiches, and salads. The expansive menu means there’s something for everyone. Don’t skip out on dessert, which features ultra-thick vegan shakes (also great for lactose-intolerant folks), a Brownie Sundae, and a killer Chocolate Layer Cake.
How to book: Reserve via Resy or order take-out and delivery online.
Sunda
Sunda makes it easy to eat vegan with its dedicated brunch, lunch, and dinner plant-based menus (ask and you shall receive). Craft your meal from starters like crispy Eggplant Steamed Buns, wok tossed shishto peppers, street corn, and Miso Cauliflower. There’s even veg-friendly sushi options like a Sweet Potato Caterpillar Roll layered with roasted sweet potato, black garlic, Asian pear, and avocado.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable or order take-out and delivery online.
Handlebar
Another Chicago favorite, Handlebar has been serving scratch-made vegan and vegetarian comforts since 2003. The all-day cafe is a hipster hangout, famous for veggie pub grub like Fried Pickles with vegan ranch or Nashville Hot Fried “Chicken” Sandwiches topped with hen of the woods mushrooms, bread and butter pickles, slaw, hot sauce, and ranch. Stop by in the evening for Fried Avocado Tacos or a Sambal Tofu Bowl, while brunch offers up breakfast burritos, tofu scrambles, and more.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via ChowNow.
Urban Vegan
If you’re a fan of Thai food, you’ll love this vegan-focused Asian emporium. The menu features all the staples like Tom Kha Gai Soup and “Chicken” Satay, plus hearty veggie-forward rice and noodle dishes ranging from classic Pad Thai and Pad See Ew to Panang Curry and stir-fried veggie plates. There’s also a selection of veggie burgers and sandwiches for the pickiest of eaters.
How to book: Reserve via Resy or order take-out and delivery online.
Paulie Gee's
Brooklyn import Paulie Gee’s offers vegan and non-vegan pies in both New York and Detroit styles, offering something for all taste buds. The vegan lineup features 10 pies, including the Fast Car, which comes piled high with Italian tomatoes, garlic, red onions, mushrooms, basil, sauteed bread crumbs, and cashew ricotta dollops. Elsewhere, a bounty of vegan cheeses, pepperoni, and sausage make customizing a cinch.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order take-out via Toast, or get delivery via GrubHub.
Galit
As is typical of the cuisine, many of the Middle Eastern plates at Galit are more than suitable for vegetarians. Start things off with one of three types of hummus alongside assorted salatim, a compilation of pickles and spreads served with straight-up addictively fluffy pita. Then keep things going with Carrots with Bulgarian feta and duqqa, Falafel with mango labneh, or Kale Tabouli littered with pepitas, delicata squash, and apples. If you’re extra hungry, buy into the prix-fixe, which allows you to choose from a variety of dishes across the a la carte menu for a set price (dietary substitutions are allowed).
How to book: Reserve via Resy or order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Beatrix
This healthy-minded mini-chain packs a gargantuan range of vegetarian snacks and entrees. Favorites include Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts and Vegan Wild Mushroom Teriyaki Bowl, plus mains like a stellar Mushroom and Quinoa Burger as well as Vegan Butternut Squash and Apple Soup. Pop in for brunch and try some Avocado Jalapeno Toast or a satiating Pepper and Eggwhite Sandwich—and be sure to save room for a trip to the pastry bar, where you’ll find plenty of indulgent cakes, cookies, and muffins.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable or order take-out and delivery online.
Tanta
A seafood-crazed Peruvian hotspot might not be the first place that comes to mind for plant-based dining, but Tanta surprises with its masterful selection of flavorful veggie fare. Quinoa A Lo Pobre—a heap of quinoa stir-fried with garden-fresh vegetables, a fried egg, hoisin, pickles, sesame seeds, and sweet plantains—never fails to amaze, while shareables like a Peruvian Corn Cake with mushrooms, raisins, criolla, and huacatay sauce, and Empanada De Tamalito Verde with choclo, sweet corn, aji amarillo, cilantro, queso fresco, and huancaina sauce are a sure-fire hit every time.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable, order take-out via Toast, or get delivery via Caviar and DoorDash.
Prime & Provisions
You’re probably thinking a steakhouse is no place for the meat-free set, but this fine dining fixture is here to change your mind with a variety of hearty veg starters like Butternut Squash Soup and a knockout Harvest Salad laced with shaved brussels sprouts, redbor kale, roasted butternut squash, baby beets, spiced walnuts, dried fruits, and maple-tahini vinaigrette. From there, dive into the Blackened Cauliflower Steak with roasted garlic, and rest assured it’s given the same TLC as its beefier counterparts.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable or order take-out and delivery online.